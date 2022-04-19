Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9101   JP3753000003

NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA

(9101)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/19 02:00:00 am EDT
9910.00 JPY   +3.44%
03:34aNIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : NYK and Sanyo Kaiji Start Japan's First Ship-to-Ship Biofuel Supply Trial for Tugboats
PU
04/12Japanese share ends at near 4-week low on Wall Street weakness
RE
04/11Japanese shares hit near 4-week low, tech stocks lead losses
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK and Sanyo Kaiji Start Japan's First Ship-to-Ship Biofuel Supply Trial for Tugboats

04/19/2022 | 03:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Apr. 19, 2022

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
Sanyo Kaiji Co.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (hereinafter, NYK) and its affiliate Sanyo Kaiji Kabushiki Kaisha (hereinafter, Sanyo Kaiji) have started a continuous three-month test navigation using biodiesel (hereinafter biofuel) supplied by Toyotsu Energy Corporation in tugboats operated by Sanyo Kaiji. The biofuel will be supplied via ship-to-ship* using a bunkering ship to supply fuel to the tug, the first time for this to be done in Japan. Three test trials are planned to take place by July. This biofuel supply and test navigation are being carried out with the support of the Nagoya Port Authority.

Biofuels are fuels made from renewable biological organic resources (biomass). Burning biofuels results in virtually zero carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. With increasing demand for reductions in greenhouse gases ("GHG") emitted from ships by oceangoing shipping around the world, biofuels have attracted attention as a currently available alternative to heavy oil.

Part of the biofuel supplied on April 19 at the Nagoya Port Garden Pier by the Sanyo Kaiji-operated tug Taharamaru was recycled from waste cooking oil collected from domestic Toyota Group and Toyota Tsusho Group companies. This is an initiative that contributes to a circular economy by building a supply chain through local production and local consumption.

NYK Line and Sanyo Kaiji will promote the use of environment-friendly fuels such as biofuels and contribute to the realization of a carbon-free society.

From left
・Toyota Tsusho Corporation　General Manager of Carbon neutral fuel Department, Koji Yoshikawa
・Toyotsu Energy Corporation　President, Fumiaki Nakanishi
・Nagoya Port Authority, Executive Vice President Yuji Kamata
・NYK General Manager of Harbor Group, Kentaro Shimizu
・Sanyo Kaiji President, Ushio Koiso
* Face masks were removed immediately prior to the photo.

Bunkering operation at the Nagoya Port Garden Pier

Tahara Maru


Overall length: 34.10 m
Overall width: 9.20 m
Mold depth: 4.15 m
Total tons: 198 tons

Nagoya Port Garden Pier

*Ship-to-ship bunkering method
A method of bunkering where a bunkering ship comes alongside a vessel to supply fuel. This can be done at various locations, such as along the quay or pier or at anchor.

Overview of each company

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan
Established: September 1885
Representative: Hitoshi Nagasawa, President

Sanyo Kaiji Co., Ltd.
Headquarters: Osaka, Japan
Established: January 1957
Representative: Ushio Koiso, President

Reference

The news on this website is as of the date announced and may change without notice.

Disclaimer

Nippon Yusen KK published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 07:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
03:34aNIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : NYK and Sanyo Kaiji Start Japan's First Ship-to-Ship Biofu..
PU
04/12Japanese share ends at near 4-week low on Wall Street weakness
RE
04/11Japanese shares hit near 4-week low, tech stocks lead losses
RE
04/11NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : NYK Sponsors Endangered Sea Turtle Research
PU
04/11TotalEnergies to hike LNG production in US
RE
04/11NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : NYK Endorses the GX League Basic Concept
PU
04/10NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : NYK President Nagasawa Addresses New Employees at 2022 Wel..
PU
04/06NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : NYK Recognized as Platinum Partner by TABLE FOR TWO
PU
04/06NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : Liquefied CO2 Cargo Tank System Obtains AiP from Classific..
PU
04/04Sempra Energy enters agreement for Cameron LNG Phase 2
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 223 B 17 536 M 17 536 M
Net income 2022 944 B 7 449 M 7 449 M
Net Debt 2022 545 B 4 302 M 4 302 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,71x
Yield 2022 12,2%
Capitalization 1 618 B 12 769 M 12 769 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 35 057
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
Duration : Period :
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 9 580,00 JPY
Average target price 13 428,89 JPY
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitoshi Nagasawa President & Representative Director
Hiroshi Kubota CFO, Managing Executive Officer & Head-IR Group
Tadaaki Naito Chairman
Hidetoshi Maruyama Chief Information Officer & GM-Technology
Yutaka Higurashi Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA9.36%12 769
HAPAG-LLOYD AG13.57%59 655
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-22.13%48 231
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.29%35 150
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED5.91%17 059
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION0.00%14 446