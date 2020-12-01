Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : Notice regarding the Status of Stock Repurchases(Under the Provisions of NTT's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Companies Act of Japan)
Notice regarding the Status of Stock Repurchases
(Under the Provisions of NTT's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to
Paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Companies Act of Japan)
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation ('NTT') hereby announces the status of repurchases of shares of its common stock conducted pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Companies Act.
1.Class of shares repurchased
Common stock
2.Total number of shares repurchased
18,000,000 shares
3.Aggregate repurchased amount
44,854,643,500 yen
4.Period for repurchases
November 12, 2020 to November 30, 2020
5.Method of repurchase
Acquisitions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Reference)
1.Details of the resolution approved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on November 6, 2020:
(1)Class of shares to be repurchased
Common stock
(2)Total number of shares to be repurchased
Up to 120 million shares
(Ratio to the number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock): 3.23%)
(3)Aggregate repurchase amount
Up to 250 billion yen
(4)Period for repurchases
November 11, 2020 to March 31, 2021
2.Total number and value of shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on November 6, 2020 (as of November 30, 2020):
(1)Total number of shares repurchased
18,000,000 shares
(2)Aggregate repurchased amount
44,854,643,500 yen
