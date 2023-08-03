(Note) Revision of forecast for dividends in this quarter: Yes

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2023: ¥2,590,915 million, As of March 31, 2023: ¥2,478,641 million

(Note) A 3-for-1 common stock split was conducted with an effective date of October 1, 2022. "Profit per share" and "Profit per share-fully diluted" have been calculated assuming the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the prior consolidated fiscal year.

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(Amounts rounded down to the nearest million yen)

Consolidated Financial Results for Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Japanese GAAP) (Unaudited)

(Note) A 3-for-1 common stock split was conducted with an effective date of October 1, 2022. The (forecast) year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 indicated above is based on the number of shares after the stock split, and the full-year dividend is stated as "-".When taking into account the stock split, the interim dividend issued in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 was ¥350.00 for a full-year dividend of ¥520.00 per share.

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) (Percentage figures show year on year changes)

Operating Recurring Profit Profit per Revenues attributable to profit profit share owners of parent million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % yen Cumulative second quarter 1,150,000 -15.8 87,000 -46.7 132,500 -82.7 120,000 -83.0 236.14 ending September 30, 2023 Year ending March 31,2024 2,170,000 -17.1 146,000 -50.7 220,000 -80.2 220,000 -78.3 432.92 (Note) Revision of forecast in this quarter: Yes 4. Notes (1) Changes of important subsidiaries in the period: None (Changes in specified subsidiaries involving change in consolidation scope) New: None Exclusion: None

Particular accounting methods used for preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements

1. Changes in accounting policy in accordance with changes in accounting standard: None

2. Changes other than No.1: None 3. Changes in accounting estimates: None 4. Restatements: None (4) Total issued shares (Ordinary shares) 1. Total issued shares As of June 30, 2023 510,165,294 As of March 31, 2023 510,165,294 (including treasury stock) 2. Number of treasury stock As of June 30, 2023 1,994,289 As of March 31, 2023 1,991,890 3. Average number of shares Three months ended 508,172,141 Three months ended 507,037,478 (cumulative quarterly period) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022

A 3-for-1 common stock split was conducted with an effective date of October 1, 2022. "Total issued shares", "Number of treasury stock" and "Average number of shares" have been calculated assuming the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the prior consolidated fiscal year.

*This financial report is not subject to the audit procedure.

*Assumptions for the forecast of consolidated financial results and other particular issues Foreign exchange rate:

(for the second) ¥135.00/US$

(for third and fourth quarter) ¥130.00/US$ (for full year) ¥132.70/US$

Bunker oil price:

(for the second third and fourth quarter) US$615.50/MT (for full year) US$614.43/MT

*Bunker oil price is on average basis for all the major fuel grades including VLSFO.

The above forecast is based on currently available information and assumptions that NYK Line deems to be reasonable. NYK Line offers no assurance that the forecast will be realized. Actual results may differ from the forecast as a result of various factors. Refer to pages 2-7 of the attachment for assumptions and other matters related to the forecast.