Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK Acquires Multiple Segments of ENEOS Ocean's Shipping Business
July 18, 2024
Jul. 18, 2024
On July 8, NYK and ENEOS Ocean Corporation, a consolidated subsidiary of ENEOS Holdings, Inc. that handles the shipping business of the ENEOS Group, agreed to NYK's acquisition of 80% of the shares of a new company to be established by ENEOS Ocean Corporation. The new company will take over ENEOS Ocean's shipping business through an absorption-type company split that will include the company's LPG carriers, chemical tankers, product tankers, and dry bulk carriers. This demerger will not include ENEOS Ocean's crude oil tanker business.
The new company will operate 49 vessels,* including 18 LPG carriers, 19 chemical and product tankers, and 12 dry bulk carriers. It will include 16 companies, including a ship-management company in Singapore.
The transaction is expected to be completed on April 1, 2025, subject to obtaining clearance under applicable competition laws and other conditions.
The NYK Group announced its pursuit of a growth strategy centering on ESG as its core in the company's medium-term management plan, "Sail Green, Drive Transformations 2026 - A Passion for Planetary Wellbeing," released in March 2023. In its energy transportation business, the NYK Group is strengthening its LNG/LPG carrier business as a growth business and is aiming to fulfill its responsibility for stable energy transportation as an infrastructure company. This business acquisition aligns with the Group's growth strategy.
Through this acquisition, the NYK Group aims to pursue economies of scale in cost competitiveness, create synergies, and pursue further growth with the new company's high-quality fleet and its executives and employees who have extensive knowledge and experience.
Company Overview
Name of Company
ENEOS Ocean Corporation
Head Office
Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan
President and Representative Director
Takashi Hirose
Business
Ocean transportation of crude oil, LPG, chemical products, iron ore, coal, timber, etc.
Capital
4,000 million yen
Shareholders
ENEOS Corporation 81.08％, Others 18.92％
URL
https://www.oc.eneos.co.jp/english/
*49 vessels indicate the number of vessels owned as of April 1, 2024, in addition to any increase or decrease currently expected by the completion date of the transaction. The above number of vessels includes those owned by overseas subsidiaries and differs from the number shown on the ENEOS Ocean website.
Reference (sequence of transactions)
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) is one of the world's largest transport and logistics services providers. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- bulk sea transport (42.7%): dry bulk, vehicles, oil products transport, etc.;
- containers sea transport (37.1%). The group also develops a containers terminals operation activity;
- logistics services (8.2%): storage, warehousing, delivery services, etc.;
- freight air transport (7.8%);
- other (4.2%): primarily real estate management, ships maintenance and repair.
At the end of March 2022, the group had a fleet of 658 vessels.