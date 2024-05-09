FY2023
Financial Results
This presentation may include forward-looking statements. Actual results, however, could differ significantly as a result of various factors and circumstances. Forward-looking statements contained herein are not guarantees or commitments. Reproduction of this presentation is prohibited.
Capital Efficiency Plan
Overview of Financial Results and Forecast
Contents Strategy
Programming Strategy
Digital & Streaming
Strategic Investment Trend
Reference Materials
Capital Efficiency Plans
Shareholder Return
Dividend distribution to foreign shareholders not listed on the shareholder registry
- We will propose at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders an amendment to the Articles of Incorporation that would enable foreign shareholders without voting rights (foreign shareholders above 20%) to receive dividends.
- Should the proposal to amend the Articles of Incorporation be discussed and passed, receiving dividends will become possible with March 31, 2024 as the record date.
Stock repurchase
- Stock repurchase of 5 million shares (upper limit) for the purchase price of JPY 7 billion (upper limit) through market purchase at the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
- Period of repurchase is February 2, 2024 through May 31, 2024.
- As of the end of March, 1,625,700 shares have been repurchased at the total price of JPY 3,485,078,733.
Dividend policy
•We will make continuous and steady dividend distributions with the amount based fundamentally on the previous year.
FY2023 dividend is JPY 40 per share, which includes a JPY 3 per share commemorative dividend. Our outlook for FY2024
regular
dividend is JPY 40 per share.
•We are aiming for a total dividend payout ratio of 30%.
3
Capital Efficiency Plans
Capital Policy
Continuous reduction of cross-shareholdings
•As we continue to reduce cross-shareholdings, we will consider factors such as the financial performance, dividend, and share price of relevant companies to determine whether it is reasonable to own their shares.
•In FY2023, we recorded JPY 11.9 billion in capital gains from stock sales.
Cash allocation
•We will place importance on the balance of investments for growth, investments to enhance our content creation expertise, human resource investments, capital investments, shareholder return (stock repurchase/dividend fund), and the like.
•New M&A fund (FY2024): approximately JPY 68 billion (＊refer to page 39 for strategic investments)
•As a news media, we will consider the necessity of having cash on hand for the continuation of broadcasting under catastrophic disasters.
We aim for higher ROE through improved financial performance and capital
efficiency. We will construct the next Medium-Term Management Plan to promote
4
growth strategies that take into account cost of capital.
Capital Efficiency Plan
Overview of Financial Results and Forecast
Contents Strategy
Programming Strategy
Digital & Streaming
Strategic Investment Trend
Reference Materials
FY2023 Financial Performance
Higher sales, lower operating profit
■Share of spot ad sales over 30%.
Tough conditions continue for TV ads, leading to lower terrestrial advertising revenue.
■Nippon TV's income from anime, international content sales, IP business, and films were strong.
■Group companies Murayama, TIPNESS, ACM, and Nippon TV Music were solid and helped offset weak ad sales to post higher revenues.
Studio Ghibli was included in the PL starting 4Q (BS inclusion started in 3Q).
Booked impairment for la belle vie due to deteriorating business environment.
Higher net income from equity in net income of affiliates and sales of cross- shareholdings.
6
HD: Consolidated Results
Group
Companies
Nippon TV
Content
Strategy
New Business
Reference
Materials
Consolidated Forecast and Dividend Forecast
Forecast for FY2024
(Millions of yen)
FY2023 Result
Forecast for
Change
Change(%)
FY2024
Net Sales
423,523
442,000
18,477
4.4%
Operating Profit
41,877
42,000
123
0.3%
Recurring Profit
49,503
48,000
△1,503
△3.0％
Profit attributable to owners
34,660
35,000
340
1.0％
of parent Net income
Dividend Forecast
Growth assumptions for terrestrial
TV advertising revenue (YoY)
(Yen)
2Q
Year-
Annual
YoY
End
FY2023
10
30
40
Time
△3％
Result
FY2024
10
30
40
Spot
1％
Forecast
The year-end dividend forecast for FY2023 of 30 yen includes a commemorative dividend of 3 yen.
7
HD: Consolidated Results
Group
Companies
Nippon TV
Content
Strategy
New Business
Nippon TV HD: Consolidated Financial Results
(Millions of yen)
FY2022
FY2023
YoY
Change
Net Sales
413,979
423,523
9,544
2.3%
Operating Profit
46,593
41,877
△4,716
△10.1%
Recurring Profit
51,775
49,503
△2,272
△4.4%
Net Income attributable
34,081
34,660
578
1.7%
to owners of the parent
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
Net Sales
Operating Profit
500,000
100,000
100,000
Recurring Profit
250,000
50,000
50,000
0
0
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2020
2021
2022
2023
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Reference
8
Materials
HD: Consolidated Results
Group
Companies
Nippon TV
Content
Strategy
New Business
Reference
Materials
Net Sales YoY Change Components
(Millions of yen)
+9,544
Previous
Nippon
Nippon
la belle vie
MURAYAMA
TIPNESS
Total Anime-
Other
Current
period
Television
Television
related
period
*Jul.- Dec.
Net Sales
Terrestrial
Events/Content
companies
Net Sales
9
Advertising
Business Sales
Sales
HD: Consolidated Results
Group
Companies
Nippon TV
Content
Strategy
New Business
Reference
Materials
Operating Profit YoY Change Components
(Millions of yen)
△421
△866
- 4,716
Previous
Nippon TV
TIPNESS
Total Anime-
Other and
Current
la belle vie
MURAYAMA
period
※Jul.- Dec.
related
Consolidated
period
10
Operating
companies
Adjustment
Operating
※Inc. goodwill amortization
Profit
Profit
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nippon Television Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 06:16:07 UTC.