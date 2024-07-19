Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Consolidated Subsidiaries (Year ended March 31, 2024)

1. Basis of Presentation of Consolidated Financial Statements

The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the provisions set forth in the Japanese Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and its related accounting regulations, and in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, which are different in certain respects as to the application and disclosure requirements from International Financial Reporting Standards.

In preparing these consolidated financial statements, additional information is provided in order to present the consolidated financial statements in a format familiar to international readers. The result of this does not affect the financial position, results of operations, and cash flows of the consolidated companies as reported in the original consolidated financial statements.

Yen figures less than a million yen are rounded down to the nearest million yen, except for per share data. U.S. dollar figures less than a thousand dollars are rounded down to the nearest thousand dollars, except for per share data.

2. U.S. Dollar Amounts

The accompanying consolidated financial statements are stated in yen, and the U.S. dollar amounts represent the arithmetical results of translating yen to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate prevailing at March 31, 2024, which was ¥151.41 to $1.00. The statements in such dollar amounts are solely for the convenience of readers outside Japan and are not intended to imply that the yen amounts have been, or could be, readily converted, realized, or settled in dollars at that rate, or any other rates, of exchange.

3. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

A. Consolidation Policies