Fact BookⅡ

Shares issued and outstanding (thousand of shares)
1,696,890
1,696,288
1,696,216
1,696,088
1,695,969
1,695,879
1,686,500
168,658
168,705
168,830
168,863
168,860
168,958
23)
Earnings per share (EPS) (yen)
46.3
-42.9
11.1
19.5
28.1
10.8
-157.2
119.6
-263.8
184.4
131.4
824.6
2,435.2
24)
Dividends per share (yen)
110.0
40.0
40.0
50.0
70.0
60.0
-
30.0
20.0
40.0
-
200.0
-
25)
Dividend payout ratio (%)
23.8%
-
35.9%
25.7%
24.9%
55.8%
-
25.1%
-
21.7%
-
24.3%
-
26)
Price book value ratio (PBR)
0.8
0.8
0.6
0.7
0.7
0.5
0.8
0.7
0.6
0.5
-
1.0
-
27)
Price-earnings ratio (PER)
7.0
-6.1
21.8
15.4
12.3
20.2
-14.9
18.0
-6.1
7.0
-
4.6
-
28)
Foreign exchange
Average exchange rates per US$1 for period (yen)
86.04
78.90
82.33
99.75
109.19
120.78
108.76
111.19
110.67
109.13
106.82
105.79
109.90
March 31 rate (yen)
83.15
82.19
94.05
102.92
120.17
112.68
112.19
106.24
110.99
108.83
105.80
110.71
111.92
December 31 rate (yen)
81.49
77.74
86.58
105.39
120.55
120.61
116.49
113.00
111.00
109.56
107.74
103.50
110.58
29)
Average bunker oil price per metric ton (US dollars)
483.87
666.22
673.27
624.11
557.28
298.66
253.75
341.41
442.49
454.97
379.90
362.95
477.42
30)
Number of consolidated companies
687
675
645
610
574
560
552
538
510
501
495
502
502
31)
Number of companies to which equity method applies
112
120
127
143
145
166
200
203
202
206
205
206
208
32)
Invested capital
1,710,066
1,689,616
1,990,170
2,015,862
1,979,280
1,784,846
1,537,327
1,571,688
1,567,907
1,548,692
1,521,459
1,618,554
1,913,154
33)
Operating income plus interest and dividend income after tax
78,595
-10,217
21,116
46,445
61,059
46,189
9,958
27,482
13,375
42,266
47,278
206,862
379,120
34)
Capital expenditures
278,570
309,288
302,326
248,230
199,343
115,791
155,993
200,443
170,776
139,232
-
101,778
-
35)
After-tax ROIC (%)
4.6%
-0.6%
1.1%
2.3%
3.1%
2.6%
0.6%
1.7%
0.9%
2.7%
-
12.8%
-
36)
Fleet size on March 31 (vessels)
827
838
844
877
832
782
758
755
710
702
-
684
-
（tens of kilotons deadweight)
6,019
6,193
6,415
6,803
6,636
6,206
5,939
6,127
5,874
6,009
-
5,848
-
Dividend payout ratio is not indicated when Net income was negative.
On October 1, 2017, NYK Line conducted a reverse stock split at a ratio of 10 ordinary shares to one ordinary share. The amounts of dividend per share on this page and in the graph next page take into consideration the effect of this reverse stock split.
NYK FACT BOOK II 2021 _ 2
(Millions of yen)
Revenues
(Millions of yen)
Operating Income
(Millions of yen) Recurring Profit, Recurring Profit to Revenues
Net Income attibutable to owners of the parent company,
(Millions of yen) Return on Shareholders' Equity
3,000,000
2,500,000
2,000,000
1,500,000
1,000,000
500,000
1,929,169
0
1,807,819
1,897,101
2,237,239
2,401,820
2,272,315
1,923,881
2,183,201
1,829,300
1,668,355
1,608,414
150,000
125,000
100,000
75,000
50,000
122,346
25,000
0
-25,000
-50,000
150,000
200,000
13.4%
15%
100,000
160,000
12%
50,000
0
120,000
9%
-50,000
80,000
5.9%
6%
-100,000
-24,124
17,434
44,995
66,192
48,964
-18,078
27,824
11,085
38,696
71,537
114,165
33,238- 17,736
58,424
3.5%
1,039
28,016
2,052-
-150,000
84,010
40,000
2.6%
2.6%
2.7%
3%
60,058
1.3%
215,336
0.9%
44,486
-200,000
0
0.1%
-0.1%
0%
-250,000
-40,000
-1.8%
-3%
-300,000
30%
25.6%
20%
11.7%
6.2%
18,238
20,167
6.6%
139,228
10%
78,535
3.8%
-44,501
4.8%
3.1%
2.3%
0%
47,591
-72,820
18,896
33,049
-265,744
31,129
-10%
-8.6%
-11.5%
-20%
-30%
-41.0%
-40%
-50%
-60%
(Millions of yen) Shareholders' Equity, Shareholders' Equity Ratio
