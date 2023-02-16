Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9101   JP3753000003

NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA

(9101)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:47:07 2023-02-16 am EST
3335.00 JPY   +1.12%
12:19aNippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK and Siemens Gamesa Conclude Charter Agreement for Crew Transfer Vessel for Offshore Wind Power Generation at Ishikari Bay New Port
PU
02/06Nippon Yusen Logs 33% Jump in Fiscal Nine-month Profit, Lowers FY23 Outlook
MT
02/02Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : Fiscal Highlights for the 3rd Quarter, ended December 31,2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK and Siemens Gamesa Conclude Charter Agreement for Crew Transfer Vessel for Offshore Wind Power Generation at Ishikari Bay New Port

02/16/2023 | 12:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Feb. 15, 2023
First CTV Operation inside Japan by the NYK Group

On February 15, NYK has concluded a time charter contract with Siemens Gamesa, the world-leading provider of wind power solutions, for a crew transport vessel (CTV)* for an offshore wind power generation facility.

The CTV will be owned by NYK and managed by Hokkaido-based Hokuyo Kaiun Co., Ltd., an NYK Group company. The vessel will be engaged in transporting workers to the offshore wind power generation facility at Ishikari Bay New Port, which is scheduled to begin commercial operation in December 2023.

The Ishikari Bay New Port offshore wind farm project is being developed by Green Power Ishikari LLC, a special purpose company (SPC) established by Green Power Investment Corporation. It plans to construct, operate, and maintain 14 units of SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines manufactured by Siemens Gamesa in a sea area of approximately 500 hectares.　

The CTV will be used to transport workers between the offshore work site facilities and the onshore base for maintenance work after the offshore wind turbines are in operation.

The market for CTVs is expected to grow to over 100 vessels in about 20 years, starting around 2026, when the construction of offshore wind power generation facilities in Japan is expected to begin in earnest. This will be the first CTV operation inside Japan by the NYK Group, and we aim to use this as a foothold for further expansion into the offshore wind power generation business, which is expected to grow in the future.

Image of CTV

* Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV)
An aluminum catamaran of about 20 to 40 meters in length that is built for high-speed operation and comes equipped with stability equipment to transport technicians and crews safely and comfortably to and from sites during offshore wind power construction, maintenance, and operation of offshore wind farms.

In 2021, NYK released the NYK Group ESG Story , which aims to further integrate ESG into the company's management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs through business activities. On March 24, 2022, NYK released the updated NYK Group ESG Story 2022 , which introduces initiatives for integrating ESG into the Group's management strategies set forth in the "NYK Group ESG Story" and provides a partial explanation of the Group's sustainable growth strategy from a long-term perspective.

In addition, NYK has launch its new "NYK GREEN EARTH" brand to emphasize NYK's ESG efforts to create new value initiatives for low carbon and decarbonization through green businesses such as business related to offshore wind power generation. The NYK Group will encourage new value creation as a sustainable solution provider in order to strongly promote ESG management.

※Click logo to obtain more details.

Overview of Each Company


Headquarters：Zamudio, Spain
CEO：Jochen Eickholt
Website： https://www.siemensgamesa.com/


Headquarters：Tomakomai, Hokkaido
President：Katsuya Nakano

Related Press Release

The news on this website is as of the date announced and may change without notice.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nippon Yusen KK published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 05:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
12:19aNippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK and Siemens Gamesa Conclude Charter Agreement for Crew..
PU
02/06Nippon Yusen Logs 33% Jump in Fiscal Nine-month Profit, Lowers FY23 Outlook
MT
02/02Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : Fiscal Highlights for the 3rd Quarter, ended December 31,2..
PU
02/02Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : Fiscal Highlights for the 3rd Quarter, ended December 31, ..
PU
02/02Transcript : Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 03, 20..
CI
02/02Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Provides Dividend Guidance for Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
02/02Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Full Year ..
CI
01/30Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK and Ghelia Form Business and Capital Alliance
PU
01/27Kawasaki Receives an Order for an 86,700 m³ LPG-fueled LPG/ NH3 Carrier
AQ
01/27Inflation Report Caps Tokyo Stock Market
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 494 B 18 576 M 18 576 M
Net income 2023 942 B 7 018 M 7 018 M
Net Debt 2023 529 B 3 942 M 3 942 M
P/E ratio 2023 1,75x
Yield 2023 15,2%
Capitalization 1 676 B 12 481 M 12 481 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
EV / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 35 165
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
Duration : Period :
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3 298,00 JPY
Average target price 2 981,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target -9,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitoshi Nagasawa Manager-LNG Group
Takaya Soga Executive Officer
Tadaaki Naito Chairman
Tomoyuki Koyama Chief Information Officer & GM-Technology
Yutaka Higurashi Executive Officer & Manager-Legal Affairs Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA5.37%12 528
HAPAG-LLOYD AG50.68%48 670
AP MOLLER MAERSK-1.25%38 488
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.90%23 742
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-8.37%10 869
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES LTD2.58%9 173