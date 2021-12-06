Log in
    9432   JP3735400008

NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION

(9432)
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : Publication of "NTT Annual Report 2021"

12/06/2021 | 01:12am EST
NTT Corporation ("NTT") hereby announces the release of "NTT Annual Report 2021".

This report provides deeper insight into NTT efforts to continuously improve corporate value.
Specifically, NTT has enriched with information on the refinement of the NTT Group medium-term management strategy announced in October 2021, research and development such as IOWN (Innovative Optical and Wireless Network), and NTT group sustainability.

Please download and view the report from the following URL.
https://group.ntt/en/ir/library/annual/

More detailed information on the response to environmental/energy issues, social issues, and human rights/Diversity & Inclusion issues will be published in the "NTT Group Sustainability Report 2021" (scheduled to be published in late December 2021).

Disclaimer

NTT - Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 06:11:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
