At the meeting of the Board of Directors held after the 91st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, Toshikazu Yamaguchi was elected as Representative Director, Executive Chairman, Yoshikuni Sugiyama was elected as Representative Director, Chairman, and Akira Ishizawa was elected as Representative Director, President, Chief Executive Officer, and each assumed office.

This document is to inform you that reports were presented and proposals were passed as follows at the 91st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Nippon Television Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") held today, June 27, 2024.

As resolved at the 91st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the year-end dividend for the 91st Fiscal Term was set to the amount of ¥30 per share.

Shareholders may receive their dividend payments using the enclosed Receipt for Year-End Dividends within the payment period from June 28, 2024 to July 31, 2024 at a branch of Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd. or at a post office in your neighborhood.

Shareholders who have requested that these dividend payments be made by bank transfer are asked to confirm the information on the enclosed Dividend Calculation Form and Dividend Transfer Recipient Confirmation Form. Shareholders who have requested that these dividend payments be made in proportion to the number of shares held are asked to confirm the information on the enclosed Dividend Calculation Form and Method for Receiving Dividend Payments.

For shareholders who have chosen to receive their dividend payments using the Receipt for Year-End Dividends, please confirm the information on the enclosed Dividend Calculation Form as well.

