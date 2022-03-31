Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK Receives ClassNK's Highest Innovation Certification Rating

On March 29, NYK was recognized by ClassNK with its highest rating of Class S* on its Innovation Endorsement (hereafter, "IE") provider certification, which confirms a company's innovative initiatives. NYK was highly evaluated for the NYK Remote Diagnostic Center (RDC),** which is a facility in the Philippines for remote diagnosis and monitoring of the state of engine plants, in addition to the company's organizational structure. NYK is the first company/organization to receive Class S IE provider certification since this system was introduced by ClassNK in 2020.



From left, Hiroaki Sakashita, Class NK President & CEO; Tomoyuki Koyama, NYK senior managing executive officer

In addition to operating procedures in accordance with ISO 56002,*** the monitoring system at the RDC and the high accuracy of remote diagnosis were highly evaluated. RDC operates advanced ship management methods such as an anomaly detection system that uses AI to constantly, remotely monitor and diagnose engine plants of about 200 ships equipped with SIMS.****



At the center, an expert marine engineer with specialized knowledge of the engine plant examines the AI detection results, and if it is determined that repairs, inspections, etc. are necessary, various data and the cause of the abnormality are estimated and promptly disseminate to the ship and the ship-management company to encourage prompt response on the ship.



Under the Expert-in-the-Loop concept, which provides more accurate information to the site, humans (experts) make assessments that cannot be made solely based on AI detection results for the prevention of serious accidents on ships.



NYK will promote further research and development and dissemination activities with the goal of standardizing advanced ship management methods within the industry. In the future, NYK aims to develop the center into a "control center responsible for remote monitoring and control of fully autonomous ships."



On February 3, 2021, NYK released the NYK Group ESG Story, which aims to further integrate ESG into the company's management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs through business activities. On March 24, 2022, NYK announced the NYK Group ESG Story 2022, which introduces initiatives and measures of those activities in FY2021 and our sustainable growth strategy with a very long-term perspective. To strongly promote ESG management, NYK will continue to create new value as a Sustainable Solution Provider with the aim of pursuing safe and efficient operations by utilizing the RDC, creating innovative initiatives, and continually producing concrete results at the business level.



Class D: Established organizational policies and systems for innovation

Class C: Specific innovation activities are being carried out

Class S: Innovation is sustainable, and the results are implemented in the business https://www.classnk.or.jp/hp/ja/activities/techservices/dgd2030/iea/index.html

* Innovation Endorsement (IE)
IE certifies organizations that are promoting innovative products, services, and initiatives to solve the challenges of ESG-friendly management and pursuing SDGs toward the realization of a sustainable society. It is classified into three types according to the object.
1. Notation
Certification for ships. Supporting the improvement of the value of ships.
2. P&S certification
Certification for products and solutions. We support the development of products and services by examining and confirming innovative functions based on our knowledge and experience as a third-party organization and issuing certification.
3. Provider certification
Certification for organizations that make innovative efforts. It is divided into the following three classes according to the status of the organization's innovation creation activities.

Class D: Established organizational policies and systems for innovation
Class C: Specific innovation activities are being carried out
Class S: Innovation is sustainable, and the results are implemented in the business

** RDC (Remote Diagnostic Center)
A facility that remotely diagnoses and monitors the engine plant of SIMS-equipped vessels 24 hours a day. Established in August 2020 in NYK-Fil Maritime E-Training Inc. (Seafarers Training Center) in the Philippines.

*** ISO56002
An international standard published in 2019 for innovation management systems.

**** SIMS (Ship Information Management System)
A system developed by the NYK Group for timely sharing of detailed ship data such as operation status, fuel efficiency, and plant status between ships and shore.

*** ISO56002

An international standard published in 2019 for innovation management systems.



**** SIMS (Ship Information Management System)

A system developed by the NYK Group for timely sharing of detailed ship data such as operation status, fuel efficiency, and plant status between ships and shore.

https://www.nyk.com/english/esg/technology/example/#anc-01

