Fiscal Highlights for the 2nd Quarter, ended September 30, 2021

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results Review of Operating Results （In billion yen） Six months Six months ended ended Change Percentage September September Change 30, 2020 30, 2021 Revenues 722.0 1,051.3 329.3 45.6% Operating Profit 16.6 117.9 101.2 606.6% Recurring Profit 47.4 397.2 349.8 737.6% Profit attributable to owners 22.1 411.3 389.1 1,754.4% of parent In the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021), consolidated revenues amounted to ¥1,051.3 billion (increased ¥329.3 billion in the first half of the previous fiscal year), operating profit amounted to ¥117.9 billion (increased ¥101.2 billion in the first half of the previous fiscal year), recurring profit amounted to ¥397.2 billion (increased ¥349.8 billion in the first half of the previous fiscal year), profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to ¥411.3 billion (increased ¥389.1 billion in the first half of the previous fiscal year). Due to the strong performance of OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS PTE. LTD. (ONE), our equity-method affiliate, equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates of ¥295.1 billion in non-operating income was recorded. Within this amount, equity in earnings of affiliates from ONE was ¥282.3 billion. Changes in the average exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and yen as well as the average bunker oil price during the first half of the current and previous fiscal years are shown in the following tables. Six months ended Six months ended Change September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 Average exchange rate ¥106.82/US$ ¥109.90/US$ Yen down ¥3.07/US$ Average bunker oil prices US$379.90/MT US$477.42/MT Price up US$97.52/MT Note: Exchange rates and bunker oil prices are our internal figures. 2

Overview by Business Segment Business segment information for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021) is as follows. (in billion yen) Revenues Recurring profit FY2020 FY2021 Change Percentage FY2020 FY2021 Change 2Q 2Q Change 2Q 2Q & Liner Liner Trade 81.3 94.0 12.6 15.6 % 28.4 290.3 261.9 Air Cargo 54.4 89.7 35.2 64.7 % 13.2 33.0 19.7 Logistics Transportation Logistics 235.0 377.3 142.2 60.5 % 8.1 28.4 20.2 Bulk Shipping 317.9 456.9 138.9 43.7 % 0.1 47.7 47.5 Others Real Estate 3.4 2.4 -1.0 -29.2 % 1.3 1.2 -0.1 Other 58.8 71.7 12.9 22.0 % -1.5 -1.7 -0.2 Liner Trade In the container shipping division, at ONE, the port and inland congestion did not improve due to a shortage of drivers for inland haulage, etc. In addition, while the disruptions to the overall supply chain remained ongoing, cargo demand continued to be robust, leading to further tightening of the supply and demand balance. On the main trades, the number of sailings on the North America trade declined due to slower turnaround times caused by port congestion, resulting in lower liftings year on year. Conversely, liftings increased on the Europe trade. Also, on both trades, freight rates and utilization trended at levels exceeding the same period last year, and the particularly strong rise in spot rates on the Europe trade greatly contributed to improving the bottom line. Within the current situation, ONE worked to procure containers, arrange extra sailings, minimize schedule delays by increasing vessel sailing speed in order to maximize the space available aboard the vessels. At the company's terminals in Japan and overseas, handling volumes recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during the same period last year. As a result of the above, profit increased on higher revenue in the Liner Trade as a whole compared to the same period last year. Air Cargo Transportation In the Air Cargo Transportation segment, while international passenger flights continued to be suspended and cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cargo volumes mainly of automotive components, semiconductors and e-Commerce related goods were firm. In addition, the trend of shifting some maritime cargo to air freight continued due to the shortage of space aboard containerships and port congestion, 3