Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK Determines Terms and Conditions of Second Transition Bonds
Yesterday at 10:35 pm
Jul. 14, 2023
NYK has decided the terms and conditions of the unsecured corporate bonds (transition bonds)* announced on June 23. The company's 45th and 46th unsecured corporate bonds will total 20 billion yen. (The company had previously announced that only the 45th unsecured corporate bonds would total 20 billion yen.)
The bonds have been evaluated and provided a second-party opinion by DNV Business Assurance Japan K.K.
* Transition Bond
A bond in which the proceeds are used for funding projects that contribute to the company's long-term transition strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
On March 10, 2023, the NYK Group released its medium-term management plan "Sail Green, Drive Transformations 2026 - A Passion for Planetary Wellbeing- ". The NYK Group is promoting growth strategies with ESG at the core, based on the Group's mission statement of "Bringing value to life" and a new corporate vision for 2030, which reads, "we go beyond the scope of a comprehensive global logistics enterprise to co-create value required for the future by advancing our core business and growing new ones."
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) is one of the world's largest transport and logistics services providers. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- bulk sea transport (42.7%): dry bulk, vehicles, oil products transport, etc.;
- containers sea transport (37.1%). The group also develops a containers terminals operation activity;
- logistics services (8.2%): storage, warehousing, delivery services, etc.;
- freight air transport (7.8%);
- other (4.2%): primarily real estate management, ships maintenance and repair.
At the end of March 2022, the group had a fleet of 658 vessels.