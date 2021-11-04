Briefing Material

1. Overview of the 2nd Quarter Results

By industrial SEGs (recurring profit year-on-year)

Liner: JPY290.3 billion (up JPY261.9 billion)

Container Shipping (Ocean Network Express)

Fleet turnover rate fell due to shoreside and inland congestion

(ONE's total liftings rose about 10% year-on-year)

- Short-term freight rates remained high, while long-term freight rates also rose

Terminals

- Handling volume in Japan and overseas recovered year on year

Air Cargo: JPY33.0 billion (up JPY19.7 billion)

Supply of cargo space continued to decline due to suspension and cancellation of international passenger flights

Freight rates remained high supported primarily by cargo from Japan, which has been strong