Fiscal Highlights for the 2nd Quarter, ended September 30, 2021

(Amounts rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)
Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentage figures show year on year changes)
Revenues
Operating profit
Recurring profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
Six months ended September 30, 2021
1,051,381
45.6
117,933
606.6
397,246
737.6
411,319
-
Six months ended September 30, 2020
722,031
-12.5
16,690
5.4
47,428
196.1
22,180
99.4
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Six Months ended September 30, 2021: ¥434,355 million (-%), Six Months ended September 30, 2020: ¥15,180 million (-%),
Profit per share
Profit per share-fully diluted
yen
yen
Six months ended September 30, 2021
2,435.15
-
Six months ended September 30, 2020
131.37
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Equity
Shareholders'
equity ratio
million yen
million yen
%
As of September 30, 2021
2,395,332
1,074,175
43.1
As of March 31, 2021
2,125,480
667,411
29.4
(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of September 30, 2021: ¥1,033,081 million, As of March 31, 2021: ¥ 625,332 million
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
Date of record
1st Quarter End
2nd Quarter End
3rd Quarter End
Year-end
Total
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Year ending March 31, 2021
-
20.00
-
180.00
200.00
Year ending March 31, 2022
-
200.00
Year ending March 31, 2022
-
600.00
800.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision of forecast for dividends in this quarter: Yes
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Percentage figures show year on year changes)
Operating
Recurring
Profit
Profit per
Revenues
attributable to
profit
profit
share
owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
Year ending March 31,2022
2,000,000
24.3
220,000
207.5
710,000
229.7
710,000
410.0
4,202.88
(Note) Revision of forecast in this quarter: Yes
4. Notes
Changes of important subsidiaries in the period: None
(Changes in specified subsidiaries involving change in consolidation scope)
New: None
Exclusion: None
Particular accounting methods used for preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements
1. Changes in accounting policy in accordance with changes in accounting standard: Yes
2.
Changes other than No.1:
None
3.
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
4.
Restatements:
None
(4) Total issued shares (Ordinary shares)
1. Total issued shares
As of September 30, 2021
170,055,098
As of March 31, 2021
170,055,098
(including treasury stock)
2. Number of treasury stock
As of September 30, 2021
1,097,062
As of March 31, 2021
1,195,544
3. Average number of shares
Six months ended
168,909,211
Six months ended
168,846,985
(cumulative quarterly period)
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
*This financial report is not subject to the audit procedure.
*Assumptions for the forecast of consolidated financial results and other particular issues Foreign exchange rate:
(for the third and fourth quarter) ¥110.00/US$ (for full year) ¥109.95/US$
Bunker oil price:
(for the third quarter) US$549.00/MT (for fourth quarter) US$539.00/MT (for full year) US$511.29/MT
*Bunker oil price is on average basis for all the major fuel grades including VLSFO.
The above forecast is based on currently available information and assumptions that NYK Line deems to be reasonable. NYK Line offers no assurance that the forecast will be realized. Actual results may differ from the forecast as a result of various factors. Refer to pages 2-7 of the attachment for assumptions and other matters related to the forecast.
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results
Review of Operating Results
（In billion yen）
Six months
Six months
ended
ended
Change
Percentage
September
September
Change
30, 2020
30, 2021
Revenues
722.0
1,051.3
329.3
45.6%
Operating Profit
16.6
117.9
101.2
606.6%
Recurring Profit
47.4
397.2
349.8
737.6%
Profit attributable to owners
22.1
411.3
389.1
1,754.4%
of parent
In the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021), consolidated revenues amounted to ¥1,051.3 billion (increased ¥329.3 billion in the first half of the previous fiscal year), operating profit amounted to ¥117.9 billion (increased ¥101.2 billion in the first half of the previous fiscal year), recurring profit amounted to ¥397.2 billion (increased ¥349.8 billion in the first half of the previous fiscal year), profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to ¥411.3 billion (increased ¥389.1 billion in the first half of the previous fiscal year).
Due to the strong performance of OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS PTE. LTD. (ONE), our equity-method affiliate, equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates of ¥295.1 billion in non-operating income was recorded. Within this amount, equity in earnings of affiliates from ONE was ¥282.3 billion.
Changes in the average exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and yen as well as the average bunker oil price during the first half of the current and previous fiscal years are shown in the following tables.
Six months ended
Six months ended
Change
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
Average exchange rate
¥106.82/US$
¥109.90/US$
Yen down ¥3.07/US$
Average bunker oil prices
US$379.90/MT
US$477.42/MT
Price up
US$97.52/MT
Note: Exchange rates and bunker oil prices are our internal figures.
2
Overview by Business Segment
Business segment information for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021) is as follows.
(in billion yen)
Revenues
Recurring profit
FY2020
FY2021
Change
Percentage
FY2020
FY2021
Change
2Q
2Q
Change
2Q
2Q
& Liner
Liner Trade
81.3
94.0
12.6
15.6
%
28.4
290.3
261.9
Air Cargo
54.4
89.7
35.2
64.7
%
13.2
33.0
19.7
Logistics
Transportation
Logistics
235.0
377.3
142.2
60.5
%
8.1
28.4
20.2
Bulk Shipping
317.9
456.9
138.9
43.7
%
0.1
47.7
47.5
Others
Real Estate
3.4
2.4
-1.0
-29.2
%
1.3
1.2
-0.1
Other
58.8
71.7
12.9
22.0
%
-1.5
-1.7
-0.2
Liner Trade
In the container shipping division, at ONE, the port and inland congestion did not improve due to a shortage of drivers for inland haulage, etc. In addition, while the disruptions to the overall supply chain remained ongoing, cargo demand continued to be robust, leading to further tightening of the supply and demand balance. On the main trades, the number of sailings on the North America trade declined due to slower turnaround times caused by port congestion, resulting in lower liftings year on year. Conversely, liftings increased on the Europe trade. Also, on both trades, freight rates and utilization trended at levels exceeding the same period last year, and the particularly strong rise in spot rates on the Europe trade greatly contributed to improving the bottom line. Within the current situation, ONE worked to procure containers, arrange extra sailings, minimize schedule delays by increasing vessel sailing speed in order to maximize the space available aboard the vessels.
At the company's terminals in Japan and overseas, handling volumes recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during the same period last year.
As a result of the above, profit increased on higher revenue in the Liner Trade as a whole compared to the same period last year.
Air Cargo Transportation
In the Air Cargo Transportation segment, while international passenger flights continued to be suspended and cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cargo volumes mainly of automotive components, semiconductors and e-Commerce related goods were firm. In addition, the trend of shifting some maritime cargo to air freight continued due to the shortage of space aboard containerships and port congestion,
