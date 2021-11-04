Log in
    9101   JP3753000003

NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA

(9101)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 11/02
8510 JPY   +0.71%
05:32aFact BookⅡ
PU
05:22aBriefing Material
PU
05:22aFiscal Highlights for the 2nd Quarter, ended September 30, 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fiscal Highlights for the 2nd Quarter, ended September 30, 2021

11/04/2021 | 05:22am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results for Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Japanese GAAP) (Unaudited)

November 4, 2021

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line)

Security Code:

9101

Listings:

The First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchanges

URL:

https://www.nyk.com/english/

Head Office:

Tokyo, Japan

Representative:

Hitoshi Nagasawa, President

Contact:

Shuichiro Shimomura, General Manager, IR Group

Tel: +81-3-3284-5151

Submit scheduled date of Quarterly Financial Report

November 12, 2021

Start scheduled date of paying Dividends

December 1, 2021

Preparation of Supplementary Explanation Material:

Yes

Financial Results Presentation Held:

Yes (for Analysts and Institutional Investors)

(Amounts rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

  1. Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentage figures show year on year changes)

Revenues

Operating profit

Recurring profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

Six months ended September 30, 2021

1,051,381

45.6

117,933

606.6

397,246

737.6

411,319

-

Six months ended September 30, 2020

722,031

-12.5

16,690

5.4

47,428

196.1

22,180

99.4

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Six Months ended September 30, 2021: ¥434,355 million (-%), Six Months ended September 30, 2020: ¥15,180 million (-%),

Profit per share

Profit per share-fully diluted

yen

yen

Six months ended September 30, 2021

2,435.15

-

Six months ended September 30, 2020

131.37

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Equity

Shareholders'

equity ratio

million yen

million yen

%

As of September 30, 2021

2,395,332

1,074,175

43.1

As of March 31, 2021

2,125,480

667,411

29.4

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of September 30, 2021: ¥1,033,081 million, As of March 31, 2021: ¥ 625,332 million

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

Date of record

1st Quarter End

2nd Quarter End

3rd Quarter End

Year-end

Total

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Year ending March 31, 2021

-

20.00

-

180.00

200.00

Year ending March 31, 2022

-

200.00

Year ending March 31, 2022

-

600.00

800.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision of forecast for dividends in this quarter: Yes

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Percentage figures show year on year changes)

Operating

Recurring

Profit

Profit per

Revenues

attributable to

profit

profit

share

owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

Year ending March 31,2022

2,000,000

24.3

220,000

207.5

710,000

229.7

710,000

410.0

4,202.88

(Note) Revision of forecast in this quarter: Yes

4. Notes

  1. Changes of important subsidiaries in the period: None

(Changes in specified subsidiaries involving change in consolidation scope)

New: None

Exclusion: None

  1. Particular accounting methods used for preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policy in accordance with changes in accounting standard: Yes

2.

Changes other than No.1:

None

3.

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

4.

Restatements:

None

(4) Total issued shares (Ordinary shares)

1. Total issued shares

As of September 30, 2021

170,055,098

As of March 31, 2021

170,055,098

(including treasury stock)

2. Number of treasury stock

As of September 30, 2021

1,097,062

As of March 31, 2021

1,195,544

3. Average number of shares

Six months ended

168,909,211

Six months ended

168,846,985

(cumulative quarterly period)

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

*This financial report is not subject to the audit procedure.

*Assumptions for the forecast of consolidated financial results and other particular issues Foreign exchange rate:

(for the third and fourth quarter) ¥110.00/US$ (for full year) ¥109.95/US$

Bunker oil price:

(for the third quarter) US$549.00/MT (for fourth quarter) US$539.00/MT (for full year) US$511.29/MT

*Bunker oil price is on average basis for all the major fuel grades including VLSFO.

The above forecast is based on currently available information and assumptions that NYK Line deems to be reasonable. NYK Line offers no assurance that the forecast will be realized. Actual results may differ from the forecast as a result of various factors. Refer to pages 2-7 of the attachment for assumptions and other matters related to the forecast.

(Methods for obtaining supplementary materials and content of financial results disclosure)

NYK Line is to hold a financial result presentation meeting for analysts and institutional investors. The on-demand audio presentation and presentation material are available on the NYK website. (https://www.nyk.com/english/ir/library/result/2021/)

Index of the Attachments

  1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results ················································································· 2
    (1) Review of Operating Results ···································································································· 2
    (2) Explanation about Financial Position ·························································································· 5
    (3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Future Outlook ················································· 6
  2. Consolidated Financial Statements ····························································································· 8
    (1) Consolidated Balance Sheet ···································································································· 8
    (2) Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ················ 10
    (3) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ···················································································· 12
    (4) Notes Regarding Consolidated Financial Statements··································································· 14 (Notes Regarding Going Concern Assumption) ·········································································· 14 (Notes in the Event of Significant Changes in Shareholders' Capital)··············································· 14 (Changes in Accounting Policies Due to Revisions of Accounting Standards) ···································· 14 (Segment Information) ·········································································································· 16
  3. Other Information ·················································································································· 17
    (1) Quarterly Operating Results ··································································································· 17
    (2) Foreign Exchange Rate Information ························································································· 17
    (3) Balance of Interest-Bearing Debt····························································································· 17

1

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results

  1. Review of Operating Results

In billion yen

Six months

Six months

ended

ended

Change

Percentage

September

September

Change

30, 2020

30, 2021

Revenues

722.0

1,051.3

329.3

45.6%

Operating Profit

16.6

117.9

101.2

606.6%

Recurring Profit

47.4

397.2

349.8

737.6%

Profit attributable to owners

22.1

411.3

389.1

1,754.4%

of parent

In the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021), consolidated revenues amounted to ¥1,051.3 billion (increased ¥329.3 billion in the first half of the previous fiscal year), operating profit amounted to ¥117.9 billion (increased ¥101.2 billion in the first half of the previous fiscal year), recurring profit amounted to ¥397.2 billion (increased ¥349.8 billion in the first half of the previous fiscal year), profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to ¥411.3 billion (increased ¥389.1 billion in the first half of the previous fiscal year).

Due to the strong performance of OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS PTE. LTD. (ONE), our equity-method affiliate, equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates of ¥295.1 billion in non-operating income was recorded. Within this amount, equity in earnings of affiliates from ONE was ¥282.3 billion.

Changes in the average exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and yen as well as the average bunker oil price during the first half of the current and previous fiscal years are shown in the following tables.

Six months ended

Six months ended

Change

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

Average exchange rate

¥106.82/US$

¥109.90/US$

Yen down ¥3.07/US$

Average bunker oil prices

US$379.90/MT

US$477.42/MT

Price up

US$97.52/MT

Note: Exchange rates and bunker oil prices are our internal figures.

2

Overview by Business Segment

Business segment information for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021) is as follows.

(in billion yen)

Revenues

Recurring profit

FY2020

FY2021

Change

Percentage

FY2020

FY2021

Change

2Q

2Q

Change

2Q

2Q

& Liner

Liner Trade

81.3

94.0

12.6

15.6

%

28.4

290.3

261.9

Air Cargo

54.4

89.7

35.2

64.7

%

13.2

33.0

19.7

Logistics

Transportation

Logistics

235.0

377.3

142.2

60.5

%

8.1

28.4

20.2

Bulk Shipping

317.9

456.9

138.9

43.7

%

0.1

47.7

47.5

Others

Real Estate

3.4

2.4

-1.0

-29.2

%

1.3

1.2

-0.1

Other

58.8

71.7

12.9

22.0

%

-1.5

-1.7

-0.2

Liner Trade

In the container shipping division, at ONE, the port and inland congestion did not improve due to a shortage of drivers for inland haulage, etc. In addition, while the disruptions to the overall supply chain remained ongoing, cargo demand continued to be robust, leading to further tightening of the supply and demand balance. On the main trades, the number of sailings on the North America trade declined due to slower turnaround times caused by port congestion, resulting in lower liftings year on year. Conversely, liftings increased on the Europe trade. Also, on both trades, freight rates and utilization trended at levels exceeding the same period last year, and the particularly strong rise in spot rates on the Europe trade greatly contributed to improving the bottom line. Within the current situation, ONE worked to procure containers, arrange extra sailings, minimize schedule delays by increasing vessel sailing speed in order to maximize the space available aboard the vessels.

At the company's terminals in Japan and overseas, handling volumes recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during the same period last year.

As a result of the above, profit increased on higher revenue in the Liner Trade as a whole compared to the same period last year.

Air Cargo Transportation

In the Air Cargo Transportation segment, while international passenger flights continued to be suspended and cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cargo volumes mainly of automotive components, semiconductors and e-Commerce related goods were firm. In addition, the trend of shifting some maritime cargo to air freight continued due to the shortage of space aboard containerships and port congestion,

3

Disclaimer

Nippon Yusen KK published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
