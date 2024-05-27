Compiling Sufficient Record of Safe Navigation to Facilitate Decarbonization of Marine Transportation

On May 2, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) began a long-term biofuel* test run on its very large crude oil tanker (VLCC) Tenjun (hereafter "the vessel"). The vessel received an initial supply of biofuel in Singapore and will continue to use biofuel for approximately three months to comprehensively verify the safe and stable procurement of biofuel for long-term use.



NYK has conducted many short- and long-term safety trials of biofuel use on bulk carriers, car carriers, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers, but this is the first time an NYK-operated VLCC has engaged in a long-term biofuel trial.



Biofuels are made from organic resources (biomass) of biological origin, such as agricultural residues and waste cooking oil, and are considered to have virtually zero carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions when combusted.** Since they can be used in heavy-oil-powered ship engines, which are common on large merchant ships, biofuels are considered a key means of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the transition period from heavy oil to zero-emission fuels.



Vessel Particulars

Length : 330.00 meters

Width : 60.00 meters

Gross tonnage: 159,927 tons

Deadweight tonnage: 302,108 tons

Year built: 2008

Shipbuilder: IHI Marine United Shipbuilding Corporation (Kure City, Hiroshima Prefecture)

On March 10, 2023, the NYK Group released its medium-term management plan "Sail Green, Drive Transformations 2026 - A Passion for Planetary Wellbeing. " The NYK Group is promoting growth strategies with ESG at the core, based on the Group's mission statement of "Bringing value to life" and a new corporate vision for 2030, which reads, "we go beyond the scope of a comprehensive global logistics enterprise to co-create value required for the future by advancing our core business and growing new ones."



This initiative is a part of "Sail GREEN," a brand that emphasizes NYK's efforts to reduce GHG emissions through the transport of goods and contribute to the eco-friendly supply chains of customers, regardless of the mode of transport (e.g., by sea or land, through terminals, etc.).



* Biofuel

Biofuels are refined by methyl esterification of vegetable oils and are expected to be an alternative fuel to petroleum-derived heavy oil and light oil.



** Although biofuels emit carbon dioxide (CO₂) during combustion, the plants absorb CO₂ and reproduce biomass. Thus, CO₂ emissions during direct combustion are considered to be virtually zero, and biofuels are considered to be a fossil fuel substitute that can become carbon neutral.

