Consolidated Financial Results for Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Japanese GAAP) (Unaudited)

August 3, 2023

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line)

9101

9101

Listings:

Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchanges

URL:

https://www.nyk.com/english/

Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan

Takaya Soga, President

Takaya Soga, President

Contact:

Yasuaki Okada, General Manager, IR Group

Tel: +81-3-3284-5151

Submit scheduled date of Quarterly Financial Report
August 10, 2023

August 10, 2023

Start scheduled date of paying Dividends
-

-

Preparation of Supplementary Explanation Material:
Yes

Yes

Financial Results Presentation Held:

Yes (for Analysts and Institutional Investors)

(Amounts rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentage figures show year on year changes)

Revenues

Operating profit

Recurring profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2023

567,515

-15.7

47,103

-47.2

89,403

-76.3

73,490

-78.6

Three months ended June 30, 2022

673,050

33.4

89,174

68.3

377,726

145.9

343,377

127.3

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three Months ended June 30, 2023: ¥201,059 million (-58.6%), Three Months ended June 30, 2022: ¥485,696 million (194.9%)

Profit per share

Profit per share-fully diluted

yen

yen

Three months ended June 30, 2023

144.62

-

Three months ended June 30, 2022

677.22

-

(Note) A 3-for-1 common stock split was conducted with an effective date of October 1, 2022. "Profit per share" and "Profit per share-fully diluted" have been calculated assuming the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the prior consolidated fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Equity

Shareholders'

equity ratio

million yen

million yen

%

As of June 30, 2023

3,950,363

2,637,096

65.6

As of March 31, 2023

3,776,797

2,524,993

65.6

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2023: ¥2,590,915 million, As of March 31, 2023: ¥2,478,641 million

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

Date of record

1st Quarter End

2nd Quarter End

3rd Quarter End

Year-end

Total

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Year ended March 31, 2023

-

1,050.00

-

170.00

-

Year ending March 31, 2024

-

Year ending March 31, 2024

60.00

-

70.00

130.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision of forecast for dividends in this quarter: Yes

(Note) A 3-for-1 common stock split was conducted with an effective date of October 1, 2022. The (forecast) year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 indicated above is based on the number of shares after the stock split, and the full-year dividend is stated as "-".When taking into account the stock split, the interim dividend issued in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 was ¥350.00 for a full-year dividend of ¥520.00 per share.

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) (Percentage figures show year on year changes)

Operating

Recurring

Profit

Profit per

Revenues

attributable to

profit

profit

share

owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

Cumulative second quarter

1,150,000

-15.8

87,000

-46.7

132,500

-82.7

120,000

-83.0

236.14

ending September 30, 2023

Year ending March 31,2024

2,170,000

-17.1

146,000

-50.7

220,000

-80.2

220,000

-78.3

432.92

(Note) Revision of forecast in this quarter: Yes

4. Notes

(1) Changes of important subsidiaries in the period: None

(Changes in specified subsidiaries involving change in consolidation scope)

New: None

Exclusion: None

  1. Particular accounting methods used for preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policy in accordance with changes in accounting standard: None

2.

Changes other than No.1:

None

3.

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

4.

Restatements:

None

(4) Total issued shares (Ordinary shares)

1.

Total issued shares

As of June 30, 2023

510,165,294

As of March 31, 2023

510,165,294

(including treasury stock)

2.

Number of treasury stock

As of June 30, 2023

1,994,289

As of March 31, 2023

1,991,890

3.

Average number of shares

Three months ended

508,172,141

Three months ended

507,037,478

(cumulative quarterly period)

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

A 3-for-1 common stock split was conducted with an effective date of October 1, 2022. "Total issued shares", "Number of treasury stock" and "Average number of shares" have been calculated assuming the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the prior consolidated fiscal year.

*This financial report is not subject to the audit procedure.

*Assumptions for the forecast of consolidated financial results and other particular issues Foreign exchange rate:

(for the second) ¥135.00/US$

(for third and fourth quarter) ¥130.00/US$ (for full year) ¥132.70/US$

Bunker oil price:

(for the second third and fourth quarter) US$615.50/MT (for full year) US$614.43/MT

*Bunker oil price is on average basis for all the major fuel grades including VLSFO.

The above forecast is based on currently available information and assumptions that NYK Line deems to be reasonable. NYK Line offers no assurance that the forecast will be realized. Actual results may differ from the forecast as a result of various factors. Refer to pages 2-7 of the attachment for assumptions and other matters related to the forecast.

(Methods for obtaining supplementary materials and content of financial results disclosure)

NYK Line is to hold a financial result presentation meeting for analysts and institutional investors. The on-demand audio presentation and presentation material are available on the NYK website. (https://www.nyk.com/english/ir/library/result/2023/)

Index of the Attachments

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results ……………………………………………………………

2

(1) Review of Operating Results ………………………………………………………………………………

2

(2) Explanation of the Financial Position ……………………………………………………………………

5

(3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Future Outlook …………………………………

6

2. Consolidated Financial Statements ………………………………………………………………………

8

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet ………………………………………………………………………………

8

(2) Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ……

10

(3) Notes Regarding Consolidated Financial Statements ………………………………………………… 12

(Notes Regarding Going Concern Assumption) ………………………………………………………… 12

(Notes in the Event of Significant Changes in Shareholders' Capital) ……………………………… 12

(Segment Information) …………………………………………………………………………………… 12

(Important Subsequent Event) …………………………………………………………………………… 13

3. Other Information …………………………………………………………………………………………… 15

(1) Quarterly Operating Results ……………………………………………………………………………… 15

(2) Foreign Exchange Rate Information ……………………………………………………………………… 15

(3) Balance of Interest-Bearing Debt ………………………………………………………………………… 15

- 1 -

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results

(1) Review of Operating Results

(In billion yen)

Three months

Three months

Percentage

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

Change

Change

2022

2023

Revenues

673.0

567.5

-105.5

-15.7%

Operating Profit

89.1

47.1

-42.0

-47.2%

Recurring Profit

377.7

89.4

-288.3

-76.3%

Profit attributable to owners

343.3

73.4

-269.8

-78.6%

of parent

In the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023), consolidated revenues amounted to ¥567.5 billion (decreased by ¥105.5 billion compared to the first three months of the previous fiscal year), operating profit amounted to ¥47.1 billion (decreased by ¥42.0 billion), recurring profit amounted to ¥89.4 billion (decreased by ¥288.3 billion), profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to ¥73.4 billion (decreased by ¥269.8 billion).

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates of ¥37.3 billion in non-operating income was recorded. Within this amount, equity in earnings of affiliates from OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS PTE. LTD. (ONE), our equity-method affiliate, was ¥26.6 billion.

Changes in the average exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and yen as well as the average bunker oil price during the first three months of the current and previous fiscal years are shown in the following tables.

Three months ended

Three months ended

Change

Jun 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2023

Average exchange rates

¥126.49/US$

¥135.81/US$

Yen down ¥9.32/US$

Average bunker oil prices

US$789.48/MT

US$611.22/MT

Price down US$178.26/MT

Note: Exchange rates and bunker oil prices are our internal figures.

- 2 -

