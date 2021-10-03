Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9101   JP3753000003

NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA

(9101)
  Report
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK delivers New LNG Carrier to TotalEnergies

10/03/2021 | 10:14pm EDT
Oct. 04, 2021

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier LNG Enterprise, owned by France LNG Shipping (a French ship-owning company jointly owned by NYK and Geogas LNG*) and under a long-term charter contract with TotalEnergies Gas & Power Ltd**, was delivered on September 30, 2021. The vessel was built at Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. in Korea.

The LNG carrier will be equipped with a WinGD X-DF diesel engine that can operate on fuel oil or boil off gas stored in its cargo tank. The LNG carrier has a cargo tank capacity of 174,000 cubic meters and a membrane-type tank that will make use of advanced insulating materials*** to reduce the boil-off rate (percentage of gas volume that vaporizes during navigation).


Length overall: about 293 meters
Breadth: about 45.8 meters
Gross tonnage: 115,408 tons
Main engine: X-DF diesel engine
Cargo tank capacity: about 174,000 cubic meters
Shipbuilder: Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
Flag: France


On February 3, NYK released the NYK Group ESG Story, which aims to further integrate ESG principles into the company's management strategy and promote activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) through the company's business activities. To strongly promote ESG management, the NYK Group will encourage new value creation as a sustainable solution provider through a business strategy that includes the transportation of LNG, which is expected to be a low-carbon bridging fuel prior to the transition to future zero-emission fuels.

*Geogas LNG
Geogas LNG is a subsidiary of the Geogas Group and the infrastructure funds Access Capital Partners and DIF Capital Partners. The Geogas Group owns French flagged LPG carriers trades, worldwide, six million tons of LPG annually..

** TotalEnergies Gas & Power Ltd.
A wholly owned subsidiary of TotalEnergies responsible for procuring and transporting energy for the TotalEnergies Group.
https://business.totalenergies.uk/

*** A Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) made tank - i.e., the GTT Mark III flex cargo containment system - that has insulating materials to suppress the boil-off rate.

A guideline detailing concrete efforts to integrate ESG principles into management strategies of the NYK Group.

The news on this website is as of the date announced and may change without notice.

Disclaimer

Nippon Yusen KK published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 02:13:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
