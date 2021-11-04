Log in
    9101   JP3753000003

NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA

(9101)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 11/02
8510 JPY   +0.71%
05:32aFact BookⅡ
PU
05:22aBriefing Material
PU
05:22aFiscal Highlights for the 2nd Quarter, ended September 30, 2021
PU
Fact BookⅡ

11/04/2021 | 05:32am EDT
FACT BOOK 2021

Financial Data and Shipping Market Data

November 4, 2021

Ticker Code

9101

Contents

page

  1. Comparison of Consolidated Performance to Forecasts
  2. Consolidated Financial Highlights and Indicators
  1. Financial Information by Industrial Segment
  1. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
  2. Breakdown of Consolidated Non-Operating Income (Expenses) Breakdown of Consolidated Extraordinary Gains (Losses)
  3. (Reference) Non-Consolidated Operating Expenses
  4. Consolidated Number of Employees
  1. Number of containers ONE transported Number of cargoes YLK transported Number of Cars NYK Transported
  2. Container Market Freight Rate Index
    12 BDI and WS Trends
    13 Dry Bulk Market

NYK FACT BOOK II 2021

Comparison of Consolidated Performance to Forecasts

Comparison of

Fiscal Years March 31, 2021 and 2022 (forecast)

and Second Quater ended September 30, 2021

Consolidated

(Millions of yen)

(Years ended March 31)

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021/2Q

2021

2022/2Q

2022

Change

(Forecast)

(2021 vs 2022(Forecast))

Revenues

1,929,169

1,807,819

1,897,101

2,237,239

2,401,820

2,272,315

1,923,881

2,183,201

1,829,300

1,668,355

722,031

1,608,414

1,051,381

2,000,000

391,586

24.3%

Consolidated/

1.99

1.97

1.92

1.91

1.90

1.89

2.03

2.01

2.60

2.49

-

2.86

-

-

-

-

Non-Consolidated

Operating income

122,346

-24,124

17,434

44,995

66,192

48,964

-18,078

27,824

11,085

38,696

16,690

71,537

117,933

220,000

148,463

207.5%

Consolidated/

2.26

-

-

3.25

3.85

-

-

-

-

4

-

-

-

-

-

-

Non-Consolidated

Recurring profit

114,165

-33,238

17,736

58,424

84,010

60,058

1,039

28,016

-2,052

44,486

47,428

215,336

397,246

710,000

494,664

229.7%

Consolidated/

1.94

-

1.97

1.56

1.14

1.27

-

0.67

-

0.91

-

2.37

-

-

-

-

Non-Consolidated

Net Income attributable to

78,535

-72,820

18,896

33,049

47,591

18,238

-265,744

20,167

-44,501

31,129

22,180

139,228

411,319

710,000

570,772

410.0%

owners of the parent company

Consolidated/

2.94

-

1.13

2.47

3.79

6.13

-

0.34

-

1.37

-

3.64

-

-

-

-

Non-Consolidated

Non-Consolidated

(Millions of yen)

(Years ended March 31)

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Revenues

970,318

915,862

987,688

1,168,438

1,264,761

1,201,339

947,758

1,087,926

703,078

669,905

561,745

Operating income

54,223

-60,343

-3,038

13,847

17,215

-6,525

-54,234

-19,707

-23,356

9,808

-15,445

Recurring profit

58,815

-43,873

9,003

37,558

73,530

47,419

-34,091

41,700

7,663

48,935

90,960

Net income

26,741

-64,855

16,707

13,380

12,565

2,974

-266,930

59,509

-24,501

22,647

38,252

* Non-consolidated figures are disclosed on full year basis.

NYK FACT BOOK II 2021 _ 1

Consolidated Financial Highlights and Indicators

(Millions of yen)

(Years ended March 31)

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021/2Q

2021

2022/2Q

1)

Revenues

1,929,169

1,807,819

1,897,101

2,237,239

2,401,820

2,272,315

1,923,881

2,183,201

1,829,300

1,668,355

722,031

1,608,414

1,051,381

2)

Operating income

122,346

-24,124

17,434

44,995

66,192

48,964

-18,078

27,824

11,085

38,696

16,690

71,537

117,933

3)

Recurring profit

114,165

-33,238

17,736

58,424

84,010

60,058

1,039

28,016

-2,052

44,486

47,428

215,336

397,246

4)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent company

78,535

-72,820

18,896

33,049

47,591

18,238

-265,744

20,167

-44,501

31,129

22,180

139,228

411,319

5)

Interest expenses

16,826

16,209

17,457

18,985

17,755

16,924

15,557

17,787

24,343

25,958

9,004

15,978

6,671

6)

Interest and dividends income

6,079

7,067

6,653

6,792

8,348

9,023

9,993

10,491

11,949

11,402

4,601

7,937

5,271

7)

Net interest expense 5) - 6)

10,747

9,142

10,803

12,192

9,406

7,900

5,563

7,296

12,393

14,556

4,403

8,041

1,400

8)

Depreciation and amortization

100,198

100,857

97,522

105,956

101,045

103,347

92,004

87,839

89,713

104,057

49,329

98,803

49,158

9)

Total assets

2,126,812

2,122,234

2,430,138

2,551,236

2,569,828

2,244,772

2,044,183

2,071,636

2,001,704

1,933,264

1,901,705

2,125,480

2,395,332

10)

Total liabilities

1,398,718

1,499,743

1,731,663

1,777,337

1,688,905

1,400,502

1,452,247

1,483,380

1,479,978

1,434,424

1,391,092

1,458,068

1,321,157

11)

Interest-bearing debt

981,972

1,067,125

1,292,191

1,241,963

1,098,357

940,576

945,391

983,432

1,046,182

1,049,853

1,010,846

951,143

838,979

12)

Shareholders' equity

684,627

579,342

650,490

720,270

810,311

773,678

522,471

551,887

487,432

462,664

472,142

625,332

1,033,081

13)

EBITDA 2) + 8)

222,544

76,733

114,956

150,951

167,237

152,311

73,926

115,663

100,798

142,753

-

170,340

-

14)

EV/EBITDA ((Market Capitalization+ 11) - Cash and deposits) / 13) )

6.21

17.65

13.29

10.15

8.52

7.03

64.46

10.73

13.18

8.30

-

8.70

-

15)

Debt-equity ratio (times)

1.43

1.84

1.98

1.72

1.36

1.22

1.81

1.78

2.15

2.27

2.14

1.52

0.81

16)

Shareholders' equity ratio (%)

32.2%

27.3%

26.8%

28.2%

31.5%

34.5%

25.6%

26.6%

24.4%

23.9%

24.8%

29.4%

43.1%

17)

Return on equity (ROE) (%)

11.7%

-11.5%

3.1%

4.8%

6.2%

2.3%

-41.0%

3.8%

-8.6%

6.6%

-

25.6%

-

18)

Recurring profit to assets ratio (%)

5.3%

-1.6%

0.8%

2.3%

3.3%

2.5%

0.0%

1.4%

-0.1%

2.3%

-

10.6%

-

19)

Return on assets (ROA) (%)

3.6%

-3.4%

0.8%

1.3%

1.9%

0.8%

-12.4%

1.0%

-2.2%

1.6%

-

6.9%

-

20)

Recurring profit to revenues ratio (%)

5.9%

-1.8%

0.9%

2.6%

3.5%

2.6%

0.1%

1.3%

-0.1%

2.7%

6.6%

13.4%

37.8%

21)

Interest coverage ratio (times)3

10.1

1.8

5.4

7.1

7.6

8.3

1.8

5.1

1.9

4.5

6.9

9.4

16.6

22)

Shares issued and outstanding (thousand of shares)

1,696,890

1,696,288

1,696,216

1,696,088

1,695,969

1,695,879

1,686,500

168,658

168,705

168,830

168,863

168,860

168,958

23)

Earnings per share (EPS) (yen)

46.3

-42.9

11.1

19.5

28.1

10.8

-157.2

119.6

-263.8

184.4

131.4

824.6

2,435.2

24)

Dividends per share (yen)

110.0

40.0

40.0

50.0

70.0

60.0

-

30.0

20.0

40.0

-

200.0

-

25)

Dividend payout ratio (%)

23.8%

-

35.9%

25.7%

24.9%

55.8%

-

25.1%

-

21.7%

-

24.3%

-

26)

Price book value ratio (PBR)

0.8

0.8

0.6

0.7

0.7

0.5

0.8

0.7

0.6

0.5

-

1.0

-

27)

Price-earnings ratio (PER)

7.0

-6.1

21.8

15.4

12.3

20.2

-14.9

18.0

-6.1

7.0

-

4.6

-

28)

Foreign exchange

Average exchange rates per US$1 for period (yen)

86.04

78.90

82.33

99.75

109.19

120.78

108.76

111.19

110.67

109.13

106.82

105.79

109.90

March 31 rate (yen)

83.15

82.19

94.05

102.92

120.17

112.68

112.19

106.24

110.99

108.83

105.80

110.71

111.92

December 31 rate (yen)

81.49

77.74

86.58

105.39

120.55

120.61

116.49

113.00

111.00

109.56

107.74

103.50

110.58

29)

Average bunker oil price per metric ton (US dollars)

483.87

666.22

673.27

624.11

557.28

298.66

253.75

341.41

442.49

454.97

379.90

362.95

477.42

30)

Number of consolidated companies

687

675

645

610

574

560

552

538

510

501

495

502

502

31)

Number of companies to which equity method applies

112

120

127

143

145

166

200

203

202

206

205

206

208

32)

Invested capital

1,710,066

1,689,616

1,990,170

2,015,862

1,979,280

1,784,846

1,537,327

1,571,688

1,567,907

1,548,692

1,521,459

1,618,554

1,913,154

33)

Operating income plus interest and dividend income after tax

78,595

-10,217

21,116

46,445

61,059

46,189

9,958

27,482

13,375

42,266

47,278

206,862

379,120

34)

Capital expenditures

278,570

309,288

302,326

248,230

199,343

115,791

155,993

200,443

170,776

139,232

-

101,778

-

35)

After-tax ROIC (%)

4.6%

-0.6%

1.1%

2.3%

3.1%

2.6%

0.6%

1.7%

0.9%

2.7%

-

12.8%

-

36)

Fleet size on March 31 (vessels)

827

838

844

877

832

782

758

755

710

702

-

684

-

tens of kilotons deadweight)

6,019

6,193

6,415

6,803

6,636

6,206

5,939

6,127

5,874

6,009

-

5,848

-

  • Dividend payout ratio is not indicated when Net income was negative.
  • On October 1, 2017, NYK Line conducted a reverse stock split at a ratio of 10 ordinary shares to one ordinary share. The amounts of dividend per share on this page and in the graph next page take into consideration the effect of this reverse stock split.

NYK FACT BOOK II 2021 _ 2

(Millions of yen)

Revenues

(Millions of yen)

Operating Income

(Millions of yen) Recurring Profit, Recurring Profit to Revenues

Net Income attibutable to owners of the parent company,

(Millions of yen) Return on Shareholders' Equity

3,000,000

2,500,000

2,000,000

1,500,000

1,000,000

500,000

1,929,169

0

1,807,819

1,897,101

2,237,239

2,401,820

2,272,315

1,923,881

2,183,201

1,829,300

1,668,355

1,608,414

150,000

125,000

100,000

75,000

50,000

122,346

25,000

0

-25,000

-50,000

150,000

200,000

13.4%

15%

100,000

160,000

12%

50,000

0

120,000

9%

-50,000

80,000

5.9%

6%

-100,000

-24,124

17,434

44,995

66,192

48,964

-18,078

27,824

11,085

38,696

71,537

114,165

33,238- 17,736

58,424

3.5%

1,039

28,016

2,052-

-150,000

84,010

40,000

2.6%

2.6%

2.7%

3%

60,058

1.3%

215,336

0.9%

44,486

-200,000

0

0.1%

-0.1%

0%

-250,000

-40,000

-1.8%

-3%

-300,000

30%

25.6%

20%

11.7%

6.2%

18,238

20,167

6.6%

139,228

10%

78,535

3.8%

-44,501

4.8%

3.1%

2.3%

0%

47,591

-72,820

18,896

33,049

-265,744

31,129

-10%

-8.6%

-11.5%

-20%

-30%

-41.0%

-40%

-50%

-60%

(Millions of yen) Shareholders' Equity, Shareholders' Equity Ratio

(Millions of yen)

Interest-Bearing Debt, Debt-Equity Ratio

(Millions of yen)

Capital Expenditures

(Yen) Dividends per Share, Dividend Payout Ratio

900,000

1,500,000

800,000

40%

700,000

32.2%

34.5%

1,200,000

31.5%

29.4%

600,000

27.3%

26.6%

30%

28.2%

900,000

500,000

26.8%

25.6% 24.4% 23.9%

400,000

20%

600,000

300,000

200,000

10%

300,000

100,000

684,627

579,342

650,490

720,270

810,311

773,678

522,471

551,887

487,432

462,664

625,332

0

0

0%

350,000

2.27

200

80%

1.98

2.15

300,000

2.0

1.84

1.72

1.81

250,000

150

60%

1.78

55.8%

1.43

1.36

1.52

200,000

1.22

100

35.9%

40%

150,000

1.0

25.1%

24.3%

100,000

23.8% 25.7%

24.9%

50

21.7%

20%

981,972

1,067,125

1,292,191

1,241,963

1,098,357

940,576

945,391

983,432

1,046,182

1,049,853

951,143

278,570

309,288

302,326

248,230

199,343

115,791

155,993

200,443

170,776

139,232

101,778

110

200

50,000

40

40

50

70

60

0

30

20

40

0.0

0

0

0%

NYK FACT BOOK II 2021 _ 3

Disclaimer

Nippon Yusen KK published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
