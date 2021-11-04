Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9101   JP3753000003

NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA

(9101)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 11/02
8510 JPY   +0.71%
05:32aFact BookⅡ
PU
05:22aBriefing Material
PU
05:22aFiscal Highlights for the 2nd Quarter, ended September 30, 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Briefing Material

11/04/2021 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Second Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 2022, and Forecast for Entire Fiscal Year

November 4, 2021

© 2021. NYK Group. All rights reserved.

1.

Overview of Second Quarter Results

p.3-8

for FY Ending March 2022

2.

Forecast for FY Ending March 2022

p.9-14

 Progress of

p.15-18

Medium-term Management Plan

Contents

p.19-25

 Appendix

  • Segment Overview
  • Financial Position
  • Fleet in Operation

(Attachment) Ocean Network Express

Financial Results for FY2021 2nd Quarter

© 2021. NYK Group. All rights reserved.

2

1. Overview of the 2nd Quarter Results

Results

for FY Ending March 2022

1H review (year-on-year)

Revenues: JPY1,051.3 billion (up JPY329.3 billion)

  • Revenues increased as freight levels of the logistics business rose, and handling volume grew (up JPY142.2 billion)
  • Given the rise in dry bulk market, revenues increased in the bulk shipping business (up JPY138.9 billion)

Recurring profit: JPY397.2 billion (up JPY349.8 billion)

  • Significant profit increase at the liner & logistics business (liner, air cargo, and logistics) (up JPY301.9 billion)
  • Profits rose also in the bulk shipping business (up JPY47.5 billion)

Net income: JPY411.3 billion (up JPY389.1 billion)

  • Recorded extraordinary profit (approx. JPY23.0 billion) from partial transfer of shares of a subsidiary in the real estate segment

Dividend: Interim dividend JPY200/share

  • Dividend amount decided in accordance with financial resources regulation in the Companies Act

© 2021. NYK Group. All rights reserved.

3

1. Overview of the 2nd Quarter Results

Results

for FY Ending March 2022

By industrial SEGs (recurring profit year-on-year)

Liner: JPY290.3 billion (up JPY261.9 billion)

Container Shipping (Ocean Network Express)

  • Fleet turnover rate fell due to shoreside and inland congestion
  • Tight supply-demand balance as robust transportation demand continued led by North America

(ONE's total liftings rose about 10% year-on-year)

- Short-term freight rates remained high, while long-term freight rates also rose

Terminals

- Handling volume in Japan and overseas recovered year on year

Air Cargo: JPY33.0 billion (up JPY19.7 billion)

  • Supply of cargo space continued to decline due to suspension and cancellation of international passenger flights
  • Freight rates remained high supported primarily by cargo from Japan, which has been strong
  • Part of ocean freight shifted to air freight due to lack of space in container shipping, further boosting demand

© 2021. NYK Group. All rights reserved.

4

1. Overview of the 2nd Quarter Results

Results

for FY Ending March 2022

By industrial SEGs (recurring profit year-on-year)

Logistics: JPY28.4 billion (up JPY20.2 billion)

  • Ocean freight: Handling volume increased year on year, and profit levels also improved as sales price caught up with the purchase price for transportation spaces
  • Air freight: Supply-demand balance became tight due to cancellations of international passenger flights, and earnings greatly improved also due to partial shift of ocean freight
  • Logistics: Handling volume increased, supported by strong demand for consumer goods

Bulk Shipping: JPY47.7 billion (up JPY47.5 billion)

Car carrier

  • Shipping volume increased year on year, both from Japan and overseas
  • The impact of automobile parts shortage caused by semiconductor shortage and further spread of COVID-19 was limited

Dry bulk

  • Market rates remained at higher levels than regular year for each vessel type Energy
  • Affected by the market price decline for VLCC (Very Large Crude Carrier), etc.
  • Business performance of LNG and offshore businesses has been stable, led by medium- to long-term contracts

© 2021. NYK Group. All rights reserved.

5

Disclaimer

Nippon Yusen KK published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
05:32aFact BookⅡ
PU
05:22aBriefing Material
PU
05:22aFiscal Highlights for the 2nd Quarter, ended September 30, 2021
PU
03:49aJapanese shippers reap quarterly profit bonanza amid supply chain chaos
RE
02:42aJapanese shares track Wall Street higher as Fed affirms taper plan
RE
11/03Notice of Revisions to the Financial Forecast and Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year..
PU
11/03Notice of Dividend Receipts from Equity Method Affiliate
PU
10/28NYK Donates Printers and Paper to School in the Philippines
PU
10/26NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : Demonstration Project Begins for Commercialization of Vess..
PU
10/26NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : NYK's Response to Covid-19 (20)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 883 B 16 483 M 16 483 M
Net income 2022 639 B 5 591 M 5 591 M
Net Debt 2022 596 B 5 219 M 5 219 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,25x
Yield 2022 10,8%
Capitalization 1 437 B 12 604 M 12 585 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 35 057
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
Duration : Period :
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 8 510,00 JPY
Average target price 8 697,27 JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitoshi Nagasawa President & Representative Director
Hiroshi Kubota CFO, Managing Executive Officer & Head-IR Group
Tadaaki Naito Chairman
Hidetoshi Maruyama Chief Information Officer & GM-Technology
Yutaka Higurashi Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA254.29%12 604
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S52.41%59 176
HAPAG-LLOYD AG135.69%44 093
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.65.78%37 461
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION270.94%13 600
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED83.23%12 046