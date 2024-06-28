Nippon Television : NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS AT THE 91ST ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
June 27, 2024 at 09:27 pm EDT
(Securities Code: 9404) June 27, 2024
To Those Shareholders with Voting Rights
Yoshikuni Sugiyama Representative Director
Nippon Television Holdings, Inc.
6-1, Higashi Shimbashi 1-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo
NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS AT THE
91ST ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
This document is to inform you that reports were presented and proposals were passed as follows at the 91st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Nippon Television Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") held today, June 27, 2024.
Matters Reported:
1. Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 91st Fiscal
Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and Reports of Audit on the
Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditor and the
Audit & Supervisory Board
2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 91st Fiscal Term (from April
1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
The contents of the documents described in 1. and 2. above were reported.
Items of Business:
First Item of Business:
Partial Amendment to Articles of Incorporation (1)
This proposal was approved and adopted as originally proposed.
Second Item of Business:
Partial Amendment to Articles of Incorporation (2)
This proposal was approved and adopted as originally proposed.
Third Item of Business:
Appropriation of Surpluses
This proposal was approved and adopted as originally proposed.
Fourth Item of Business:
Election of Eleven (11) Board Directors
This proposal was approved and adopted as originally proposed. Toshikazu
Yamaguchi, Yoshikuni Sugiyama, Akira Ishizawa, Tsuneo Watanabe, Ken Sato,
Directors reappointed), and Hiroyuki Fukuda and Takako Suwa (two (2)
Directors newly appointed) were elected as Board Directors, and each assumed
office.
Fifth Item of Business:
Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
This proposal was approved and adopted as originally proposed. Yozo Matsuda
(one (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member newly appointed) was elected as
an Audit & Supervisory Board Member, and assumed office.
Sixth Item of Business:
Election of One (1) Alternate Audit & Supervisory Board Member
This proposal was approved and adopted as originally proposed. Makoto
Yoshida was elected as an alternate Audit & Supervisory Board Member.
Seventh Item of Business:
Election of Independent Auditor
This proposal was approved and adopted as originally proposed.
At the meeting of the Board of Directors held after the 91st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, Toshikazu Yamaguchi was elected as Representative Director, Executive Chairman, Yoshikuni Sugiyama was elected as Representative Director, Chairman, and Akira Ishizawa was elected as Representative Director, President, Chief Executive Officer, and each assumed office.
- 1 -
Dividend Payments
As resolved at the 91st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the year-end dividend for the 91st Fiscal Term was set to the amount of ¥30 per share.
Shareholders may receive their dividend payments using the enclosed Receipt for Year-End Dividends within the payment period from June 28, 2024 to July 31, 2024 at a branch of Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd. or at a post office in your neighborhood.
Shareholders who have requested that these dividend payments be made by bank transfer are asked to confirm the information on the enclosed Dividend Calculation Form and Dividend Transfer Recipient Confirmation Form. Shareholders who have requested that these dividend payments be made in proportion to the number of shares held are asked to confirm the information on the enclosed Dividend Calculation Form and Method for Receiving Dividend Payments.
For shareholders who have chosen to receive their dividend payments using the Receipt for Year-End Dividends, please confirm the information on the enclosed Dividend Calculation Form as well.
- 2 -
Disclaimer
Nippon Television Holdings Inc. published this content on
28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
28 June 2024 01:26:02 UTC.
Nippon Television Holdings, Inc. is a certified broadcast holding company. The Company operates in three business segments. The Content Business segment is engaged in the sale of television advertising frames, the licensing of program contents, the production and publication of movies, the organizing of events, mail order business and the publishing and sale of publications, program broadcasting operations, homepage design and Website operation, as well as advertising and marketing business, among others. The Real Estate Leasing segment leases offices and commercial tenants and lands, and provides building management services. The Company is also engaged in ecology related business, the operation of stores and other businesses.