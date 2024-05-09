Capital Efficiency Plans

Capital Policy

Continuous reduction of cross-shareholdings

•As we continue to reduce cross-shareholdings, we will consider factors such as the financial performance, dividend, and share price of relevant companies to determine whether it is reasonable to own their shares.

•In FY2023, we recorded JPY 11.9 billion in capital gains from stock sales.

Cash allocation

•We will place importance on the balance of investments for growth, investments to enhance our content creation expertise, human resource investments, capital investments, shareholder return (stock repurchase/dividend fund), and the like.

•New M&A fund (FY2024): approximately JPY 68 billion (＊refer to page 39 for strategic investments)

•As a news media, we will consider the necessity of having cash on hand for the continuation of broadcasting under catastrophic disasters.