Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : Notice regarding the Status of Stock Repurchases(Under the Provisions of NTT's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Companies Act of Japan)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation ("NTT") hereby announces the status of repurchases of shares of its common stock conducted pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Companies Act.

1. Class of shares repurchased: Common stock

2. Total number of shares repurchased: 19,725,700 shares

3. Aggregate repurchased amount: 63,511,023,000yen

4. Period for repurchases: November 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021

5. Method of repurchase: Acquisitions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution approved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on August 6, 2021:

(1) Class of shares to be repurchased: Common stock (2) Total number of shares to be repurchased: Up to 100 million shares

(Ratio to the number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock): 2.76%) (3) Aggregate repurchase amount: Up to 250 billion yen (4) Period for repurchases: August 10, 2021 to March 31, 2022

2. Total number and value of shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on August 6, 2021 (as of November 30, 2021):