Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : Notice regarding the Status of Stock Repurchases(Under the Provisions of NTT's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Companies Act of Japan)

01/05/2021 | 01:14am EST
January 5, 2021

Notice regarding the Status of Stock Repurchases
(Under the Provisions of NTT's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to
Paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Companies Act of Japan)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation ('NTT') hereby announces the status of repurchases of shares of its common stock conducted pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Companies Act.

1.Class of shares repurchased Common stock
2.Total number of shares repurchased 25,500,000 shares
3.Aggregate repurchased amount 66,323,752,950 yen
4.Period for repurchases December 1, 2020 to December 23, 2020
5.Method of repurchase Acquisitions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Reference) 1.Details of the resolution approved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on November 6, 2020:
(1)Class of shares to be repurchased Common stock
(2)Total number of shares to be repurchased Up to 120 million shares
(Ratio to the number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock): 3.23%)
(3)Aggregate repurchase amount Up to 250 billion yen
(4)Period for repurchases November 11, 2020 to March 31, 2021
2.Total number and value of shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on November 6, 2020 (as of December 31, 2020):
(1)Total number of shares repurchased 43,500,000 shares
(2)Aggregate repurchased amount 111,178,396,450 yen
For further inquiries, please contact: NAKAYAMA or KOIZUMI

Investor Relations Office
Finance and Accounting Department
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
Contact us by email:
https://www.ntt.co.jp/ir/form_e/ref_contact.html

Disclaimer

NTT - Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 06:13:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
