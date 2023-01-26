Advanced search
    9101   JP3753000003

NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA

(9101)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:45:58 2023-01-27 am EST
3041.00 JPY   -3.92%
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK to Build Its Fifth LPG Dual-Fuel Very Large LPG / Ammonia Carrier

01/26/2023 | 11:05pm EST
Jan. 27, 2023

NYK is delighted to announce the order of its fifth liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dual-fuel very large LPG / liquefied ammonia gas carrier (VLGC) from Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (KHI). The ship will be built at the KHI Sakaide Works shipyard and is set for delivery in 2026.

This vessel is the seventh in NYK's fleet of LPG-fueled LPG carriers and the fifth in a new type of vessel that is also capable of carrying ammonia and will be equipped with separate cargo tanks designed to carry LPG and ammonia at the same time to flexibly respond to various trade patterns.

Image of LPG dual-fuel VLGC

Furthermore, in addition to the LPG dual-fuel engine, the ship will have a shaft generator that can generate electricity during the voyage by using the rotation of the shaft that connects the main engine to the propeller. Since the diesel generator can be stopped during normal seagoing transit, realizing full navigation with LPG fuel will be possible except for the use of a small amount of pilot fuel.

When LPG is used as fuel, exhaust gas from the ordered VLGC will contain at least 95% less sulfur oxide (SOx) and 20% less CO2 compared to NYK's conventional VLGCs using heavy-oil fired engines.

This new VLGC will comply not only with the SOx Global Cap regulations* that were tightened from January 2020 but also with the IMO's Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI)** Phase 3 regulations, which implemented stricter CO2 emission standards from April 2022.

Moreover, the vessel is expected to be given notations by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) as a VLGC that has a preparatory design in accordance with the guidelines issued by ClassNK so that this vessel may use ammonia fuel in the future.

Vessel Particulars
Length overall: approx. 230 meters
Breadth (moulded): 37.20 meters
Depth (moulded): 21.90 meters
Summer draft (moulded): 11.65 meters
Tank capacity: approx. 86,700 cubic meters

On February 3, 2021, NYK released the "NYK Group ESG Story," which aims to further integrate ESG into the company's management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs through business activities. On March 24, 2022, NYK released the updated "NYK Group ESG Story 2022," which introduces initiatives for integrating ESG into the Group's management strategies set forth in the "NYK Group ESG Story" and provides a partial explanation of the Group's sustainable growth strategy from a long-term perspective.

In addition, NYK has established "Sail GREEN" as the company's ESG brand to emphasize NYK's efforts to reduce GHG emissions through the transport of goods and contribute to the eco-friendly supply chains of customers, regardless of the mode of transport (e.g., by sea or land, through terminals, etc.). This initiative is part of that. The NYK Group will promote new value creation as a sustainable solution provider to strongly promote ESG management.

※Click logo to obtain more details.

* SOx Global Cap regulations
Since January 2015, SOx emission regulations specifying a fuel sulfur content of 0.1% or less have been enacted in the Emission Control Areas (ECAs) of Europe and America. In addition, beginning in January 2020, vessels traveling in marine areas in all other parts of the world have been required to use fuels with a sulfur content of 0.5% or less, or to use alternative equipment to reduce the SOx content of exhaust gases to an equivalent level.

** EEDI requirements
An international regulation that enforces compliance of newly constructed vessels with energy-saving performance regulation values using the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI), which is defined as the number of grams of CO2 emitted when transporting one ton of cargo over one mile. Required EEDI regulation values are made stricter in phases according to the construction contract and delivery dates. This vessel meets Phase 3 requirements (30% reduction in CO2 emissions from the baseline (Phase 0)), which apply to vessels for which the building contract was placed on or after April 1, 2022.

Overview of company

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Headquarters: Tokyo
President & CEO: Yasuhiko Hashimoto
Website: https://global.kawasaki.com/en/

The news on this website is as of the date announced and may change without notice.

Disclaimer

Nippon Yusen KK published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 04:04:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
