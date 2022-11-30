Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
  News
  Summary
    9101   JP3753000003

NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA

(9101)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-30 am EST
3037.00 JPY   +3.76%
04:28aNippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK Coal Carrier Conducts Rescue Operation off the Coast of Philippines
PU
04:27aNippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : The 136th NYK Group Interim Report Fiscal 2022
PU
11/27Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : Ammonia-Fuel Ready LNG-Fueled Vessel Proceeds to Actual Design
PU
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK Coal Carrier Conducts Rescue Operation off the Coast of Philippines

11/30/2022 | 04:28am EST
Nov. 30, 2022

On November 22, Shinryo Maru, a coal carrier operated by NYK for Okinawa Electric Power Company Inc., rescued seven people in distress off the coast of the Philippines.

Shinryo Maru was sailing from Tanjung Bara, Indonesia, to Kinwan, Japan, when the vessel received a request from Singapore's Information Fusion Centre, a regional maritime security center. Shinryo Maru immediately headed to the area and rescued seven people.

Those rescued were in good health and transferred to a Philippine Coast Guard vessel on November 22.


Captain: Iluminado Fermano Jagonos Jr.
Flag: Japan
Crew: 20 seafarers
Gross Tonnage: 52,156 tons
Type of Vessel: Coal carrier
Shipowner: Kyoei Tanker Co., Ltd.
Ship Management: Hachiuma Steamship Company Limited

The news on this website is as of the date announced and may change without notice.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nippon Yusen KK published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 09:23:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
