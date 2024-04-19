Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : KEYS Azalea Completes First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering in Western Japan
April 18, 2024 at 10:00 pm EDT
Share
Apr. 19, 2024
Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc.
NYK Line
ITOCHU ENEX CO., LTD.
Saibu Gas Co., Ltd.
KEYS Bunkering West Japan Ltd.
Promoting the use of LNG as marine fuel and contributing to a reduction of GHG emissions
On April 10, KEYS Azalea, an LNG bunkering vessel owned and operated by KEYS Bunkering West Japan Ltd. ("KEYS")1 - a joint venture established by Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc.; NYK Line, ITOCHU ENEX CO., LTD.; and Saibu Gas Co., Ltd. - bunkered LNG for the pure car and truck carrier Daisy Leader2 at the port of Hiroshima. This is the first LNG bunkering after KEYS Azalea's delivery and the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering3 in western Japan.4
KEYS Azalea is equipped with a dual-fuel engine that can operate on both LNG and fuel oil. The LNG fuel supplied to Daisy Leader was shipped from the Tobata LNG terminal of Kitakyushu LNG Co., Inc.
LNG fuel offers excellent environmental performance compared with traditional marine fuels. It is expected to be a bridge solution for decarbonization, virtually eliminating sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions and reducing approximately 80% of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions and 30% of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.
KEYS will continue to provide safe and stable LNG bunkering in the western Japan region and contribute to forming a carbon-neutral society and developing the LNG bunkering business in Japan.
Keys Azalea approaching Daisy Leader
Keys Azalea alongside Daisy Leader during LNG bunkering (1)
Keys Azalea alongside Daisy Leader during LNG bunkering (2)
Keys Azalea leaving Daisy Leader after completion of LNG bunkering
1 KEYS Bunkering West Japan Ltd.
Headquarters: Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan
Representative: Takashi Mitsuyoshi
Details of business: Sales of LNG fuel; owner of LNG bunkering vessel
Stockholders: Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc. 40%; NYK Line 40%; ITOCHU ENEX CO., LTD. 15%; Saibu Gas Co., Ltd. 5%
Establishment: February 2, 2022
2 Daisy Leader
Pure car and truck carrier operated by NYK. The vessel was delivered on March 28, 2024.
3 Ship-to-ship LNG bunkering
An oceangoing LNG-fueled vessel is directly supplied with LNG fuel via a hose from an adjacent LNG bunkering vessel.
4 KEYS Azalea provides domestic coastal transport of LNG to consumers in the Kyushu and Setouchi areas and LNG bunkering for oceangoing ships calling ports in the region. For vessels in Japan, this is the first LNG bunkering service to cover such a wide area.
News Releases 2024
The news on this website is as of the date announced and may change without notice.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Nippon Yusen KK published this content on
19 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
19 April 2024 01:59:01 UTC.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) is one of the world's largest transport and logistics services providers. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- bulk sea transport (42.7%): dry bulk, vehicles, oil products transport, etc.;
- containers sea transport (37.1%). The group also develops a containers terminals operation activity;
- logistics services (8.2%): storage, warehousing, delivery services, etc.;
- freight air transport (7.8%);
- other (4.2%): primarily real estate management, ships maintenance and repair.
At the end of March 2022, the group had a fleet of 658 vessels.