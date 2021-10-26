Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK's Response to Covid-19 (20)

Oct. 26, 2021

NYK has implemented a revised work plan effective from November 1.



Eligible Employees: Head office and branch office employees

Period: November 1, 2021, until further notice



・Staff may work from home for a maximum three days each week. The percentage of staff working at the office should be less than approximately 70% of the total staff.

・Overseas business trips are prohibited. Domestic business trips are to be avoided unless they are urgent.

・Meeting with customers are to be held using online tools as much as possible. Our company staff may visit customers' offices only after receiving permission from the customers in advance. Customer visits to our office will be accepted. However, temperature checks of customers entering our office will be conducted until further notice.



The NYK Group considers prevention of the spread of Covid-19 and the health and safety of the company's employees to be of utmost importance and will continue to operate vessels safely to ensure the stable transportation of energy, resources, and materials that support people's lives.



The company deeply appreciates the understanding and cooperation of customers and other concerned parties.



The news on this website is as of the date announced and may change without notice.