[Delivery Document (supplement)] Document Stating the Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision for the 137th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (Supplementary Information) (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Business Report 1. Overview of Operations for NYK Group Financing and Capital Investment Activities Principal Business of the Consolidated Principal Business Offices State of Vessels of the Consolidated Employees Status of Principal Lenders of NYK Status of Major Business Combination Other Significant Matters on Operations for NYK Group Executives of NYK Directors Executive Officers (For reference) Compensation etc. to Directors Outline of the Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Contract Liability Limitation Agreement with Directors and Audit & Supervisory Committee Members Status of Major Activities of Outside Directors Basic Policy on Determination of Dividends of Surplus, etc. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha The "Notice of the 137th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" and this supplement together constitute the document stating the matters subject to measures for electronic provision to be delivered to shareholders who have requested delivery of paper-based documents pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and the Company's Articles of Incorporation.

Business Report (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) 1. Overview of Operations for NYK Group (3) Financing and Capital Investment Activities The NYK Group acquired necessary funds for the current fiscal year mainly from its own assets and borrowing from financial institutions. Borrowed funds as of March 31, 2024 totaled ¥913.8 billion, an increase of ¥219.7 billion from the previous fiscal year. The NYK Group made capital investment of ¥335.8 billion in total, primarily for the bulk shipping segment. In the liner trade and Bulk Shipping Business, we made investment of ¥3.8 billion and ¥308.1 billion respectively, primarily for vessels. We made investment of ¥1.5 billion mainly for aircraft in the Air cargo Transportation Business, ¥18.0 billion for transportation equipment and logistics facilities / equipment in the Logistics Business, ¥1.6 billion in the Real Estate Business, and ¥1.7 billion in Other Business Services. (4) Principal Business of the Consolidated (as of March 31, 2024) Liner & Logistics (liner trade, air cargo transportation and logistics businesses) Bulk shipping Others (real estate and other business services) (5) Principal Business Offices (as of March 31, 2024) 1) NYK Category Location Head Office Yusen Bldg., 3-2, Marunouchi 2 Chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Branch Offices Akita Branch Office (Akita City), Yokohama Branch Office (Yokohama City), Nagoya Branch Office (Nagoya City), Kansai Branch Office (Kobe City) and Kyushu Branch Office (Fukuoka City) Overseas resident and representative offices Johannesburg, Dubai, Doha, Jeddah and Beijing 2) Principal subsidiaries Name of company Location of head office or country NYK BULK & PROJECTS CARRIERS LTD. Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo NIPPON CARGO AIRLINES CO., LTD. Minato-ku, Tokyo HACHIUMA STEAMSHIP CO., LTD. Kobe City, Hyogo MITSUBISHI ORE TRANSPORT CO., LTD. Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo NYK TRADING CORP. Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD. Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo UNI-X NCT CORPORATION Chuo-ku, Tokyo NYK GROUP AMERICAS INC. U.S.A. NYK GROUP EUROPE LTD. U.K. NYK GROUP SOUTH ASIA PTE. LTD. Singapore 1

(6) State of Vessels of the Consolidated (as of March 31, 2024) Business segments Type of vessel Segment Number of Deadweight vessels tonnage (K/T) Liner Trade Container ships Owned 26 1,665,849 Chartered 24 2,752,753 Bulk carriers Owned 19 3,658,333 Shared 1 15,943 (Capesize) (298,000) Chartered 100 19,577,701 Bulk carriers Owned 37 3,290,416 Shared 3 217,936 (Panamax size) (268,022) Chartered 60 5,169,311 Bulk carriers Owned 52 2,564,241 (Handysize) Chartered 81 4,179,738 Chip vessels Owned 12 597,698 Bulk Shipping Chartered 21 1,152,722 Car carriers Owned 53 1,019,575 Chartered 60 1,116,968 Owned 28 5,229,988 Crude oil carriers Shared 3 194,511 (672,620) Chartered 14 2,277,116 Owned 13 976,333 LNG carriers Shared 9 439,472 (726,197) Chartered 3 224,913 Conventional/project cargo Owned 22 408,732 vessels Chartered 25 353,424 Total 666 58,180,649 Notes: 1. Figures in parentheses in the deadweight tonnage' include other owners' share of shared vessels. 2. The total of deadweight tonnage includes shared vessels and the weight of other owners' portions. 2

Employees (as of March 31, 2024) Employees of the Consolidated Segment Number of employees Year-on-year change (persons) (persons) Liner Trade 3,638 71 Liner & Logistics Air Cargo Transportation 982 (42) Logistics 25,551 (243) Bulk Shipping 2,844 (324) Others Real Estate 7 (1) Other Business Services 1,766 274 Company-wide (common) 455 6 Total 35,243 (259) Note: Employees included in "Company-wide (common)" belong to administrative divisions that cannot be classified to a specific segment. 2) Employees of the Unconsolidated Segment Number of employees Year-on-year change (persons) (persons) Employees on land duty 1,053 29 [maritime crew on land duty out of above] [150] [4] Maritime crew on sea duty 259 (16) Total 1,312 13 Note: The number of employees includes 77 of those loaned to the Company from other companies and excludes those loaned to other companies and temporary personnel. (8) Status of Principal Lenders of NYK (as of March 31, 2024) Lender Outstanding Balance (Millions of yen) MUFG Bank, Ltd. 86,633 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 75,705 THE YAMAGUCHI BANK, LTD. 68,134 MEIJI YASUDA LIFE INSURANCE CO. 50,000 DEVELOPMENT BANK OF JAPAN INC. 49,290 NIPPON LIFE INSURANCE CO. 21,361 SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CO. 20,000 CHIBA BANK, LTD. 19,683 THE SHIGA BANK, LTD. 15,141 THE NORINCHUKIN BANK 14,000 Note: In addition to the above, the Company has a total of ¥45,423 million loans from a syndicate of banks led by MUFG Bank, Ltd., but these loans are not included in the outstanding borrowings from each of the banks. (9) Status of Major Business Combination Changes and results of business combinations NYK Group operates businesses categorized in six segments which are Liner Trade, Air Cargo Transportation, Logistics, Bulk Shipping, Real Estate and Other Business Services. NYK Group has 505 consolidated subsidiaries and 225 equity-method companies as of March 31, 2024. 3

The Company has agreed to transfer all of its shares of NIPPON CARGO AIRLINES CO., LTD. (NCA) through a share exchange in which ANA HOLDINGS INC. will become the wholly owning parent company and NCA will become the wholly owned subsidiary. Date of resolution by the Board of Directors approving the share exchange: July 10, 2023 Date of execution of the definitive agreement on the share exchange: July 10, 2023 Scheduled effective date of the share exchange: July 1, 2024 For details of the changes and results of other business combinations, please refer to the "1. (1) Business Progress and Results" on page 25 of the Notice of Convocation. Status of principal subsidiaries (as of March 31, 2024) NYK's Share Name of company Common Stock of Voting Main Operations Rights (%) NYK BULK & PROJECTS ¥2,100 million 100.00 Marine transportation business CARRIERS LTD. NIPPON CARGO AIRLINES ¥10,000 million 100.00 Air cargo transportation business CO., LTD. HACHIUMA STEAMSHIP ¥500 million 76.18 Marine transportation business CO., LTD. Mitsubishi Ore Transport ¥1,500 million 100.00 Marine transportation business Co., Ltd. NYK TRADING CORP. ¥500 million 100.00 Sales of petrochemical products, etc. YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., ¥4,301 million 100.00 Freight forwarding business, etc. LTD. UNI-X NCT CORPORATION ¥934 million 100.00 Harbor transportation business Controlling subsidiaries engaged in NYK GROUP AMERICAS US$4.000 million 100.00 marine transportation and global INC. logistics businesses, etc. in North and South American area NYK GROUP EUROPE £45.271 million Controlling subsidiaries engaged in 100.00 marine transportation and global LTD. logistics businesses, etc. in Europe Controlling subsidiaries engaged in NYK GROUP SOUTH ASIA US$11.580 million 100.00 marine transportation and global PTE. LTD. logistics businesses, etc. in South Asian area and Oceanian area 273 vessel owning and US$19.343 million 100.00 (total of 157 companies) Vessel owning and chartering chartering companies ¥4,596 million (all companies) (total of 116 companies) Notes: 1. Percentage of voting rights includes indirect holdings. NYK holds 51.00% of the voting rights of MY TERMINALS HOLDINGS, LIMITED, which is a holding company that holds 100% of shares of the common stock of UNI-X NCT CORPORATION. 273 vessel owning and chartering companies are consolidated subsidiaries that are fully owned by the NYK Group and are incorporated in Panama, Singapore and Liberia, etc. for the purpose of owning and chartering vessels. Vessels time-chartered from the said companies by the NYK Group constitute an important part of the fleet of vessels operated by the NYK Group. 4

Status of principal affiliates NYK's Share of Name of company Common Stock Voting Rights Main Operations (%) NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, ¥10,300 million 18.58 Marine transportation business LTD. KYOEI TANKER CO., LTD. ¥2,850 million 30.04 Marine transportation business NYK CRUISES CO., LTD. ¥100 million 50.00 Ownership and operation of cruise ship OCEAN NETWORK US$3,000 million - Marine transportation business EXPRESS PTE. LTD. Notes: 1. Percentage of voting rights includes indirect holdings. 2. NYK holds 38.00% of the voting rights of Ocean Network Express Holdings, Ltd., which is a holding company that holds 100% of shares of the common stock of OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS PTE. LTD. Other significant matters on operations for NYK Group With regard to the alleged violation of competition laws in connection with maritime car transportation services for cars and trucks committed in or before September 2012, claims for damages have been filed against NYK and its overseas subsidiaries in several countries. Regarding the sanctions in various countries due to the situation involving Russian and Ukraine, the Company is holding discussions with the related parties as necessary, to take appropriate measures. 5

3. Executives of NYK Directors (As of March 31, 2024) Name Position, responsibilities and significant concurrent positions Hitoshi Nagasawa Chairman, Director Vice-President of The Japanese Shipowners' Association President, Representative Takaya Soga Director Group Chief Executive Officer President and Chief Executive Officer Representative Akira Kono Director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive of Management Executive Vice- Planning Headquarters, Chief Executive of ESG President Executive Strategy Headquarters Officer Yutaka Higurashi Director, Senior Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Human Resources Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive of General Affairs Headquarters Officer Eiichi Tanabe Chief Outside Director (part-time, Outside Director of SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. Independent Director) Outside Director (part- Trustee of Tokyo University of the Arts (part-time), Guest Hiroko Kuniya time, Independent Professor at Graduate School of Media and Governance, Keio University, Board Member of Director) Renewable Energy Institute Nobukatsu Kanehara Outside Director (part- Special Visiting Professor at Doshisha University, Senior time, Independent Advisor of The Asia Group, Executive Director of the Director) Sasakawa Peace Foundation Director Eiichi Takahashi Audit & Supervisory - Committee Member (full-time) Director Keiko Kosugi Audit & Supervisory Director of Japan Audit & Supervisory Board Members Committee Member Association (full-time) Outside Director Chairman of Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd., Chairman Audit & Supervisory of the Organization of Global Financial City Tokyo, Hiroshi Nakaso Committee Member Member of APEC Business Advisory Council, Chairman (part-time, of the University Funds Investment and Oversight Independent Director) Committee of Japan Science and Technology Agency Satoko Kuwabara Outside Director Partner of Gaien Partners, Outside Director (Audit & Audit & Supervisory Supervisory Committee Member) of Bandai Namco (Family registered Committee Member Holdings Inc., Outside Auditor of Unicafe Inc., Outside name: Satoko Ota) (part-time, Director of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Independent Director) Outside Director Specially Appointed Professor of the Faculty of Commerce at Chuo University, Outside Director and Audit & Supervisory Chairperson of the Audit Committee of Mitsubishi Tatsumi Yamada Committee Member Chemical Group Corporation, Standard-Setting Boards (part-time, Nominations Committee Member of the Public Interest Independent Director) Oversight Board, Outside Director of Nomura Co., Ltd. (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) Notes: 1. Of Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members), Mr. Eiichi Tanabe, Ms. Hiroko Kuniya and Mr. Nobukatsu Kanehara are Outside Directors as stipulated in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act. 6

Hiroki Harada (retired due to expiration of the term of office on June 21, 2023) Tadaaki Naito (retired due to expiration of the term of office on June 21, 2023) Yoshihiro Katayama (retired due to expiration of the term of office on June 21, 2023) Noriko Miyamoto (retired due to expiration of the term of office on June 21, 2023) Akira Kono (appointed on June 21, 2023) Nobukatsu Kanehara (appointed on June 21, 2023) Keiko Kosugi (appointed on June 21, 2023) Tatsumi Yamada (appointed on June 21, 2023) Of Directors (Audit & Supervisory Committee Members), Mr. Hiroshi Nakaso, Ms. Satoko Kuwabara and Mr. Tatsumi Yamada are Outside Directors as stipulated in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act. The Company appoints full-time Audit & Supervisory Committee Members in order to work on developing an environment for auditing, etc., gather information internally and monitor the status of establishment and operation of the internal control system on a day-to-day basis. The Company has no particularly notable business relations with the significant concurrent positions such as executive officers or outside officers held by Outside Directors. Of Directors (Audit & Supervisory Committee Members), Mr. Eiichi Takahashi served as a Representative Director in charge of accounting and finance group of NYK and has considerable expertise in finance and accounting. Also, Mr. Tatsumi Yamada is a Certified Public Accountant and has considerable expertise in finance and accounting. Mr. Hiroshi Nakaso, a Director (Audit & Supervisory Committee Member), had been serving as an Eminent Guest Professor at the Center for Advanced Research in Finance of Graduate School of Economics, the University of Tokyo, but resigned on June 30, 2023. Mr. Tatsumi Yamada, a Director (Audit & Supervisory Committee Member), had been serving as a Specially Appointed Professor of the Faculty of Commerce at Chuo University, but resigned on March 31, 2024. Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members who retired and those newly appointed as Directors during the current fiscal year are as follows: Representative Director Director Chief Outside Director (part-time, Independent Director) Audit & Supervisory Board Member (full-time) Representative Director Outside Director (part-time, Independent Director) Director, Audit & Supervisory Committee Member Outside Director Audit & Supervisory Committee Member (part-time, Independent Director) The Company transitioned to a company with Audit & Supervisory Committee on June 21, 2023, based on a resolution of the 136th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on the same date. Accordingly, Audit & Supervisory Board Members Ms. Noriko Miyamoto, Mr. Eiichi Takahashi, Mr. Hiroshi Nakaso, and Ms. Satoko Kuwabara retired from their positions due to the expiration of their terms of office, and Mr. Eiichi Takahashi, Mr. Hiroshi Nakaso, and Ms. Satoko Kuwabara were appointed as Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members. 9. The Company filed Mr. Eiichi Tanabe, Ms. Hiroko Kuniya, Mr. Nobukatsu Kanehara, Mr. Hiroshi Nakaso, Ms. Satoko Kuwabara and Mr. Tatsumi Yamada as its Independent Directors with Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Listed companies are required to secure the Independent Directors who play roles in safeguarding general shareholders. 7

(2) Executive Officers (For reference) (as of April 1, 2024) Position Name President, Representative Director Takaya Soga President and Chief Executive Officer Representative Director, Executive Vice-President Akira Kono Executive Officer Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer Yutaka Higurashi Senior Managing Executive Officer Nobuhiro Kashima Yutaka Ikeda Hiroaki Nishiyama Managing Executive Officer Hisaya Higuchi Hironobu Watanabe Takuji Banno Yasunobu Suzuki Yuko Tsutsui Patrick Brennan Jr. Kenichiro Sutoh Toshi Nakamura Hiroaki Ohashi Shinichi Yanagisawa Shogo Terajima Mie Sugano Yasuyuki Takahashi Executive Officer Takashi Yamamoto Katsuhiko Haruna Tsutomu Yokoyama Tomotaka Aso Takeshi Kondo *Nobuaki Sumida *Atsuhiko Kurosawa *Ryutaro Okuzawa *Hiroyuki Noma *Yasushi Yamamoto *Carl-Johan Hagman Notes: 1. Executive Officers who retired during the fiscal year are as follows: Hiroshi Kubota, Yuji Nishijima, Masahiro Takahashi, Chiaki Ota, Yasuyuki Inami and Hiroyuki Homma 2. The asterisks (*) indicate newly appointed Executive Officers on April 1, 2024. 8