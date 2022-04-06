Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9101   JP3753000003

NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA

(9101)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : Liquefied CO2 Cargo Tank System Obtains AiP from Classification Society DNV

04/06/2022 | 12:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Apr. 06, 2022
Breakthrough Cargo Tank System Transports Liquefied CO2 at Ambient Temperature

Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers AS, which is an affiliate of NYK, received approval in principle (AiP) from the Norwegian classification society DNV on April 5 for the PCO2® tank system, which can transport and store liquefied carbon dioxide (CO2) at ambient temperature.

This is the world's first AiP for a cargo tank system that can marine transport and store liquefied CO2 at ambient temperature.

Future expansion of the CCUS value chain* will require larger vessels to maximize transportation efficiency. The concept of the PCO2® tank system is to transport liquefied CO2 over ambient temperatures (0-10°C) and under high pressure (35-45 bar). This makes it possible to transport liquefied CO2 in larger vessels than vessels that transport it under low or medium pressure, and to reduce costs incurred throughout the CCUS value chain.

Furthermore, transporting at ambient temperature and high pressure makes it possible to keep the pressure, temperature, and condition of liquefied CO2 relatively uniform from the transport of liquefied CO2 to injection into the seabed or underground. It makes it easier to handle liquefied CO2 in the CCUS value chain, which also has the advantage of reducing costs throughout the CCUS value chain.

Image of liquefied CO2 carrier equipped with a PCO2® tank system

In the future, KNCC aims to realize the operation of liquefied CO2 carriers at an early stage and participate in the CCUS value chain.

Hand-over ceremony
From left)
Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, DNV Maritime CEO
Trygve Seglem, Owner of Knutsen Group and Vice Chair of KNCC
Svein Steimler, President & CEO of NYK Group Europe Ltd., Managing Executive Officer of NYK and Chair of KNCC
Anders Lepsøe, CEO of KNCC
Per Lothe, Technical Advisor of KNCC

On February 3, 2021, NYK released the "NYK Group ESG Story," which aims to further integrate ESG into the company's management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs through business activities. On March 24, 2022, NYK released the updated "NYK Group ESG Story 2022," which introduces initiatives for integrating ESG into the Group's management strategies set forth in the "NYK Group ESG Story" and provides a partial explanation of the Group's sustainable growth strategy from a long-term perspective. To strongly promote ESG management, NYK will continue to create new value as a Sustainable Solution Provider.


A guideline detailing concrete efforts to integrate ESG into management strategies of the NYK Group.
Details: https://www.nyk.com/english/news/2021/esg-story_01.html

< The NYK Group ESG Story 2022>
Details: https://www.nyk.com/english/news/2022/20220324_01.html

* Image of Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) value chain
CCUS refers to "carbon capture, utilization and storage" and is a process that captures CO2 released from thermal power plants, factories, etc. and either uses it in production processes for crops, chemicals, construction materials, etc. or stores it in a stable underground geological formation.

Overview of KNCC

Head Office: Haugesund, Norway
Business: Marketing and business development of liquefied CO2 transportation and storage
Investment Ratio: NYK 50%, Knutsen Group 50%
CEO: Anders Lepsøe
Website: https://www.kn-cc.com

Reference

The news on this website is as of the date announced and may change without notice.

Disclaimer

Nippon Yusen KK published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 04:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
12:42aNIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : Liquefied CO2 Cargo Tank System Obtains AiP from Classific..
PU
04/04Sempra Energy enters agreement for Cameron LNG Phase 2
RE
04/04Sempra Energy enters agreement for Cameron LNG Phase 2
RE
03/31NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : NYK Receives ClassNK's Highest Innovation Certification Ra..
PU
03/30NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : NYK Announces Decision to Provide Humanitarian Assistance ..
PU
03/30Nikkei 225 Off 0.8% on Stronger Yen, Ukraine Outlook
MT
03/30Japan's Nikkei retreats from 10-week high as Nintendo, shippers drop
RE
03/30NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29Japan's Nikkei retreats from 10-week high as traders book profits
RE
03/29NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : LNG Bunkering Vessel to Start Operation in Kyushu and Seto..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 223 B 18 015 M 18 015 M
Net income 2022 944 B 7 652 M 7 652 M
Net Debt 2022 545 B 4 420 M 4 420 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,79x
Yield 2022 11,7%
Capitalization 1 689 B 13 692 M 13 692 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 35 057
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
Duration : Period :
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 10 000,00 JPY
Average target price 13 428,89 JPY
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitoshi Nagasawa President & Representative Director
Hiroshi Kubota CFO, Managing Executive Officer & Head-IR Group
Tadaaki Naito Chairman
Hidetoshi Maruyama Chief Information Officer & GM-Technology
Yutaka Higurashi Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA17.58%13 692
HAPAG-LLOYD AG13.29%60 628
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-16.95%52 383
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.65%40 225
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED10.82%17 869
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION4.55%15 426