Financial Results 2024
Year Ended March 31, 2024
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
Consolidated Statement of Income and
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Consolidated Subsidiaries (Year ended March 31, 2024)
(Consolidated Statement of Income)
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars (Note 2)
2024
2023
2024
REVENUES (Note 24)
¥2,387,240
¥2,616,066
$15,766,726
COSTS AND EXPENSES (Notes 5 and 7)
1,973,970
2,105,915
13,037,249
Gross profit
413,269
510,150
2,729,469
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (Notes 4 and 7)
238,589
213,799
1,575,780
Operating profit
174,679
296,350
1,153,682
NON-OPERATING INCOME:
Interest income
5,586
4,320
36,893
Dividend income
9,478
12,224
62,598
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates
99,610
811,957
657,882
Other
4,770
7,638
31,503
Total non-operating income
119,445
836,141
788,884
NON-OPERATING EXPENSES:
Interest expenses
13,826
15,388
91,314
Foreign exchange losses
13,447
3,182
88,811
Other
5,510
4,132
36,391
Total non-operating expenses
32,784
22,702
216,524
Recurring profit
261,341
1,109,790
1,726,048
OTHER GAINS:
Gain on sales of non-current assets (Note 6)
15,549
7,355
102,694
Gain on sales of investment securities
32,689
597
215,897
Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates
9,938
1,171
65,636
Other
5,429
4,229
35,856
Total other gains
63,607
13,352
420,097
OTHER LOSSES:
Loss on sales of non-current assets
582
46
3,843
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
1,086
383
7,172
Loss on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates
971
-
6,413
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
889
-
5,871
Bad debts expenses
1,112
101
7,344
Other
1,464
39,169
9,669
Total other losses
6,106
39,701
40,327
PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAXES
318,842
1,083,441
2,105,818
Income taxes - Current
74,429
45,189
491,572
Income taxes - Deferred
9,149
12,900
60,425
Total income taxes (Note 22)
83,578
58,089
551,997
PROFIT
235,263
1,025,352
1,553,814
PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
6,660
12,828
43,986
PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF PARENT
228,603
1,012,523
1,509,827
Per share of common stock (Note 27):
Yen
U.S. dollars (Note 2)
Basic profit
¥468.13
¥1,993.71
$3,091
Cash dividends applicable to the year
(Note 27)
(Note 27)
(Note 27)
(Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income)
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars (Note 2)
2024
2023
2024
Profit
¥235,263
¥1,025,352
$1,553,814
Other comprehensive income (Note 8)
Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
17,697
706
116,881
Deferred gain (loss) on hedges
(973)
(3,509)
(6,426)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
37,520
21,743
247,803
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
65,640
(2,262)
433,524
Share of other comprehensive income of associates accounted for using equity method
167,875
126,422
1,108,744
Total other comprehensive income
287,760
143,099
1,900,534
Comprehensive income
523,023
1,168,452
3,454,349
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
514,146
1,154,618
3,395,720
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
8,877
13,834
58,628
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
2 Financial Results 2024
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Consolidated Subsidiaries (Year ended March 31, 2024)
Millions of yen
Unrealized gain
Foreign
Total
Total
Deferred
Remeasurements
accumulated
(loss) on
currency
Common
Capital
Retained
Treasury
other
Noncontrolling
Total
shareholders'
available-forsale
gain (loss)
translation
of defined
comprehensive
stock
surplus
earnings
stock
capital
securities
on hedges
adjustments
benefit plans
income (loss)
interests
equity
Balance, March 31, 2022
¥144,319
¥44,314
¥1,396,300
¥(3,428) ¥1,581,506
¥32,136
¥(15,452)
¥85,785
¥29,737
¥132,207
¥45,359
¥1,759,073
Dividends from surplus
-
-
(389,957)
-
(389,957)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(389,957)
Profit attributable to owners of the parent company
Purchase of treasury stock
Disposal of treasury stock
-
-
1,012,523
-
1,012,523
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,012,523
-
-
-
(1,537)
(1,537)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,537)
-
1
-
1,173
1,174
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,174
Change in equity of parent related to
-
703
-
-
703
-
-
-
-
-
-
703
transactions with non-controlling
shareholders
Change in scope of consolidation
-
-
11
-
11
-
-
-
-
-
-
11
Other
-
(122)
37
-
(85)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(85)
Net change of items other than
-
-
-
-
-
773
22,035
121,652
(2,365)
142,094
993
143,087
shareholders' capital
Total changes of items during the period
-
582
622,614
(364)
622,832
773
22,035
121,652
(2,365)
142,094
993
765,920
Balance, March 31, 2023
144,319
44,897
2,018,915
(3,793)
2,204,338
32,909
6,583
207,437
27,371
274,302
46,352
2,524,993
Dividends from surplus
-
-
(115,964)
-
(115,964)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(115,964)
Profit attributable to owners of
-
-
228,603
-
228,603
-
-
-
-
-
-
228,603
the parent company
Purchase of treasury stock
-
-
-
(200,044)
(200,044)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(200,044)
Disposal of treasury stock
-
0
-
241
241
-
-
-
-
-
-
241
Change in equity of parent related to
-
202
-
-
202
-
-
-
-
-
-
202
transactions with non-controlling
shareholders
Change in scope of consolidation
-
-
631
-
631
-
-
-
-
-
-
631
Change in equity in subsidiaries of
-
-
(26,663)
-
(26,663)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(26,663)
foreign affiliated companies
Other
-
-
-
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
Net change of items other than
-
-
-
-
-
17,890
1,430
199,908
65,494
284,724
(3,359)
281,365
shareholders' capital
Total changes of items during the period
-
202
86,606
(199,802)
(112,994)
17,890
1,430
199,908
65,494
284,724
(3,359)
168,371
Balance, March 31, 2024
144,319
45,099
2,105,521
(203,595)
2,091,344
50,800
8,014
407,345
92,866
559,026
42,993
2,693,365
Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2)
Unrealized gain
Foreign
Total
Total
Deferred
Remeasurements
accumulated
(loss) on
currency
Common
Capital
Retained
Treasury
other
Noncontrolling
Total
shareholders'
available-forsale
gain (loss)
translation
of defined
comprehensive
stock
surplus
earnings
stock
capital
securities
on hedges
adjustments
benefit plans
income (loss)
interests
equity
Balance, March 31, 2023
$1,080,798
$336,231
$15,119,561
$(28,405)
$16,508,185
$246,453
$49,299
$1,553,486
$204,980
$2,054,235
$347,127
$18,909,555
Dividends from surplus
-
-
(765,893)
-
(765,893)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(765,893)
Profit attributable to owners of the parent company
Purchase of treasury stock Disposal of treasury stock
-
-
1,509,827
-
1,509,827
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,509,827
-
-
-
(1,321,207)
(1,321,207)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,321,207)
-
0
-
1,591
1,591
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,591
Change in equity of parent related to
-
1,334
-
-
1,334
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,334
transactions with non-controlling
shareholders
Change in scope of consolidation
-
-
4,167
-
4,167
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,167
Change in equity in subsidiaries of
-
-
(176,098)
-
(176,098)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(176,098)
foreign affiliated companies
Other
-
-
-
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
Net change of items other than
-
-
-
-
-
118,156
9,444
1,320,309
432,560
1,880,483
(22,184)
1,858,298
shareholders' capital
Total changes of items during the period
-
1,334
571,996
(1,319,609)
(746,278)
118,156
9,444
1,320,309
432,560
1,880,483
(22,184)
1,112,020
Balance, March 31, 2024
953,166
297,860
13,906,089
(1,344,660)
13,812,456
335,512
52,929
2,690,344
613,341
3,692,133
283,950
17,788,554
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
Financial Results 2024
3
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Consolidated Subsidiaries (March 31, 2024)
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars (Note 2)
2024
2023
2024
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and deposits (Notes 10, 16, and 18)
¥156,163
¥204,817
$1,031,391
Notes and operating accounts receivable-trade,
354,656
337,702
2,342,355
and contract assets (Notes 10, 18, and 24)
Inventories (Notes 10 and 11)
69,886
57,593
461,567
Deferred and prepaid expenses (Note 10)
29,862
30,897
197,226
Other
96,857
91,693
639,700
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(3,909)
(2,562)
(25,817)
Total current assets
703,517
720,142
4,646,436
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
VESSELS, PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET OF
ACCUMULATED DEPRECIATION (Notes 10, 14, 15, and 23):
Vessels
787,035
637,257
5,198,038
Buildings and structures
149,154
143,069
985,100
Aircraft
90,273
98,573
596,215
Machinery, equipment, and vehicles
29,678
32,311
196,010
Furniture and fixtures
8,367
7,536
55,260
Land
75,747
89,882
500,277
Construction in progress
223,454
126,324
1,475,820
Other
9,417
8,795
62,195
Total vessels, property, plant and equipment
1,373,126
1,143,751
9,068,925
INTANGIBLE ASSETS:
Leasehold right
5,599
5,365
36,979
Software (Note 10)
7,443
8,390
49,157
Goodwill
27,743
13,712
183,230
Other
12,518
13,923
82,676
Total intangible assets
53,305
41,392
352,057
INVESTMENTS AND OTHER ASSETS:
Investment securities (Notes 10, 12, 18, and 19)
1,813,157
1,688,380
11,975,146
Long-term loans receivable (Note 18)
51,671
27,642
341,265
Net defined benefit asset (Note 21)
186,211
88,404
1,229,846
Deferred tax assets (Note 22)
7,717
9,120
50,967
Other (Note 10)
71,496
62,947
472,201
Allowance for doubtful accounts (Note 18)
(5,671)
(5,174)
(37,454)
Total investments and other assets
2,124,582
1,871,320
14,031,979
Total non-current assets
3,551,014
3,056,464
23,452,968
DEFERRED ASSETS
238
190
1,571
TOTAL ASSETS
4,254,770
3,776,797
28,100,984
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
4 Financial Results 2024
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars (Note 2)
2024
2023
2024
LIABILITIES
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Notes and operating accounts payable-trade (Notes 10, 18, and 24)
¥228,287
¥206,153
$1,507,740
Current portion of bonds payable (Notes 18 and 29)
33,000
10,000
217,951
Short-term loans payable (Notes 10, 18, and 29)
194,716
73,581
1,286,018
Commercial papers (Notes 18 and 29)
53,000
-
350,042
Leases liabilities (Notes 10, 18, and 29)
22,649
26,412
149,587
Income taxes payable
15,282
17,914
100,931
Contract liabilities
53,430
50,562
352,882
Provision for bonuses
17,502
20,736
115,593
Provision for directors' bonuses
434
617
2,866
Provision for stock payment
258
241
1,703
Provision for losses related to contracts
213
146
1,406
Other
125,779
92,668
830,717
Total current liabilities
744,554
499,034
4,917,469
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Bonds payable (Notes 18 and 29)
74,000
87,000
488,739
Long-term loans payable (Notes 10, 18, and 29)
461,294
422,691
3,046,654
Leases liabilities (Notes 10, 18, and 29)
75,145
74,406
496,301
Deferred tax liabilities (Note 22)
120,575
71,676
796,347
Net defined benefit liability (Note 21)
16,086
15,302
106,241
Provision for directors' retirement benefits
895
862
5,911
Provision for stock payment
116
54
766
Provision for periodic dry docking of vessels
28,225
20,892
186,414
Provision for losses related to contracts
5,425
8,883
35,829
Provision for related to business restructuring
276
256
1,822
Other
34,808
50,741
229,892
Total non-current liabilities
816,850
752,769
5,394,954
Total liabilities
1,561,404
1,251,803
10,312,423
EQUITY (Notes 9 and 28)
SHAREHOLDERS' CAPITAL:
Common stock
144,319
144,319
953,166
Capital surplus
45,099
44,897
297,860
Retained earnings
2,105,521
2,018,915
13,906,089
Treasury stock
(203,595)
(3,793)
(1,344,660)
Total shareholders' capital
2,091,344
2,204,338
13,812,456
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):
Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
50,800
32,909
335,512
Deferred gain (loss) on hedges
8,014
6,583
52,929
Foreign currency translation adjustments
407,345
207,437
2,690,344
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
92,866
27,371
613,341
Total accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
559,026
274,302
3,692,133
Non-controlling interests
42,993
46,352
283,950
Total equity
2,693,365
2,524,993
17,788,554
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
4,254,770
3,776,797
28,100,984
Yen
U.S. dollars (Note 2)
2024
2023
2024
Equity per share (Note 27)
¥5,772.50
¥4,877.55
$38,124
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
Financial Results 2024
5
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Consolidated Subsidiaries (Year ended March 31, 2024)
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
(Note 2)
2024
2023
2024
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit before income taxes
¥318,842
¥1,083,441
$2,105,818
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization
141,605
121,658
935,242
Impairment losses
162
27,951
1,069
Loss (gain) on sales and retirement of vessels, property, plant and equipment
(13,881)
(6,925)
(91,678)
and intangible assets
Loss (gain) on sales of short-term and long-term investment securities
(41,531)
(1,341)
(274,294)
Loss (gain) on valuation of short-term and long-term investment securities
-
482
-
Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates
(99,610)
(811,957)
(657,882)
Interest and dividend income
(15,065)
(16,544)
(99,498)
Interest expenses
13,826
15,388
91,314
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
11,140
607
73,575
Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade, and contract assets
(10,100)
35,645
(66,706)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(11,829)
(236)
(78,125)
Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade
12,105
(20,282)
79,948
Other, net
19,895
2,385
131,398
Subtotal
325,560
430,272
2,150,188
Interest and dividend income received
171,571
457,209
1,133,155
Interest expenses paid
(12,615)
(14,444)
(83,316)
Income taxes paid
(83,101)
(48,183)
(548,847)
Net cash provided by operating activities
401,414
824,853
2,651,172
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of vessels, property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets
(336,281)
(198,360)
(2,220,995)
Proceeds from sales of vessels, property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
79,835
29,009
527,276
Purchase of investment securities
(48,197)
(57,423)
(318,321)
Proceeds from sales and redemption of investment securities
65,492
9,957
432,547
Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation
(13,574)
(23,055)
(89,650)
Proceeds from purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation
-
7,286
-
Payments for sales of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of
(599)
-
(3,956)
consolidation
Proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of
18,182
2,919
120,084
consolidation
Payments of loans receivable
(25,015)
(7,040)
(165,213)
Collections of loans receivable
6,815
8,333
45,010
Other, net
(32,287)
(24,592)
(213,242)
Net cash used in investing activities
(285,631)
(252,964)
(1,886,473)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable
90,133
(4,450)
595,290
Net increase (decrease) in commercial papers
53,000
-
350,042
Proceeds from long-term loans payable
103,935
16,663
686,447
Repayments of long-term loans payable
(69,305)
(135,545)
(457,730)
Proceeds from issuance of bonds
19,885
-
131,332
Redemption of bonds
(10,000)
(30,000)
(66,045)
Repayments of leases liabilities
(27,037)
(24,226)
(178,568)
Proceeds from share issuance to non-controlling shareholders
-
987
-
Purchase of treasury stock
(200,044)
(1,537)
(1,321,207)
Proceeds from sales of treasury stock
241
2,950
1,591
Cash dividends paid to shareholders
(115,964)
(389,957)
(765,893)
Cash dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(7,175)
(12,001)
(47,387)
Payments from changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries that do not result in
-
(108)
-
change in scope of consolidation
Other, net
(1,088)
(3,976)
(7,185)
Net cash used in financing activities
(163,420)
(581,203)
(1,079,321)
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
(3,735)
(22,836)
(24,668)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(51,372)
(32,150)
(339,290)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
196,231
226,694
1,296,024
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents resulting from change in
-
898
-
scope of consolidation
Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from merger with
-
614
-
unconsolidated subsidiaries
Increase (decrease) in beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents
-
173
-
resulting from change in fiscal period of consolidated subsidiaries
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (Note 16)
144,858
196,231
956,726
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
6 Financial Results 2024
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Consolidated Subsidiaries (Year ended March 31, 2024)
1. Basis of Presentation of Consolidated Financial Statements
The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the provisions set forth in the Japanese Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and its related accounting regulations, and in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, which are different in certain respects as to the application and disclosure requirements from International Financial Reporting Standards.
In preparing these consolidated financial statements, additional information is provided in order to present the consolidated financial statements in a format familiar to international readers. The result of this does not affect the financial position, results of operations, and cash flows of the consolidated companies as reported in the original consolidated financial statements.
Yen figures less than a million yen are rounded down to the nearest million yen, except for per share data. U.S. dollar figures less than a thousand dollars are rounded down to the nearest thousand dollars, except for per share data.
2. U.S. Dollar Amounts
The accompanying consolidated financial statements are stated in yen, and the U.S. dollar amounts represent the arithmetical results of translating yen to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate prevailing at March 31, 2024, which was ¥151.41 to $1.00. The statements in such dollar amounts are solely for the convenience of readers outside Japan and are not intended to imply that the yen amounts have been, or could be, readily converted, realized, or settled in dollars at that rate, or any other rates, of exchange.
3. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies
A. Consolidation Policies
-
The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (the "Company") and its 505 consolidated subsidiaries (the "NYK Group") at March 31, 2024.
During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, the Company newly established 18 companies that were included within the scope of consolidation as they were newly established.
A total of 14 companies were included in the scope of consolidation as their total assets, revenues, profit, and retained earnings, etc., increased to material amounts.
A total of 11 companies were included in the scope of consolidation due to the acquisition of shares.
One company was changed from affiliates accounted for by the equity method to consolidated subsidiaries due to the acquisition of shares.
A total of 25 companies were excluded from the scope of consolidation as they were liquidated. A total of 2 companies were excluded from the scope of consolidation due to mergers.
A total of 5 companies were excluded from the scope of consolidation due to the disposal of its shares. There are no significant unconsolidated subsidiaries that require particular mention.
The total amounts of total assets, net sales, equity in net profits, and equity in retained earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries are all insignificant compared with the total amounts of total assets, net sales, equity in net profits, and retained earnings of the Company's consolidated subsidiaries, and since they do not exert a material impact on the consolidated financial statements as a whole, they have been excluded.
- Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates are accounted for either using the cost method or using the equity method, depending on the extent of influence or fiscal significance each carries. The Company accounted for 3 unconsolidated subsidiaries and 222 affiliates using the equity method at March 31, 2024.
In the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, the Company newly established 3 companies and judged 13 companies to have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements. Consequently, these companies were newly included in the scope of companies accounted for using the equity method.
A total of 6 companies were included in the scope of companies accounted for using the equity method due to the acquisition of shares.
One company was changed from affiliates accounted for by the equity method to consolidated subsidiaries due to the acquisition of shares.
A total of 2 companies were excluded from the scope of application of the equity method as they were liquidated. A total of 2 companies were excluded from the scope of application of the equity method due to mergers.
There are no unconsolidated subsidiaries or affiliated companies not accounted for by the equity method that require particular mention.
The total amounts of equity in net profits and retained earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries or affiliated companies not accounted for by the equity method are insignificant compared with the total amounts of equity in net profits of the Company's consolidated subsidiaries and affiliated companies accounted for by the equity method, and their impact on retained earnings is thus negligible. Since they do not exert a material impact on the consolidated financial statements as a whole, they have been excluded.
Financial Results 2024
7
For one of the companies accounted for by the equity method whose closing date for their financial statements is December 31, the Company has used financial statements based on a provisional closing conducted as of the closing date for the consolidated financial statements. For the other companies with closing dates that differ from the consolidated closing date, the Company has used the financial statements for each company's financial year.
- All significant intercompany balances, transactions, and material unrealized profit within the consolidated group have been eliminated in consolidation.
B. Accounting Period
The Company's accounting period begins each year on April 1 and ends the following year on March 31.
During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, December 31 was used by 40 consolidated subsidiaries as the closing date for their financial statements. Necessary adjustments have been made to address transactions that occurred between closing dates different to that of the Company.
A total of 9 companies with a fiscal year end of December 31 provide financial statements based on provisional settlement of accounts as of March 31 to facilitate preparation of the consolidated financial statements.
From the fiscal year under review, a consolidated subsidiary has changed its closing date of account from December 31 to March 31.
C. Foreign Currency Financial Statements
The balance sheet accounts of consolidated foreign subsidiaries are translated into yen at the current exchange rate as of the balance sheet date, except for equity, which is translated at the historical rate.
Differences arising from such translation are shown as "Foreign currency translation adjustments" in a separate component of equity and "Non-controlling interests."
Revenue and expense accounts of consolidated foreign subsidiaries are translated into yen at the average exchange rate.
D. Valuation of Assets
- Short-terminvestment securities and investment securities are classified and accounted for, depending on management's intent, as follows:
- Held-to-maturitydebt securities are reported at amortized cost (primarily straight-line method).
- Available-for-salesecurities
- Securities other than nonmarketable shares
Fair value method (Unrealized gains and losses are reported as accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), and the costs of securities sold are determined by the moving-average method)
- Nonmarketable shares
Primarily, cost method determined by the moving-average method
- Securities other than nonmarketable shares
- Derivatives are stated at fair value.
- Inventories are stated at the lower of cost, determined by the first-in,first-out method, or net selling value, which is defined as the selling price, less additional estimated manufacturing costs and estimated direct selling expenses.
- Depreciation and Amortization
- Vessels, property, plant and equipment, except for lease assets, are depreciated as follows: Vessels, property, plant and equipment are depreciated generally by the straight-line method.
- Intangible assets, except for lease assets, are amortized as follows:
Computer software is amortized by the straight-line method based principally on the length of period it can be used internally (five years). Other intangible assets are amortized by the straight-line method.
- Leased assets are depreciated as follows:
Leased assets related to financial leases that transfer ownership rights are depreciated by the same depreciation method that is applied to fixed assets owned by the Company. Leased assets related to financial leases that do not transfer ownership rights are depreciated under the straight-line method based on the lease term as the useful life and assuming no residual value.
Some overseas consolidated subsidiaries applied IFRS 16 "Leases" or ASU No. 2016-02 "Leases." As a general rule, each of the lessees' leases is recorded as an asset and a liability on the consolidated balance sheet, and recognized right-of-use assets are depreciated using the straight-line method.
- Disposition method of deferred assets
Bond issuance costs:
Bond issuance costs are amortized equally each month over the period of redemption of the bond.
8 Financial Results 2024
G. Provisions and Allowances
-
Allowance for doubtful accounts:
The allowance for doubtful accounts is provided to prepare for credit losses on sales receivables, loans, and so forth. It is stated as the projected unrecoverable amount, calculated based on the historical default rate for general receivables and on individual collectability for specific receivables such as doubtful accounts.
- Provision for bonuses:
To provide for bonuses paid to employees, provision for bonuses is recorded as the amount of projected future payments that is attributable to the fiscal year under review.
- Provision for directors' bonuses:
To provide for bonuses paid to Directors and Audit and Supervisory Board Members, provision for bonuses is recorded as the amount of projected future payments that is attributable to the fiscal year under review.
- Provision for directors' retirement benefits:
To provide for the payment of retirement benefits to Directors and Audit and Supervisory Board Members in accordance with internal policies, certain consolidated subsidiaries record such provisions calculated as the estimated amount that would be payable if all Directors and Audit and Supervisory Board members were to retire at the balance sheet date.
- Provision for stock payment:
Provision for stock payment is calculated based on the estimated amount of shares of the Company corresponding to the points granted to eligible Directors and Executive Officers at the end of the fiscal year under review, to prepare for the payment of the Company stocks to Directors and Executive Officers based on the Share Delivery Rules.
- Provision for periodic dry docking of vessels:
Provision for periodic dry docking of vessels is provided based on the estimated amount of expenditures for periodic dry docking in the future.
- Provision for losses related to contracts:
Provision for possible losses associated with the fulfillment of fixed-term vessel charter contracts, performance of lease contracts, or early redelivery of vessels, and purchase of non-current assets are based on estimated amounts of future losses.
- Provision related to business restructuring:
Provision for losses resulting from business restructuring is provided in preparation for estimated future losses.
H. Accounting Method for Retirement Benefits
-
Method of attributing estimated amounts of retirement benefits to periods:
In calculating defined benefit obligations, the estimated amount of retirement benefits attributed to a period up to the fiscal year under review is primarily determined based on a benefit formula basis.
- Amortization of unrecognized actuarial gain (loss) and prior service cost:
Unrecognized actuarial gain (loss) is amortized in the year following the year in which the gain or loss is recognized by the straight-line method over a certain period (primarily eight years), which is not more than the average remaining service period of employees.
Prior service cost is amortized by the straight-line method over a certain period (primarily eight years), which is not more than the average remaining service period of employees.
I. Revenue and Expense Recognition
Regarding the contracts with customers, when control of the promised goods or service transfers to the customer, the expected monetary compensation received in return to which the Company expects to be entitled is recognized as revenue based on the following Five-Step Approach.
Step 1: Identify the contract(s) with a customer
Step 2: Identify the performance obligations in the contract
Step 3: Determine the transaction price
Step 4: Allocate the transaction price to each performance obligation
Step 5: Recognize revenue when a performance obligation is satisfied by transferring a promised goods or service to a customer at a point in time or over time
(Overall businesses)
The Group operates mainly liner trade business, bulk shipping business, air cargo transportation business, logistics business, real estate business, and other business services.
We determine whether we provide goods or services as a principal or as an agent in identifying performance obligations. In the cases the promise we made to a customer, by its nature, consists of a performance obligation to provide specified goods or services by ourselves, we recognize revenue at the gross amount of consideration as a principal. Whereas in the cases the performance obligation involves arranging other parties to provide such goods or services, we recognize revenue at the net amount of consideration as an agent.
The consideration receivable from customers is normally paid within one year from the fulfillment of performance obligations. This process does not involve a significant financing component.
Financial Results 2024
9
The transaction price is measured at the amount of consideration that the Group expects to become entitled to in return for the transfer of the promised goods or services to the customer and may include variable consideration. In cases where variable consideration is included in the consideration of contracts with customers, it is included in the transaction price only to the extent that it is highly probable that a significant reduction of revenue recorded until that time will not occur when the uncertainty associated with such variable consideration is subsequently resolved.
Transaction price is allocated to each performance obligation at an amount that reflects the amount of consideration the Group expects to become entitled to in return for the transfer of the promised goods or services to the customer. In order to allocate the transaction price to each performance obligation in proportion to the stand-alone selling price, we determine at the inception of the contract the stand-alone selling price for each individual goods or services that form the basis of each performance obligation in the contract. Then transaction price shall be allocated in proportion to such stand-alone selling price.
In recognizing revenue, we identify the performance obligations of liner trade business, bulk shipping business, air cargo transportation business, logistics business, and other business services, respectively, based on contracts with customers. In some cases, performance obligations are satisfied, and revenue is recognized at a point in time. In other cases, performance obligations are satisfied and revenue is recognized over time by using an estimate of the progress towards complete satisfaction of the performance obligations, based primarily on the number of days within the performance period. Normally, revenues are recognized on the following timing when the Group's performance obligations are considered to have been fulfilled. Furthermore, among matters relating to the five steps mentioned above (from Step 1 to Step 5), matters which the Group believes it would be more appropriate to disclose by business segment are stated hereunder.
-
Revenues from shipping operation (liner trade and bulk shipping businesses)
In shipping operations (liner trade and bulk shipping businesses), we provide customers with transportation services, etc. based on charter contracts and other types of contracts (e.g., consecutive voyage charter contract, contract of affreightment, contract for carriage of individual goods, time charter contract, etc.), in which performance obligations are deemed to be fulfilled over a certain period of time. In the case of transportation services (excluding time charter), revenue is recognized by using a reasonable estimate of the progress towards complete satisfaction of the performance obligations, based on the number of days within the voyage period. Certain bulk shipping businesses provided as transportation services involving normal voyage duration from the place of departure to the place of return (including unloaded voyage as part of the performance of transportation service, but excluding voyage not for performing transportation service or stand-by period), one voyage of a vessel carrying consignments of more than one customer is defined as a single performance obligation, and revenue is recognized over such a period of voyage. In the case of the time charter, since the Group is entitled to receive the amount of consideration directly corresponding to the customer value for the portion of completed service to date, revenue is recognized at such entitled amount.
The consideration receivable from the customer in the time charter is normally received prior to the satisfaction of performance obligations which is fulfilled within one year of such receipt. In cases other than the time charter, payment is normally received within one year of the fulfillment of performance obligation. This process does not involve a significant financing component.
Transaction price depends on variable elements such as the number of voyages, freight rate, demurrage, and dispatch money, etc., which involves variable consideration.
Allocation of variable consideration (transaction price) charged for consecutive voyage charter and contract of affreightment to the relevant performance obligations is achieved by allocating it to the transportation services in each voyage, because the allocation of the entire amount of variable consideration derived from each voyage to the transportation services in each voyage should reflect the amount of price we expect to be entitled to, in view of the condition of payment of variable consideration being individually related to the transportation services in each voyage, along with all performance obligations and payment conditions in the contract.
On the other hand, since revenue from bareboat charter contract is derived from revenue associated primarily with lease transactions, thus outside the scope of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc. Therefore, the revenue is recognized in accordance with the Accounting Standard for Lease Transactions, etc.
- Revenues from the air cargo operation (air cargo transportation business)
In the air cargo transportation business, we provide customers with air cargo transportation services and other services based on the transportation service contract, etc., in which performance obligations are deemed to be fulfilled over a certain period of time. In the case of air cargo transportation service, revenue is recognized by using a reasonable estimate of the progress towards complete satisfaction of the performance obligations, based on the number of days within the transportation period.
- Revenues from logistics operation (logistics business)
In the logistics business, we provide customers with services including international cargo transportation services (marine/air) and logistics services (land transportation and warehousing) based on carriage contract, etc., in which performance obligations are deemed to be fulfilled over a certain period of time. In the international cargo transportation services (marine/air), revenue is recognized by using a reasonable estimate of the progress towards complete satisfaction of the performance obligations, based on the number of days in the period of transportation by sea or air, etc. In the case of logistics services (land transportation and warehousing), revenue is recognized by
10 Financial Results 2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nippon Yusen KK published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 06:28:08 UTC.