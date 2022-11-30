Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK Coal Carrier Conducts Rescue Operation off the Coast of Philippines

On November 22, Shinryo Maru, a coal carrier operated by NYK for Okinawa Electric Power Company Inc., rescued seven people in distress off the coast of the Philippines.



Shinryo Maru was sailing from Tanjung Bara, Indonesia, to Kinwan, Japan, when the vessel received a request from Singapore's Information Fusion Centre, a regional maritime security center. Shinryo Maru immediately headed to the area and rescued seven people.



Those rescued were in good health and transferred to a Philippine Coast Guard vessel on November 22.





Captain: Iluminado Fermano Jagonos Jr.

Flag: Japan

Crew: 20 seafarers

Gross Tonnage: 52,156 tons

Type of Vessel: Coal carrier

Shipowner: Kyoei Tanker Co., Ltd.

Ship Management: Hachiuma Steamship Company Limited

