Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : Publication of "NTT Technology Report for Smart World 2021"

07/28/2021
On July 28, 2021, NTT CORPORATION (NTT) released 'NTT Technology Report for Smart World 2021', which outlines trends in technology that will enable NTT to solve various social issues and achieve sustainable development.
This report has been issued annually since 2019 and this year, NTT introduces diverse technologies that and are expected to be further utilized under the IOWN*1 concept through three common platforms and five values in the report.
NTT will promote innovative research and development to surmount various global challenges and create a 'Smart' society.

*1IOWN (Innovative Optical and Wireless Network) is a communication platform for the future that utilizes the latest optical and information processing technologies to realize a smart world.
https://www.rd.ntt/e/iown/

1. Background

In order to solve various social issues and achieve sustainable development in a society facing problems such as changes in the social and economic systems due to the prolonged impact of the COVID-19, as well as the increasing seriousness of environmental problems, NTT is continuously promoting innovative R&D to break through the current situation and move toward a prosperous future.

2. Summary

Looking ahead to the post-COVID-19 society, NTT will not only pursue trends in individual technologies, but also promote the research and development of composite technologies aimed at achieving a flourishing society. Starting with the IOWN concept launched in 2019, NTT introduces an architecture that forms a foundation of services for the future, three platforms that emerge from the architecture, and five values that can be delivered through these technologies:

PLATFORM: Technologies to Support New Value

Data-centric Computing Infrastructure Service

Extreme NaaS

Photonic Direct Communication

VALUES: Five Kinds of Values That Support Our Lives

The World Created by 4D Digital Platform™

Remote World™

Well-being

Zero Environmental Impact

Value Chain Builds New Trust

3. 'NTT Technology Report for Smart World 2021'

The latest version is available at the dedicated site for 'NTT Technology Report for Smart World' from today. NTT will continue to publish technology reports on the latest technology trends that support the change in society.

A dedicated site for 'NTT Technology Report for Smart World':
https://www.rd.ntt/e/techreport/

About NTT

NTT believes in resolving social issues through our business operations by applying technology for good. We help clients accelerate growth and innovate for current and new business models. Our services include digital business consulting, technology and managed services for cybersecurity, applications, workplace, cloud, data center and networks all supported by our deep industry expertise and innovation. As a top 5 global technology and business solutions provider, our diverse teams operate in 80+ countries and regions and deliver services to over 190 of them. We serve over 80% of Fortune Global 100 companies and thousands of other clients and communities around the world. For more information on NTT, visit www.global.ntt/.

Disclaimer

NTT - Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 06:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
