Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9432   JP3735400008

NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION

(9432)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : NTT Communications Announces Establishment of Two New Departments, "Smart World Business" and "Global Business"

06/18/2021 | 02:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group, announced today that it will establish two new departments to further promote its business vision 'Re-connect X' 1, as detailed below. The new departments will both launch on July 1 (please see attached organization chart).

Smart World Business

NTT Com has been operating taskforces in seven fields2 and pursuing various initiatives3 to realize a smart world in which ICT is used to address diverse issues in modern society. The new Smart World Business department will provide ICT platforms for smart factories, smart education, smart cities and other fields. It also will strengthen related initiatives, such as standardization of functions across fields. Smart World Business will provide ICT platforms that enable safe and secure data utilization, accelerate co-creation with various partners in the industrial, academic and governmental sectors, and it will contribute to the digital transformation of industry and society.

Global Business

NTT Com has been offering support to Japanese enterprise customers for global expansion and business deployment. To enhance these activities, NTT Com will newly establish the Global Business department to strengthen strategic frameworks for global-solution business, strengthen collaboration with NTT Ltd. and other NTT Group companies, and expand the deployment of Japan-initiated global solutions, such as those for 5G, IoT, and smart cities.

1. This is the business vision that NTT Com has been pursuing since 2020. Under this vision, NTT Com is contributing to the realization of a sustainable future in a new-normal world by providing ICT services and solutions that 'reconnect customers, businesses and society with new value' in a safe, secure and flexible manner.

2. The seven taskforces are the Smart Factory Taskforce, the Smart Education Taskforce, the Smart City Taskforce, the Smart Healthcare Taskforce, the Smart Mobility Taskforce, the Smart Customer Experience Taskforce, and the Smart Workstyle Taskforce.

3. Example of major initiative in 'Smart World' domain:
NTT Com Demonstration Test to Link GAIA-X Platform's 'IDS Connector' Technology and SDPF based on Data Trust®

About NTT Communications

NTT Communications solves the world's technology challenges by helping enterprises overcome complexity and risk in their ICT environments with managed IT infrastructure solutions. These solutions are backed by our worldwide infrastructure, including industry leading, global tier-1 public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 500,000m2 of the world's most advanced data center facilities. Our global professional services teams provide consultation and architecture for the resiliency and security required for your business success, and our scale and global capabilities in technology world are unsurpassed. Combined with NTT Ltd., NTT Data, and NTT DOCOMO, we are NTT Group.
www.ntt.com | Twitter@NTT Com | Facebook@NTT Com | LinkedIn@NTT Com

(attachment 1)

Disclaimer

NTT - Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 06:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION
02:29aNIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE  : NTT Communications Announces Establishment of ..
PU
02:09aNIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE  : Optical access network design theory based on ..
PU
06/17NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE  : NTT partners with Southend-on-Sea Borough Coun..
PU
06/16NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE  : NTT and Tokyo Century Collaborate on Data Cent..
PU
06/15NTT DECLARED A LEADER IN IDC MARKETS : Asia/Pacific Cloud Security Services 2021..
PU
06/15NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE  : NTT appoints Sunil Kishore as SEVP Managed Net..
AQ
06/14NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE  : Changes in NTT Communications Directors
PU
06/11NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE  : Changes in executives of NTT Laboratories
PU
06/09NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE  : Time off work for mental health surges during ..
AQ
06/07NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE  : DENSO and NTT DATA Complete Verification Test ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 750 B 107 B 107 B
Net income 2021 922 B 8 367 M 8 367 M
Net Debt 2021 6 907 B 62 660 M 62 660 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 3,60%
Capitalization 10 428 B 94 525 M 94 601 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 319 039
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3 317,78 JPY
Last Close Price 2 879,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jun Sawada President, CEO & Representative Director
Akira Shimada Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Hiromichi Shinohara Chairman
Naoki Shibuya Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Shinichi Yokohama Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.83%94 525
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.59%234 493
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.4.46%128 684
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.47%126 357
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.74%102 376
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY23.02%70 398