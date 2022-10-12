Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK PCTC Rescues Sailors in the Red Sea

Orion Leader, a pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) owned by NYK, rescued eight sailors at approximately 0:30 a.m. (local time) on October 6, 2022 from a container ship that had caught fire.



Orion Leader was sailing in the Red Sea from Laem Chabang, Thailand, to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, when she received a distress call concerning a container ship on fire.



The NYK vessel immediately headed to the area and rescued the eight crew members by launching own lifeboat. Following instructions from the Rescue Coordination Center in Jeddah, Orion Leader then transferred the rescued sailors to the bulk carrier St. Dimitrios, which was also engaged in the rescue operation.





Captain: Harish Mohan

Flag: Japan

Crew: 24 seafarers

Gross Tonnage: 57,542 tons

Type of Vessel: Pure Car and Truck Carrier

Ship Management: NYK Shipmanagement Pte. Ltd.



Container ship on fire Rescue operation