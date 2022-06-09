Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
  6. News
  7. Summary
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA

(9101)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-06-09 am EDT
9970.00 JPY   -5.85%
01:02aNIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : BHP and NYK Strengthen Strategic Partnership to Progress Shipping Decarbonisation
PU
06/08Kawasaki Kisen, Mitsui O.S.K., Nippon Yusen to Each Pocket $791 Million as Dividend Income in Fiscal Q1
MT
06/08Japan's Nikkei subdued as chip weakness offsets SoftBank, automaker gains
RE
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : BHP and NYK Strengthen Strategic Partnership to Progress Shipping Decarbonisation

06/09/2022 | 01:02am EDT
Jun. 09, 2022

BHP
NYK

BHP and NYK have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand and deepen their existing business relationship and to support the decarbonisation of ocean transportation across their shared supply chain.

BHP and NYK will jointly study the next-generation of zero-GHG emission ships fuelled by green or blue ammonia. If feasible, this could potentially support both organisations in their ongoing efforts to achieve their respective long-term GHG emission reduction targets for shipping and present a further decarbonisation option for the shipping industry.

BHP and NYK also aim to promote the use of GHG emission reduction measures such as energy-saving innovations and technologies, and alternative lower- and zero-GHG emission marine fuels.

BHP's Vice President of Maritime & Supply Chain Excellence, Rashpal Singh Bhatti, said: "Signing this MOU with NYK, one of our long-term strategic partners, lets us leverage their reach and depth of expertise in shipping and decarbonisation - including the future fuel transition the industry must make - in support of BHP's decarbonisation ambitions for net zero Scope 3 GHG emissions from shipping of BHP's sold products by 2050."

Nobuhiro Kashima, Managing Executive Officer-Chief Executive of Dry Bulk Division, NYK, said: "NYK is very pleased to expand our strategic partnership with BHP with a specific aim and focus on decarbonisation and we look forward to developing decarbonisation solutions for our shared supply chain. This deepens our relationship as strategic business partners. Going forward, NYK will continue to make full use of our knowledge, innovation and technologies as one of the world's leading shipping companies to support our decarbonisation of shipping in cooperation with customers."

Online signing ceremony
From left
Rashpal Singh Bhatti, Vice President Maritime & Supply Chain Excellence, BHP
Nobuhiro Kashima, Managing Executive Officer-Chief Executive of Dry Bulk Division, NYK

About BHP

BHP is a leading global resources company with approximately 80,000 employees and contractors, primarily in Australia and the Americas. BHP's products are sold worldwide, and it is among the world's top producers of major commodities, including iron ore, copper, nickel, and metallurgical coal.
Read more about our approach to climate change: www.bhp.com/climate

About NYK

NYK was founded in 1885 and is one of the world's leading transportation companies. At the end of March 2022, the NYK Group was operating 814 major ocean vessels, as well as fleets of planes and trucks. The NYK Group is based in Tokyo, employs about 35,000 people worldwide, and has regional headquarters in London, New York / New Jersey, Singapore, and Shanghai. On February 2021, NYK released the NYK Group ESG Story, which aims to further integrate ESG into the company's management strategy. In order to continue to be a corporate group that remains essential to society and industry, the NYK Group aims to be a sustainable solution provider that creates new value while maximizing profits and achieving social and environmental sustainability from a long-term perspective.

Further information

Contact • NYK, Corporate Communication Group, Media Relations Team
Telephone: +81-3-3284-5177; email: NYKJP.ML.MEDIA@nykgroup.com

Contact • BHP, Principal Media Asia - Satish Rajmohan
Telephone: +65-9825-6307; email: satish.rajmohan@bhp.com

The news on this website is as of the date announced and may change without notice.

Disclaimer

Nippon Yusen KK published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 05:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
