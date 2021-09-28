Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : NTT transforms to a New Management Style

Tokyo, Japan - September 28, 2021 - NTT Corporation (NTT) officially announced to promote "a new management style suitable for a decentralized network society" as NTT group's transformation in with/post Covid-19 society. NTT will contribute to realize sustainable society through this transformation.

1. Background

Companies are currently required to respond to two environmental changes. One is Social and economic environment changes such as Digitalization/ Digital Transformation (DX), increasing in importance of economic security, AI/Robotics and merits and demerits of digitalization. Second is with/post Covid-19 environment changes such as Acceleration of decentralization of world, co-exist with infection threats, progress of remote and decentralized society and social advancement of diversity human resources.

2. Direction of the NTT Group's transformation

Looking ahead to post Covid-19 era, the NTT Group aims to transform a new style based on remote work by revision of rules and improvement of IT environments as well as reforming various operations. NTT promotes work-in-life by accelerating remote work and contributes to NTT's clients' DX, regional revitalization, enhancement of resilience and decentralized society through achievement of open global innovative business operation.

NTT also announced new environment and energy vision today1 and aims to increase its corporate value through ESG initiatives, and simultaneously achieve conflicting objectives of "zero environmental impact" and "economic growth" by "Reduction of Environmental Impact through Business Activities" and "Creation of Breakthrough Innovation" in order to realize a Well-being society.

3. Detailed actions

Introduction of Cloud-Based Systems/ Zero-Trust Systems

- Development of an IT environment that enables employees to work from anywhere Automation/Standardization of Business Processes (Sales, Maintenance, Development, Etc.)

- Promote the conversion into a Connected Value Chain that includes partner companies

- Expand customer reach through digital marketing (SMEs)

- Contribute to the DX of society as a whole by offering the Platform(PF) leveraged in our own DX to customers as well (Smart Infra PF, etc.) Enhancement of Governance in Consideration of Conduct Risks

- Implementation of measures against various risks, including maintenance of appropriate relationships with stakeholders, precise management of the life cycles of services and other items, and improvement of crisis management capabilities with clarification of 170+ risks Promotion of Paperless Operations (Including Invoices/ Purchase Orders)

- Paper usage of NTT Group to be reduced to zero in principle Re-Examination of Systems to Promote Business Transformation/DX

- Systematizing information security that is appropriate for remote work

- Re-examination of the office environment

- Development of core personnel for promoting DX Active Promotion of Women, External and global Personnel

- Advancement of the promotion of female managers and directors and expansion of various kinds of support and training programs

- Active recruitment of external and global personnel, and development of global management personnel Introduction of Job-Based Personnel System (Released from Job Year-Based Placement

- Expansion of job-based personnel system for all managers

- Promotion of autonomous career development Promotion of Work-in-Life (Health Management) through the Workplace-Residence Proximity

- Employees' work will be premised on remote work, and they can choose their own workplace

- Transformation from a "highly centralized organization" into an autonomous, decentralized "network-like organization" Decentralization of the Organization (Including Head Officers and Back-Offices

- Decentralizing the organization from major metropolitan areas to regional areas (major urban areas)

- Accelerating community-based regional revitalization business for regional primary sector of industry Promotion of the Development of Information Infrastructure

- Promote regional urban development and the introduction of new social infrastructure development (IOWN introduction plan, etc.)

- Promote initiatives for the development of resilient infrastructure and disaster mitigation against increasingly large natural disasters

4. Presentation Material

1NTT Group's New Environment and Energy Vision "NTT Green Innovation toward 2040", Sep 28, 2021

https://group.ntt/en/newsrelease/2021/09/28/210928a.html

