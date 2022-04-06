Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : Liquefied CO2 Cargo Tank System Obtains AiP from Classification Society DNV

Breakthrough Cargo Tank System Transports Liquefied CO2 at Ambient Temperature

Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers AS, which is an affiliate of NYK, received approval in principle (AiP) from the Norwegian classification society DNV on April 5 for the PCO2® tank system, which can transport and store liquefied carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) at ambient temperature.



This is the world's first AiP for a cargo tank system that can marine transport and store liquefied CO 2 at ambient temperature.



Future expansion of the CCUS value chain* will require larger vessels to maximize transportation efficiency. The concept of the PCO2® tank system is to transport liquefied CO 2 over ambient temperatures (0-10°C) and under high pressure (35-45 bar). This makes it possible to transport liquefied CO 2 in larger vessels than vessels that transport it under low or medium pressure, and to reduce costs incurred throughout the CCUS value chain.



Furthermore, transporting at ambient temperature and high pressure makes it possible to keep the pressure, temperature, and condition of liquefied CO 2 relatively uniform from the transport of liquefied CO 2 to injection into the seabed or underground. It makes it easier to handle liquefied CO 2 in the CCUS value chain, which also has the advantage of reducing costs throughout the CCUS value chain.



Image of liquefied CO 2 carrier equipped with a PCO2® tank system



In the future, KNCC aims to realize the operation of liquefied CO 2 carriers at an early stage and participate in the CCUS value chain.



Hand-over ceremony

From left)

Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, DNV Maritime CEO

Trygve Seglem, Owner of Knutsen Group and Vice Chair of KNCC

Svein Steimler, President & CEO of NYK Group Europe Ltd., Managing Executive Officer of NYK and Chair of KNCC

Anders Lepsøe, CEO of KNCC

Per Lothe, Technical Advisor of KNCC



On February 3, 2021, NYK released the "NYK Group ESG Story," which aims to further integrate ESG into the company's management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs through business activities. On March 24, 2022, NYK released the updated "NYK Group ESG Story 2022," which introduces initiatives for integrating ESG into the Group's management strategies set forth in the "NYK Group ESG Story" and provides a partial explanation of the Group's sustainable growth strategy from a long-term perspective. To strongly promote ESG management, NYK will continue to create new value as a Sustainable Solution Provider.



A guideline detailing concrete efforts to integrate ESG into management strategies of the NYK Group.Details: https://www.nyk.com/english/news/2021/esg-story_01.html < The NYK Group ESG Story 2022>Details: https://www.nyk.com/english/news/2022/20220324_01.html

* Image of Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) value chain

CCUS refers to "carbon capture, utilization and storage" and is a process that captures CO 2 released from thermal power plants, factories, etc. and either uses it in production processes for crops, chemicals, construction materials, etc. or stores it in a stable underground geological formation.



Overview of KNCC

Head Office: Haugesund, Norway

Business: Marketing and business development of liquefied CO 2 transportation and storage

Investment Ratio: NYK 50%, Knutsen Group 50%

CEO: Anders Lepsøe

Website: https://www.kn-cc.com

Reference