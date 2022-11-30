Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK Coal Carrier Conducts Rescue Operation off the Coast of Philippines
Nov. 30, 2022
On November 22, Shinryo Maru, a coal carrier operated by NYK for Okinawa Electric Power Company Inc., rescued seven people in distress off the coast of the Philippines.
Shinryo Maru was sailing from Tanjung Bara, Indonesia, to Kinwan, Japan, when the vessel received a request from Singapore's Information Fusion Centre, a regional maritime security center. Shinryo Maru immediately headed to the area and rescued seven people.
Those rescued were in good health and transferred to a Philippine Coast Guard vessel on November 22.
Captain: Iluminado Fermano Jagonos Jr.
Flag: Japan
Crew: 20 seafarers
Gross Tonnage: 52,156 tons
Type of Vessel: Coal carrier
Shipowner: Kyoei Tanker Co., Ltd.
Ship Management: Hachiuma Steamship Company Limited
