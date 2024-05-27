Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK Bulkship (Asia) Commences First Shipment of Sustainable Aviation Fuel
May 26, 2024 at 11:15 pm EDT
Share
May 27, 2024
Contributing to realizing a sustainable society through decarbonized-fuel transportation
On May 25, NYK Bulkship (Asia) Pte. Ltd. ("NBAsia") commenced its first shipment of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The SAF left Singapore on an MR-type product tanker and will be unloaded at the port of Los Angeles and San Francisco, the United States and delivered to the airports in the region.
SAF is a jet fuel made from renewable raw materials such as waste cooking oil. It is considered environmentally friendly and can reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) by up to 80% compared to existing jet fuel derived from crude oil. Neste, the world's leading producer of sustainable fuels, began operations at a new SAF manufacturing plant in Singapore in June 2023, and its SAF is used at major airports in the United States, Germany, Singapore, Japan, and more.
On fifteen previous voyages, NBAsia has transported Neste's refined diesel fuel, which is used to power construction equipment, trucks, and automobiles. NBAsia will continue to contribute to realizing a sustainable society through the transportation of next-generation decarbonized fuels, such as renewable diesel and SAF.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) is one of the world's largest transport and logistics services providers. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- bulk sea transport (42.7%): dry bulk, vehicles, oil products transport, etc.;
- containers sea transport (37.1%). The group also develops a containers terminals operation activity;
- logistics services (8.2%): storage, warehousing, delivery services, etc.;
- freight air transport (7.8%);
- other (4.2%): primarily real estate management, ships maintenance and repair.
At the end of March 2022, the group had a fleet of 658 vessels.