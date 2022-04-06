Log in
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK Recognized as Platinum Partner by TABLE FOR TWO

04/06/2022 | 12:52am EDT
Apr. 06, 2022

NYK has received a certificate of appreciation from TABLE FOR TWO International (TFT) recognizing the company as a Platinum Partner for the company's support in fiscal 2021.

TABLE FOR TWO International is a non-profit organization to right the food imbalance around the world.

In 2009, NYK began selling TFT healthy lunchboxes in support of TFT's activities and donated a sum of money to the organization based on the number of boxed meals sold.

Moreover, since 2013 NYK has been serving TFT healthy menus once a week in its employee cafeteria, with the 20 yen donated per meal being equivalent to one school meal for a child in need. Through February 2022, sales have amounted to donations equivalent to 49,300 school lunches.

In addition, NYK's head office is equipped with TFT vending machines, and for every beverage purchased, NYK and Kirin Beverage Company donates 2% of the total sales amount to TFT.

In 2021, NYK donated funds to help TFT maintain its activities during the spread of COVID-19.

As a good corporate citizen, NYK will continue to actively seek solutions to social issues.

A certificate of appreciation and logo

The Challenge to Solve Social Issues
The news on this website is as of the date announced and may change without notice.

Disclaimer

Nippon Yusen KK published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 04:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
