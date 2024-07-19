Financial Results 2024

Year Ended March 31, 2024

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Consolidated Statement of Income and

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Consolidated Subsidiaries (Year ended March 31, 2024)

(Consolidated Statement of Income)

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars (Note 2)

2024

2023

2024

REVENUES (Note 24)

¥2,387,240

¥2,616,066

$15,766,726

COSTS AND EXPENSES (Notes 5 and 7)

1,973,970

2,105,915

13,037,249

Gross profit

413,269

510,150

2,729,469

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (Notes 4 and 7)

238,589

213,799

1,575,780

Operating profit

174,679

296,350

1,153,682

NON-OPERATING INCOME:

Interest income

5,586

4,320

36,893

Dividend income

9,478

12,224

62,598

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

99,610

811,957

657,882

Other

4,770

7,638

31,503

Total non-operating income

119,445

836,141

788,884

NON-OPERATING EXPENSES:

Interest expenses

13,826

15,388

91,314

Foreign exchange losses

13,447

3,182

88,811

Other

5,510

4,132

36,391

Total non-operating expenses

32,784

22,702

216,524

Recurring profit

261,341

1,109,790

1,726,048

OTHER GAINS:

Gain on sales of non-current assets (Note 6)

15,549

7,355

102,694

Gain on sales of investment securities

32,689

597

215,897

Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates

9,938

1,171

65,636

Other

5,429

4,229

35,856

Total other gains

63,607

13,352

420,097

OTHER LOSSES:

Loss on sales of non-current assets

582

46

3,843

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

1,086

383

7,172

Loss on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates

971

-

6,413

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

889

-

5,871

Bad debts expenses

1,112

101

7,344

Other

1,464

39,169

9,669

Total other losses

6,106

39,701

40,327

PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAXES

318,842

1,083,441

2,105,818

Income taxes - Current

74,429

45,189

491,572

Income taxes - Deferred

9,149

12,900

60,425

Total income taxes (Note 22)

83,578

58,089

551,997

PROFIT

235,263

1,025,352

1,553,814

PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

6,660

12,828

43,986

PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF PARENT

228,603

1,012,523

1,509,827

Per share of common stock (Note 27):

Yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2)

Basic profit

¥468.13

¥1,993.71

$3,091

Cash dividends applicable to the year

(Note 27)

(Note 27)

(Note 27)

(Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income)

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars (Note 2)

2024

2023

2024

Profit

¥235,263

¥1,025,352

$1,553,814

Other comprehensive income (Note 8)

Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities

17,697

706

116,881

Deferred gain (loss) on hedges

(973)

(3,509)

(6,426)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

37,520

21,743

247,803

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

65,640

(2,262)

433,524

Share of other comprehensive income of associates accounted for using equity method

167,875

126,422

1,108,744

Total other comprehensive income

287,760

143,099

1,900,534

Comprehensive income

523,023

1,168,452

3,454,349

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

514,146

1,154,618

3,395,720

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

8,877

13,834

58,628

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Consolidated Subsidiaries (Year ended March 31, 2024)

Millions of yen

Unrealized gain

Foreign

Total

Total

Deferred

Remeasurements

accumulated

(loss) on

currency

Common

Capital

Retained

Treasury

other

Noncontrolling

Total

shareholders'

available-forsale

gain (loss)

translation

of defined

comprehensive

stock

surplus

earnings

stock

capital

securities

on hedges

adjustments

benefit plans

income (loss)

interests

equity

Balance, March 31, 2022

¥144,319

¥44,314

¥1,396,300

¥(3,428) ¥1,581,506

¥32,136

¥(15,452)

¥85,785

¥29,737

¥132,207

¥45,359

¥1,759,073

Dividends from surplus

-

-

(389,957)

-

(389,957)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(389,957)

Profit attributable to owners of the parent company

Purchase of treasury stock

Disposal of treasury stock

-

-

1,012,523

-

1,012,523

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,012,523

-

-

-

(1,537)

(1,537)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,537)

-

1

-

1,173

1,174

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,174

Change in equity of parent related to

-

703

-

-

703

-

-

-

-

-

-

703

transactions with non-controlling

shareholders

Change in scope of consolidation

-

-

11

-

11

-

-

-

-

-

-

11

Other

-

(122)

37

-

(85)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(85)

Net change of items other than

-

-

-

-

-

773

22,035

121,652

(2,365)

142,094

993

143,087

shareholders' capital

Total changes of items during the period

-

582

622,614

(364)

622,832

773

22,035

121,652

(2,365)

142,094

993

765,920

Balance, March 31, 2023

144,319

44,897

2,018,915

(3,793)

2,204,338

32,909

6,583

207,437

27,371

274,302

46,352

2,524,993

Dividends from surplus

-

-

(115,964)

-

(115,964)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(115,964)

Profit attributable to owners of

-

-

228,603

-

228,603

-

-

-

-

-

-

228,603

the parent company

Purchase of treasury stock

-

-

-

(200,044)

(200,044)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(200,044)

Disposal of treasury stock

-

0

-

241

241

-

-

-

-

-

-

241

Change in equity of parent related to

-

202

-

-

202

-

-

-

-

-

-

202

transactions with non-controlling

shareholders

Change in scope of consolidation

-

-

631

-

631

-

-

-

-

-

-

631

Change in equity in subsidiaries of

-

-

(26,663)

-

(26,663)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(26,663)

foreign affiliated companies

Other

-

-

-

0

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

Net change of items other than

-

-

-

-

-

17,890

1,430

199,908

65,494

284,724

(3,359)

281,365

shareholders' capital

Total changes of items during the period

-

202

86,606

(199,802)

(112,994)

17,890

1,430

199,908

65,494

284,724

(3,359)

168,371

Balance, March 31, 2024

144,319

45,099

2,105,521

(203,595)

2,091,344

50,800

8,014

407,345

92,866

559,026

42,993

2,693,365

Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2)

Unrealized gain

Foreign

Total

Total

Deferred

Remeasurements

accumulated

(loss) on

currency

Common

Capital

Retained

Treasury

other

Noncontrolling

Total

shareholders'

available-forsale

gain (loss)

translation

of defined

comprehensive

stock

surplus

earnings

stock

capital

securities

on hedges

adjustments

benefit plans

income (loss)

interests

equity

Balance, March 31, 2023

$1,080,798

$336,231

$15,119,561

$(28,405)

$16,508,185

$246,453

$49,299

$1,553,486

$204,980

$2,054,235

$347,127

$18,909,555

Dividends from surplus

-

-

(765,893)

-

(765,893)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(765,893)

Profit attributable to owners of the parent company

Purchase of treasury stock Disposal of treasury stock

-

-

1,509,827

-

1,509,827

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,509,827

-

-

-

(1,321,207)

(1,321,207)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,321,207)

-

0

-

1,591

1,591

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,591

Change in equity of parent related to

-

1,334

-

-

1,334

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,334

transactions with non-controlling

shareholders

Change in scope of consolidation

-

-

4,167

-

4,167

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,167

Change in equity in subsidiaries of

-

-

(176,098)

-

(176,098)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(176,098)

foreign affiliated companies

Other

-

-

-

0

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

Net change of items other than

-

-

-

-

-

118,156

9,444

1,320,309

432,560

1,880,483

(22,184)

1,858,298

shareholders' capital

Total changes of items during the period

-

1,334

571,996

(1,319,609)

(746,278)

118,156

9,444

1,320,309

432,560

1,880,483

(22,184)

1,112,020

Balance, March 31, 2024

953,166

297,860

13,906,089

(1,344,660)

13,812,456

335,512

52,929

2,690,344

613,341

3,692,133

283,950

17,788,554

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Consolidated Subsidiaries (March 31, 2024)

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars (Note 2)

2024

2023

2024

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and deposits (Notes 10, 16, and 18)

¥156,163

¥204,817

$1,031,391

Notes and operating accounts receivable-trade,

354,656

337,702

2,342,355

and contract assets (Notes 10, 18, and 24)

Inventories (Notes 10 and 11)

69,886

57,593

461,567

Deferred and prepaid expenses (Note 10)

29,862

30,897

197,226

Other

96,857

91,693

639,700

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(3,909)

(2,562)

(25,817)

Total current assets

703,517

720,142

4,646,436

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

VESSELS, PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET OF

ACCUMULATED DEPRECIATION (Notes 10, 14, 15, and 23):

Vessels

787,035

637,257

5,198,038

Buildings and structures

149,154

143,069

985,100

Aircraft

90,273

98,573

596,215

Machinery, equipment, and vehicles

29,678

32,311

196,010

Furniture and fixtures

8,367

7,536

55,260

Land

75,747

89,882

500,277

Construction in progress

223,454

126,324

1,475,820

Other

9,417

8,795

62,195

Total vessels, property, plant and equipment

1,373,126

1,143,751

9,068,925

INTANGIBLE ASSETS:

Leasehold right

5,599

5,365

36,979

Software (Note 10)

7,443

8,390

49,157

Goodwill

27,743

13,712

183,230

Other

12,518

13,923

82,676

Total intangible assets

53,305

41,392

352,057

INVESTMENTS AND OTHER ASSETS:

Investment securities (Notes 10, 12, 18, and 19)

1,813,157

1,688,380

11,975,146

Long-term loans receivable (Note 18)

51,671

27,642

341,265

Net defined benefit asset (Note 21)

186,211

88,404

1,229,846

Deferred tax assets (Note 22)

7,717

9,120

50,967

Other (Note 10)

71,496

62,947

472,201

Allowance for doubtful accounts (Note 18)

(5,671)

(5,174)

(37,454)

Total investments and other assets

2,124,582

1,871,320

14,031,979

Total non-current assets

3,551,014

3,056,464

23,452,968

DEFERRED ASSETS

238

190

1,571

TOTAL ASSETS

4,254,770

3,776,797

28,100,984

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars (Note 2)

2024

2023

2024

LIABILITIES

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Notes and operating accounts payable-trade (Notes 10, 18, and 24)

¥228,287

¥206,153

$1,507,740

Current portion of bonds payable (Notes 18 and 29)

33,000

10,000

217,951

Short-term loans payable (Notes 10, 18, and 29)

194,716

73,581

1,286,018

Commercial papers (Notes 18 and 29)

53,000

-

350,042

Leases liabilities (Notes 10, 18, and 29)

22,649

26,412

149,587

Income taxes payable

15,282

17,914

100,931

Contract liabilities

53,430

50,562

352,882

Provision for bonuses

17,502

20,736

115,593

Provision for directors' bonuses

434

617

2,866

Provision for stock payment

258

241

1,703

Provision for losses related to contracts

213

146

1,406

Other

125,779

92,668

830,717

Total current liabilities

744,554

499,034

4,917,469

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Bonds payable (Notes 18 and 29)

74,000

87,000

488,739

Long-term loans payable (Notes 10, 18, and 29)

461,294

422,691

3,046,654

Leases liabilities (Notes 10, 18, and 29)

75,145

74,406

496,301

Deferred tax liabilities (Note 22)

120,575

71,676

796,347

Net defined benefit liability (Note 21)

16,086

15,302

106,241

Provision for directors' retirement benefits

895

862

5,911

Provision for stock payment

116

54

766

Provision for periodic dry docking of vessels

28,225

20,892

186,414

Provision for losses related to contracts

5,425

8,883

35,829

Provision for related to business restructuring

276

256

1,822

Other

34,808

50,741

229,892

Total non-current liabilities

816,850

752,769

5,394,954

Total liabilities

1,561,404

1,251,803

10,312,423

EQUITY (Notes 9 and 28)

SHAREHOLDERS' CAPITAL:

Common stock

144,319

144,319

953,166

Capital surplus

45,099

44,897

297,860

Retained earnings

2,105,521

2,018,915

13,906,089

Treasury stock

(203,595)

(3,793)

(1,344,660)

Total shareholders' capital

2,091,344

2,204,338

13,812,456

ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):

Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities

50,800

32,909

335,512

Deferred gain (loss) on hedges

8,014

6,583

52,929

Foreign currency translation adjustments

407,345

207,437

2,690,344

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

92,866

27,371

613,341

Total accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

559,026

274,302

3,692,133

Non-controlling interests

42,993

46,352

283,950

Total equity

2,693,365

2,524,993

17,788,554

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

4,254,770

3,776,797

28,100,984

Yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2)

2024

2023

2024

Equity per share (Note 27)

¥5,772.50

¥4,877.55

$38,124

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Consolidated Subsidiaries (Year ended March 31, 2024)

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

(Note 2)

2024

2023

2024

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit before income taxes

¥318,842

¥1,083,441

$2,105,818

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortization

141,605

121,658

935,242

Impairment losses

162

27,951

1,069

Loss (gain) on sales and retirement of vessels, property, plant and equipment

(13,881)

(6,925)

(91,678)

and intangible assets

Loss (gain) on sales of short-term and long-term investment securities

(41,531)

(1,341)

(274,294)

Loss (gain) on valuation of short-term and long-term investment securities

-

482

-

Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

(99,610)

(811,957)

(657,882)

Interest and dividend income

(15,065)

(16,544)

(99,498)

Interest expenses

13,826

15,388

91,314

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

11,140

607

73,575

Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade, and contract assets

(10,100)

35,645

(66,706)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(11,829)

(236)

(78,125)

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade

12,105

(20,282)

79,948

Other, net

19,895

2,385

131,398

Subtotal

325,560

430,272

2,150,188

Interest and dividend income received

171,571

457,209

1,133,155

Interest expenses paid

(12,615)

(14,444)

(83,316)

Income taxes paid

(83,101)

(48,183)

(548,847)

Net cash provided by operating activities

401,414

824,853

2,651,172

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of vessels, property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets

(336,281)

(198,360)

(2,220,995)

Proceeds from sales of vessels, property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

79,835

29,009

527,276

Purchase of investment securities

(48,197)

(57,423)

(318,321)

Proceeds from sales and redemption of investment securities

65,492

9,957

432,547

Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation

(13,574)

(23,055)

(89,650)

Proceeds from purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation

-

7,286

-

Payments for sales of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of

(599)

-

(3,956)

consolidation

Proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of

18,182

2,919

120,084

consolidation

Payments of loans receivable

(25,015)

(7,040)

(165,213)

Collections of loans receivable

6,815

8,333

45,010

Other, net

(32,287)

(24,592)

(213,242)

Net cash used in investing activities

(285,631)

(252,964)

(1,886,473)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable

90,133

(4,450)

595,290

Net increase (decrease) in commercial papers

53,000

-

350,042

Proceeds from long-term loans payable

103,935

16,663

686,447

Repayments of long-term loans payable

(69,305)

(135,545)

(457,730)

Proceeds from issuance of bonds

19,885

-

131,332

Redemption of bonds

(10,000)

(30,000)

(66,045)

Repayments of leases liabilities

(27,037)

(24,226)

(178,568)

Proceeds from share issuance to non-controlling shareholders

-

987

-

Purchase of treasury stock

(200,044)

(1,537)

(1,321,207)

Proceeds from sales of treasury stock

241

2,950

1,591

Cash dividends paid to shareholders

(115,964)

(389,957)

(765,893)

Cash dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(7,175)

(12,001)

(47,387)

Payments from changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries that do not result in

-

(108)

-

change in scope of consolidation

Other, net

(1,088)

(3,976)

(7,185)

Net cash used in financing activities

(163,420)

(581,203)

(1,079,321)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

(3,735)

(22,836)

(24,668)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(51,372)

(32,150)

(339,290)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

196,231

226,694

1,296,024

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents resulting from change in

-

898

-

scope of consolidation

Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from merger with

-

614

-

unconsolidated subsidiaries

Increase (decrease) in beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents

-

173

-

resulting from change in fiscal period of consolidated subsidiaries

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (Note 16)

144,858

196,231

956,726

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Consolidated Subsidiaries (Year ended March 31, 2024)

1. Basis of Presentation of Consolidated Financial Statements

The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the provisions set forth in the Japanese Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and its related accounting regulations, and in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, which are different in certain respects as to the application and disclosure requirements from International Financial Reporting Standards.

In preparing these consolidated financial statements, additional information is provided in order to present the consolidated financial statements in a format familiar to international readers. The result of this does not affect the financial position, results of operations, and cash flows of the consolidated companies as reported in the original consolidated financial statements.

Yen figures less than a million yen are rounded down to the nearest million yen, except for per share data. U.S. dollar figures less than a thousand dollars are rounded down to the nearest thousand dollars, except for per share data.

2. U.S. Dollar Amounts

The accompanying consolidated financial statements are stated in yen, and the U.S. dollar amounts represent the arithmetical results of translating yen to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate prevailing at March 31, 2024, which was ¥151.41 to $1.00. The statements in such dollar amounts are solely for the convenience of readers outside Japan and are not intended to imply that the yen amounts have been, or could be, readily converted, realized, or settled in dollars at that rate, or any other rates, of exchange.

3. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

A. Consolidation Policies

  1. The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (the "Company") and its 505 consolidated subsidiaries (the "NYK Group") at March 31, 2024.
    During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, the Company newly established 18 companies that were included within the scope of consolidation as they were newly established.
    A total of 14 companies were included in the scope of consolidation as their total assets, revenues, profit, and retained earnings, etc., increased to material amounts.
    A total of 11 companies were included in the scope of consolidation due to the acquisition of shares.
    One company was changed from affiliates accounted for by the equity method to consolidated subsidiaries due to the acquisition of shares.
    A total of 25 companies were excluded from the scope of consolidation as they were liquidated. A total of 2 companies were excluded from the scope of consolidation due to mergers.
    A total of 5 companies were excluded from the scope of consolidation due to the disposal of its shares. There are no significant unconsolidated subsidiaries that require particular mention.
    The total amounts of total assets, net sales, equity in net profits, and equity in retained earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries are all insignificant compared with the total amounts of total assets, net sales, equity in net profits, and retained earnings of the Company's consolidated subsidiaries, and since they do not exert a material impact on the consolidated financial statements as a whole, they have been excluded.
  2. Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates are accounted for either using the cost method or using the equity method, depending on the extent of influence or fiscal significance each carries. The Company accounted for 3 unconsolidated subsidiaries and 222 affiliates using the equity method at March 31, 2024.
    In the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, the Company newly established 3 companies and judged 13 companies to have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements. Consequently, these companies were newly included in the scope of companies accounted for using the equity method.
    A total of 6 companies were included in the scope of companies accounted for using the equity method due to the acquisition of shares.
    One company was changed from affiliates accounted for by the equity method to consolidated subsidiaries due to the acquisition of shares.
    A total of 2 companies were excluded from the scope of application of the equity method as they were liquidated. A total of 2 companies were excluded from the scope of application of the equity method due to mergers.
    There are no unconsolidated subsidiaries or affiliated companies not accounted for by the equity method that require particular mention.
    The total amounts of equity in net profits and retained earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries or affiliated companies not accounted for by the equity method are insignificant compared with the total amounts of equity in net profits of the Company's consolidated subsidiaries and affiliated companies accounted for by the equity method, and their impact on retained earnings is thus negligible. Since they do not exert a material impact on the consolidated financial statements as a whole, they have been excluded.

For one of the companies accounted for by the equity method whose closing date for their financial statements is December 31, the Company has used financial statements based on a provisional closing conducted as of the closing date for the consolidated financial statements. For the other companies with closing dates that differ from the consolidated closing date, the Company has used the financial statements for each company's financial year.

  1. All significant intercompany balances, transactions, and material unrealized profit within the consolidated group have been eliminated in consolidation.

B. Accounting Period

The Company's accounting period begins each year on April 1 and ends the following year on March 31.

During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, December 31 was used by 40 consolidated subsidiaries as the closing date for their financial statements. Necessary adjustments have been made to address transactions that occurred between closing dates different to that of the Company.

A total of 9 companies with a fiscal year end of December 31 provide financial statements based on provisional settlement of accounts as of March 31 to facilitate preparation of the consolidated financial statements.

From the fiscal year under review, a consolidated subsidiary has changed its closing date of account from December 31 to March 31.

C. Foreign Currency Financial Statements

The balance sheet accounts of consolidated foreign subsidiaries are translated into yen at the current exchange rate as of the balance sheet date, except for equity, which is translated at the historical rate.

Differences arising from such translation are shown as "Foreign currency translation adjustments" in a separate component of equity and "Non-controlling interests."

Revenue and expense accounts of consolidated foreign subsidiaries are translated into yen at the average exchange rate.

D. Valuation of Assets

  1. Short-terminvestment securities and investment securities are classified and accounted for, depending on management's intent, as follows:
  1. Held-to-maturitydebt securities are reported at amortized cost (primarily straight-line method).
  2. Available-for-salesecurities
    1. Securities other than nonmarketable shares
      Fair value method (Unrealized gains and losses are reported as accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), and the costs of securities sold are determined by the moving-average method)
    2. Nonmarketable shares
      Primarily, cost method determined by the moving-average method
  1. Derivatives are stated at fair value.
  2. Inventories are stated at the lower of cost, determined by the first-in,first-out method, or net selling value, which is defined as the selling price, less additional estimated manufacturing costs and estimated direct selling expenses.
  1. Depreciation and Amortization
  1. Vessels, property, plant and equipment, except for lease assets, are depreciated as follows: Vessels, property, plant and equipment are depreciated generally by the straight-line method.
  2. Intangible assets, except for lease assets, are amortized as follows:
    Computer software is amortized by the straight-line method based principally on the length of period it can be used internally (five years). Other intangible assets are amortized by the straight-line method.
  3. Leased assets are depreciated as follows:
    Leased assets related to financial leases that transfer ownership rights are depreciated by the same depreciation method that is applied to fixed assets owned by the Company. Leased assets related to financial leases that do not transfer ownership rights are depreciated under the straight-line method based on the lease term as the useful life and assuming no residual value.
    Some overseas consolidated subsidiaries applied IFRS 16 "Leases" or ASU No. 2016-02 "Leases." As a general rule, each of the lessees' leases is recorded as an asset and a liability on the consolidated balance sheet, and recognized right-of-use assets are depreciated using the straight-line method.
  1. Disposition method of deferred assets

Bond issuance costs:

Bond issuance costs are amortized equally each month over the period of redemption of the bond.

G. Provisions and Allowances

  1. Allowance for doubtful accounts:
    The allowance for doubtful accounts is provided to prepare for credit losses on sales receivables, loans, and so forth. It is stated as the projected unrecoverable amount, calculated based on the historical default rate for general receivables and on individual collectability for specific receivables such as doubtful accounts.
  2. Provision for bonuses:
    To provide for bonuses paid to employees, provision for bonuses is recorded as the amount of projected future payments that is attributable to the fiscal year under review.
  3. Provision for directors' bonuses:
    To provide for bonuses paid to Directors and Audit and Supervisory Board Members, provision for bonuses is recorded as the amount of projected future payments that is attributable to the fiscal year under review.
  4. Provision for directors' retirement benefits:
    To provide for the payment of retirement benefits to Directors and Audit and Supervisory Board Members in accordance with internal policies, certain consolidated subsidiaries record such provisions calculated as the estimated amount that would be payable if all Directors and Audit and Supervisory Board members were to retire at the balance sheet date.
  5. Provision for stock payment:
    Provision for stock payment is calculated based on the estimated amount of shares of the Company corresponding to the points granted to eligible Directors and Executive Officers at the end of the fiscal year under review, to prepare for the payment of the Company stocks to Directors and Executive Officers based on the Share Delivery Rules.
  6. Provision for periodic dry docking of vessels:
    Provision for periodic dry docking of vessels is provided based on the estimated amount of expenditures for periodic dry docking in the future.
  7. Provision for losses related to contracts:
    Provision for possible losses associated with the fulfillment of fixed-term vessel charter contracts, performance of lease contracts, or early redelivery of vessels, and purchase of non-current assets are based on estimated amounts of future losses.
  8. Provision related to business restructuring:
    Provision for losses resulting from business restructuring is provided in preparation for estimated future losses.

H. Accounting Method for Retirement Benefits

  1. Method of attributing estimated amounts of retirement benefits to periods:
    In calculating defined benefit obligations, the estimated amount of retirement benefits attributed to a period up to the fiscal year under review is primarily determined based on a benefit formula basis.
  2. Amortization of unrecognized actuarial gain (loss) and prior service cost:
    Unrecognized actuarial gain (loss) is amortized in the year following the year in which the gain or loss is recognized by the straight-line method over a certain period (primarily eight years), which is not more than the average remaining service period of employees.
    Prior service cost is amortized by the straight-line method over a certain period (primarily eight years), which is not more than the average remaining service period of employees.

I. Revenue and Expense Recognition

Regarding the contracts with customers, when control of the promised goods or service transfers to the customer, the expected monetary compensation received in return to which the Company expects to be entitled is recognized as revenue based on the following Five-Step Approach.

Step 1: Identify the contract(s) with a customer

Step 2: Identify the performance obligations in the contract

Step 3: Determine the transaction price

Step 4: Allocate the transaction price to each performance obligation

Step 5: Recognize revenue when a performance obligation is satisfied by transferring a promised goods or service to a customer at a point in time or over time

(Overall businesses)

The Group operates mainly liner trade business, bulk shipping business, air cargo transportation business, logistics business, real estate business, and other business services.

We determine whether we provide goods or services as a principal or as an agent in identifying performance obligations. In the cases the promise we made to a customer, by its nature, consists of a performance obligation to provide specified goods or services by ourselves, we recognize revenue at the gross amount of consideration as a principal. Whereas in the cases the performance obligation involves arranging other parties to provide such goods or services, we recognize revenue at the net amount of consideration as an agent.

The consideration receivable from customers is normally paid within one year from the fulfillment of performance obligations. This process does not involve a significant financing component.

The transaction price is measured at the amount of consideration that the Group expects to become entitled to in return for the transfer of the promised goods or services to the customer and may include variable consideration. In cases where variable consideration is included in the consideration of contracts with customers, it is included in the transaction price only to the extent that it is highly probable that a significant reduction of revenue recorded until that time will not occur when the uncertainty associated with such variable consideration is subsequently resolved.

Transaction price is allocated to each performance obligation at an amount that reflects the amount of consideration the Group expects to become entitled to in return for the transfer of the promised goods or services to the customer. In order to allocate the transaction price to each performance obligation in proportion to the stand-alone selling price, we determine at the inception of the contract the stand-alone selling price for each individual goods or services that form the basis of each performance obligation in the contract. Then transaction price shall be allocated in proportion to such stand-alone selling price.

In recognizing revenue, we identify the performance obligations of liner trade business, bulk shipping business, air cargo transportation business, logistics business, and other business services, respectively, based on contracts with customers. In some cases, performance obligations are satisfied, and revenue is recognized at a point in time. In other cases, performance obligations are satisfied and revenue is recognized over time by using an estimate of the progress towards complete satisfaction of the performance obligations, based primarily on the number of days within the performance period. Normally, revenues are recognized on the following timing when the Group's performance obligations are considered to have been fulfilled. Furthermore, among matters relating to the five steps mentioned above (from Step 1 to Step 5), matters which the Group believes it would be more appropriate to disclose by business segment are stated hereunder.

  1. Revenues from shipping operation (liner trade and bulk shipping businesses)
    In shipping operations (liner trade and bulk shipping businesses), we provide customers with transportation services, etc. based on charter contracts and other types of contracts (e.g., consecutive voyage charter contract, contract of affreightment, contract for carriage of individual goods, time charter contract, etc.), in which performance obligations are deemed to be fulfilled over a certain period of time. In the case of transportation services (excluding time charter), revenue is recognized by using a reasonable estimate of the progress towards complete satisfaction of the performance obligations, based on the number of days within the voyage period. Certain bulk shipping businesses provided as transportation services involving normal voyage duration from the place of departure to the place of return (including unloaded voyage as part of the performance of transportation service, but excluding voyage not for performing transportation service or stand-by period), one voyage of a vessel carrying consignments of more than one customer is defined as a single performance obligation, and revenue is recognized over such a period of voyage. In the case of the time charter, since the Group is entitled to receive the amount of consideration directly corresponding to the customer value for the portion of completed service to date, revenue is recognized at such entitled amount.
    The consideration receivable from the customer in the time charter is normally received prior to the satisfaction of performance obligations which is fulfilled within one year of such receipt. In cases other than the time charter, payment is normally received within one year of the fulfillment of performance obligation. This process does not involve a significant financing component.
    Transaction price depends on variable elements such as the number of voyages, freight rate, demurrage, and dispatch money, etc., which involves variable consideration.
    Allocation of variable consideration (transaction price) charged for consecutive voyage charter and contract of affreightment to the relevant performance obligations is achieved by allocating it to the transportation services in each voyage, because the allocation of the entire amount of variable consideration derived from each voyage to the transportation services in each voyage should reflect the amount of price we expect to be entitled to, in view of the condition of payment of variable consideration being individually related to the transportation services in each voyage, along with all performance obligations and payment conditions in the contract.
    On the other hand, since revenue from bareboat charter contract is derived from revenue associated primarily with lease transactions, thus outside the scope of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc. Therefore, the revenue is recognized in accordance with the Accounting Standard for Lease Transactions, etc.
  2. Revenues from the air cargo operation (air cargo transportation business)
    In the air cargo transportation business, we provide customers with air cargo transportation services and other services based on the transportation service contract, etc., in which performance obligations are deemed to be fulfilled over a certain period of time. In the case of air cargo transportation service, revenue is recognized by using a reasonable estimate of the progress towards complete satisfaction of the performance obligations, based on the number of days within the transportation period.
  3. Revenues from logistics operation (logistics business)
    In the logistics business, we provide customers with services including international cargo transportation services (marine/air) and logistics services (land transportation and warehousing) based on carriage contract, etc., in which performance obligations are deemed to be fulfilled over a certain period of time. In the international cargo transportation services (marine/air), revenue is recognized by using a reasonable estimate of the progress towards complete satisfaction of the performance obligations, based on the number of days in the period of transportation by sea or air, etc. In the case of logistics services (land transportation and warehousing), revenue is recognized by

