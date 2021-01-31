Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : The world's first realization of an optomechanical device with extremely low optical energy loss- Progress toward the creation of smaller and more efficient optical amplification devices

Micro-mechanical oscillators in semiconductor chips are used in diverse technological applications including high-sensitivity sensors and high-frequency filters to mention but a few. Among micro-mechanical oscillators, MEMS (Micro - Electro - Mechanical - Systems) are of utmost importance for technological applications because they can be controlled using electrical signals. Recently, there has been an increasing interest (both experimental and theoretical) of systems where light couples to sound, a research field known as optomechanics. Most optomechanical devices consist of a mechanical oscillator coupled to an optical resonator in which light is spatially confined by mirrors / holes, or an optical resonance in which light is selectively absorbed. The behavior of such optomechanical devices is determined by the ratio between the relaxation time of the light compared to the mechanical oscillation. Specifically, a physical system with a short relaxation time can be used to control another physical system with long relaxation time. In conventional optomechanical devices, the relaxation time of the light is extremely short compared to that of the mechanical oscillation. Thus, one can exploit this feature to control mechanical oscillations using light. On the other hand, the technological challenge has been to control light using mechanical oscillations (sound). In our work we have overcome this difficulty for the first time. We have fabricated a new optomechanical device in which the ratio between the relaxation time of the mechanical oscillation and light is reversed. We achieved this by embedding rare-earth emmiting centers with exceptionally long relaxation time into the mechanical oscillator. This will open a new avenue of research as one can use those mechanical oscillations to amplify and modulate optical resonances in the light-emitting centers. This has been extremely difficult to achieve in the past with other platforms.

Our work will open new avenues of research in this field. In the near future, we can use our optomechanical device that we have fabricated to demonstrate optical amplification and manipulate that light using mechanical oscillations. We will optimize the device structure so that the amplified light can be efficiently extracted. Further, while at present we have only demonstrated its operation at liquid helium temperatures, we aim our device to operate at both liquid nitrogen (77 K) and room (298 K) temperatures with the goal of using it within the framework of IOWN. We also aim to create energy-efficient optical devices that combine elastic waves and sound waves by increasing the interaction strength between the light and mechanical oscillator.

[Link] [Link] [Link] Figure. 1: Schematic diagram of a mechanical oscillator including a light-emitting center formed from a rare earth element. The area below and beside the mechanical oscillator was removed by oblique milling using ion beams. This produced a mechanical oscillator with an inverted triangle cross-section. The transducer is 160 microns long, 14 microns wide, and 7 microns thick. The mechanical oscillator is mounted on a piezoelectric actuator which can induce a mechanical resonance when an AC voltage is applied to the actuator. Further, a large ensemble of rare-earth emmiting centers is embedded inside the mechanical oscillator. These emitters are affected by strain caused by a mechanical resonance. Hence by driving the rare-earth emmiting centers using a laser, it is possible to investigate the optical absorption characteristics depending on the strain caused by mechanical oscillation.Figure 2: Illustration of the modulation of the absorption wavelength of the light-emitting centers due to periodic motion of the mechanical oscillator. The wavelength of absorbed light by rare-earth emmiting centers changes sinusoidally due to the distortion (displacement) caused by the mechanical oscillator (dotted lines indicate changes in central wavelength). The modulation of absorption wavelength is the result of the strain-mediated interaction between the mechanical oscillator and the rare-earth emmiting centers.Figure 3: Plot showing the energy decay of rare-earth light-emitting centers and the mechanical oscillator. Remarkably, the energy of the mechanical oscilator dissipates at a higher rate than that of the light. This confirms the realization of the new optomechanical device in which the relation of the energy relaxation is reversed from the conventional optomechanical approach.

Mechanical oscillatorsThese provide an artificial structure in which mechanical oscillation is sustained by periodically applying elastic deformation. Vibration plates of musical instruments such as bells and iron harps are well known mechanical oscillators. In recent years, with the development of microfabrication technology, it has become possible to integrate mechanical oscillators (that are thinner and smaller than a human hair) into semiconductor chips. There are many proposals for the realization of practical MEMS oscillators. The most typical shape for these mechanical oscillators is the cantilever beam used in this study. This has a shape similar to a diving board in a pool.Light-emitting centersIn a solid-state material, there are electrons that remain isolated from their surroundings. These isolated electrons are called light-emitting centers because they absorb and emit light. Light-emitting centers can be used to design and fabricate lasers and photodetectors. In addition, when the coherence time of the emitters is long, they also can be used to build optical memories. Solid-state materials such as semiconductors, diamond, rare-earth elements, and a variety of other materials can host light-emitting centers.Optomechanical devicesThese include an element having a structure in which the mechanical oscillation is affected by light or vice versa. An optical resonator may be used to enhance the interaction between light and the mechanical oscillator. With the use of optical resonators, light is confined in space thus enhancing the coupling to the mechanical motion. Instead of optical resonators, optical resonances of electronic levels in atoms may be embedded into mechanical oscillators.Relaxation timeThe energy confined in both the mechanical oscillator and the light-emitting centers is gradually lost over time. The time required for that energy to be lost is called the energy relaxation time. In optomechanical devices, the characteristics of the device is determined by the relationship between the relaxation time of both the light and the mechanical oscillator. The factors that determine the relaxation time vary, but mechanical oscillators are often dependent on their structure while the light-emitting center is determined by the nature of the material that hosts it.YSO crystalThis solid-state crystal is a rare earth oxide. It can contain light-emitting centers of rare earth elements inside the crystal. Because YSO crystals are chemically stable, they are characterized by very little energy loss from the emittng centers. On the other hand, YSO crystals are very hard and difficult to fabricate with. Their application has typically been limited to optical devices that do not require fabrication of the crystal.Optical resonatorsThis is a structure that confines light spatially using reflection or refraction. It can utilize multiple reflections of light between mirrors or be a ring like structure with the light circulating around it. This is applied to the design and fabrication of lasers and optical filters.Quantum dotsThis is a fine structure fabricated in a semiconductor that is widely used as a light-emitting center. The combination of semiconductor materials and the size of the microstructure can control the emission wavelength and emission efficiency. It is often used in LEDs and lasers.A milling method using ion beamsThis is a processing method in which the material is physically removed by bombarding it with ions in vacuum. This method can be used to process various materials regardless of their composition. It is possible to create three-dimensional structures like a mechanical oscillator by firing the ions at an angle.