Briefing Material
Second Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 2022, and Forecast for Entire Fiscal Year
November 4, 2021
1.
Overview of Second Quarter Results
p.3-8
for FY Ending March 2022
2.
Forecast for FY Ending March 2022
p.9-14
Progress of
p.15-18
Medium-term Management Plan
Contents
p.19-25
Appendix
Segment Overview
Financial Position
Fleet in Operation
(Attachment) Ocean Network Express
Financial Results for FY2021 2
nd Quarter
2
1. Overview of the 2nd Quarter Results
Results
for FY Ending March 2022
1H review (year-on-year)
Revenues: JPY1,051.3 billion
(up JPY329.3 billion)
Revenues increased as freight levels of the logistics business rose, and handling volume grew (up JPY142.2 billion)
Given the rise in dry bulk market, revenues increased in the bulk shipping business (up JPY138.9 billion)
Recurring profit: JPY397.2 billion
(up JPY349.8 billion)
Significant profit increase at the liner & logistics business (liner, air cargo, and logistics) (up JPY301.9 billion)
Profits rose also in the bulk shipping business (up JPY47.5 billion)
Net income: JPY411.3 billion
(up JPY389.1 billion)
Recorded extraordinary profit (approx. JPY23.0 billion) from partial transfer of shares of a subsidiary in the real estate segment
Dividend: Interim dividend JPY200/share
Dividend amount decided in accordance with financial resources regulation in the Companies Act
3
1. Overview of the 2nd Quarter Results
Results
for FY Ending March 2022
By industrial SEGs (recurring profit year-on-year)
Liner: JPY290.3 billion
(up JPY261.9 billion)
Container Shipping (Ocean Network Express)
Fleet turnover rate fell due to shoreside and inland congestion
Tight supply-demand balance as robust transportation demand continued led by North America
(ONE's total liftings rose about 10% year-on-year)
- Short-term freight rates remained high, while long-term freight rates also rose
Terminals
- Handling volume in Japan and overseas recovered year on year
Air Cargo: JPY33.0 billion
(up JPY19.7 billion)
Supply of cargo space continued to decline due to suspension and cancellation of international passenger flights
Freight rates remained high supported primarily by cargo from Japan, which has been strong
Part of ocean freight shifted to air freight due to lack of space in container shipping, further boosting demand
4
1. Overview of the 2nd Quarter Results
Results
for FY Ending March 2022
By industrial SEGs (recurring profit year-on-year)
Logistics: JPY28.4 billion
(up JPY20.2 billion)
Ocean freight: Handling volume increased year on year, and profit levels also improved as sales price caught up with the purchase price for transportation spaces
Air freight: Supply-demand balance became tight due to cancellations of international passenger flights, and earnings greatly improved also due to partial shift of ocean freight
Logistics: Handling volume increased, supported by strong demand for consumer goods
Bulk Shipping: JPY47.7
billion (up JPY47.5 billion)
Car carrier
Shipping volume increased year on year, both from Japan and overseas
The impact of automobile parts shortage caused by semiconductor shortage and further spread of COVID-19 was limited
Dry bulk
Market rates remained at higher levels than regular year for each vessel type Energy
Affected by the market price decline for VLCC (Very Large Crude Carrier), etc.
Business performance of LNG and offshore businesses has been stable, led by medium- to long-term contracts
5
Disclaimer
Nippon Yusen KK published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:21:08 UTC.
Sales 2022
1 883 B
16 483 M
16 483 M
Net income 2022
639 B
5 591 M
5 591 M
Net Debt 2022
596 B
5 219 M
5 219 M
P/E ratio 2022
2,25x
Yield 2022
10,8%
Capitalization
1 437 B
12 604 M
12 585 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,08x
EV / Sales 2023
1,11x
Nbr of Employees
35 057
Free-Float
95,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.