Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc.

NYK Line

ITOCHU ENEX CO., LTD.

Saibu Gas Co., Ltd.

KEYS Bunkering West Japan Ltd.



Promoting the use of LNG as marine fuel and contributing to a reduction of GHG emissions

On April 10, KEYS Azalea, an LNG bunkering vessel owned and operated by KEYS Bunkering West Japan Ltd. ("KEYS")1 - a joint venture established by Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc.; NYK Line, ITOCHU ENEX CO., LTD.; and Saibu Gas Co., Ltd. - bunkered LNG for the pure car and truck carrier Daisy Leader2 at the port of Hiroshima. This is the first LNG bunkering after KEYS Azalea's delivery and the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering3 in western Japan.4



KEYS Azalea is equipped with a dual-fuel engine that can operate on both LNG and fuel oil. The LNG fuel supplied to Daisy Leader was shipped from the Tobata LNG terminal of Kitakyushu LNG Co., Inc.



LNG fuel offers excellent environmental performance compared with traditional marine fuels. It is expected to be a bridge solution for decarbonization, virtually eliminating sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions and reducing approximately 80% of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions and 30% of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions.



KEYS will continue to provide safe and stable LNG bunkering in the western Japan region and contribute to forming a carbon-neutral society and developing the LNG bunkering business in Japan.



Keys Azalea approaching Daisy Leader Keys Azalea alongside Daisy Leader during LNG bunkering (1)

Keys Azalea alongside Daisy Leader during LNG bunkering (2)

Keys Azalea leaving Daisy Leader after completion of LNG bunkering

1 KEYS Bunkering West Japan Ltd.

Headquarters: Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan

Representative: Takashi Mitsuyoshi

Details of business: Sales of LNG fuel; owner of LNG bunkering vessel

Stockholders: Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc. 40%; NYK Line 40%; ITOCHU ENEX CO., LTD. 15%; Saibu Gas Co., Ltd. 5%

Establishment: February 2, 2022



2 Daisy Leader

Pure car and truck carrier operated by NYK. The vessel was delivered on March 28, 2024.



3 Ship-to-ship LNG bunkering

An oceangoing LNG-fueled vessel is directly supplied with LNG fuel via a hose from an adjacent LNG bunkering vessel.



4 KEYS Azalea provides domestic coastal transport of LNG to consumers in the Kyushu and Setouchi areas and LNG bunkering for oceangoing ships calling ports in the region. For vessels in Japan, this is the first LNG bunkering service to cover such a wide area.

