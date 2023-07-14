Jul. 14, 2023

NYK has decided the terms and conditions of the unsecured corporate bonds (transition bonds)* announced on June 23. The company's 45th and 46th unsecured corporate bonds will total 20 billion yen. (The company had previously announced that only the 45th unsecured corporate bonds would total 20 billion yen.)

Transition Bond Summary
Name NYK Unsecured Corporate Bonds No. 45 (Transition Bonds) NYK Unsecured Corporate Bonds No. 46 (Transition Bonds)
Issuance Amount 10 billion yen 10 billion yen
Maturity 5 Years 10 Years
Coupon rate 0.439% per annum 0.910% per annum
Issue Price 100 yen per 100 yen of each bond
Payment date July 21, 2023
Maturity date July 21, 2028 July 21, 2033
Principal Payment Bullet redemption
Bond offering Public offering
Secured or unsecured Unsecured
Bond Rating A+ (Japan Credit Rating Agency)

The bonds have been evaluated and provided a second-party opinion by DNV Business Assurance Japan K.K.

* Transition Bond
A bond in which the proceeds are used for funding projects that contribute to the company's long-term transition strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

On March 10, 2023, the NYK Group released its medium-term management plan "Sail Green, Drive Transformations 2026 - A Passion for Planetary Wellbeing- ". The NYK Group is promoting growth strategies with ESG at the core, based on the Group's mission statement of "Bringing value to life" and a new corporate vision for 2030, which reads, "we go beyond the scope of a comprehensive global logistics enterprise to co-create value required for the future by advancing our core business and growing new ones."

The news on this website is as of the date announced and may change without notice.

