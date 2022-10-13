Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK to Establish Comprehensive Training Center for Offshore Wind Power Generation in Akita Prefecture

NYK, through a consortium with Nippon Marine Enterprises, Ltd. (Nippon Marine Enterprises), has been selected in a public offering for subsidized projects in the 2022 Subsidy for Offshore Wind Power Human Resource Development Project administered by the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, which is part of Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.



Around fiscal 2024, NYK, together with Nippon Marine Enterprises, will establish a comprehensive training center for offshore wind power generation in Akita Prefecture and will start training and human resource development related to offshore wind power generation. Toward the start of operation of the training and human resource development, the consortium will proceed with studies in collaboration with partner company Tohoku Electric Power Renewable Energy Service Co., Ltd. (Tohoku Electric Power RENES) and partner local governments Akita Prefecture and Oga City. The target number of trainees to complete the training course every year is approximately 1,000.



Offshore wind power generation is one of the fields that is expected to expand in the future. In Akita Prefecture, developments in several sea areas are planned in accordance with Japan's Act of Promoting Utilization of Sea Areas in Development of Power Generation Facilities Using Maritime Renewable Energy Resources.* Offshore wind power generation in the areas of Akita and Noshiro ports is expected to start commercial operation within 2022. The sea areas of Aomori, Yamagata, and Niigata prefectures, which are adjacent to Akita Prefecture, have been selected as "Promising Sea Areas," and future expansion of offshore wind power generation is expected.



In order to develop specialized human resources related to the offshore wind power generation business, it is necessary to develop infrastructure such as training facilities for the training of personnel involved in the maintenance of offshore wind turbine facilities and operation of offshore wind power generation workboats. The training center of NYK and Nippon Marine Enterprises will respond to training needs and nurture human resources in the wind power generation business.



This training center will utilize facilities on the premises of Akita Prefectural Oga Marine High School,** in addition to neighboring facilities, and will be linked with onshore wind turbine maintenance training provided in Akita City by partner company Tohoku Electric Power RENES. The consortium will provide training for specialized workers and workboat crews supporting offshore wind power generation. In addition, the consortium will also engage in offshore human resource development in collaboration with local governments and educational institutions to expand the offshore wind power generation business and develop human resources.



Consortium and roles of each company NYK Line Representative subsidiary company Project management, launch of training for crew transfer vessels (CTV), etc. Nippon Marine Enterprises Auxiliary company Launch of basic training for seafarers and training for offshore wind turbine maintenance operations

In February 2022, NYK concluded a comprehensive partnership agreement with Akita Prefecture.*** In the future, NYK will contribute to the stable and safe operation of the offshore wind power generation business by launching this training center based in Akita Prefecture.



* A law that allows the government to designate a zone for the promotion of offshore wind power generation projects and allows power generation companies selected through public solicitation to occupy the sea area for up to 30 years.



* Website of Akita Prefectural Oga Marine High School

http://www.kaiyou-h.akita-pref.ed.jp/



*** NYK concluded a comprehensive partnership agreement with Akita Prefecture for collaboration in Akita Prefecture in the below seven fields.



(1) Promotion of renewable-energy business

(2) Nurturing human resources for renewable-energy business

(3) Nurturing ship-related human resources

(4) Utilization of ports

(5) Promotion of tourism

(6) Preservation of environment

(7) Regional revitalization, etc.



On February 3, 2021, NYK released the "NYK Group ESG Story," which aims to further integrate ESG into the company's management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs through business activities. On March 24, 2022, NYK released the updated "NYK Group ESG Story 2022," which introduces initiatives for integrating ESG into the Group's management strategies set forth in the "NYK Group ESG Story" and provides a partial explanation of the Group's sustainable growth strategy from a long-term perspective.





※Click logo to obtain more details.





A guideline detailing concrete efforts to integrate ESG into management strategies of the NYK Group. Details: https://www.nyk.com/english/news/2021/esg-story_01.html





Details: https://www.nyk.com/english/news/2022/20220324_01.html



Company overview

Nippon Marine Enterprises

Head office: Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture

President: Masakatsu Yamada

Website: https://www.nme.co.jp/ (Japanese)

Business: Operation and management of ocean investigation ships and training ships, operation of manned submersible research ships and unmanned probes, support of various ocean investigation research, and weather observation



Tohoku Electric Power Renewable Energy Service Co., Inc.

Head office: Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture

President: Yoshihiro Ogawa

Website: https://www.tohoku-res.co.jp/index_en.html

Business: Maintenance of renewable energy power plants and related equipment, operation, training, and other service



Reference