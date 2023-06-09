Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9101   JP3753000003

NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA

(9101)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-09 am EDT
3076.00 JPY   -0.65%
02:48aNippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK to Join Japanese Ministry's GX League
PU
06/02Quebec Court Of Appeal Confirms National Classes Still Possible
AQ
05/30EU Commission Approves Joint Acquisition of Patimban International Car Terminal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK to Join Japanese Ministry's GX League

06/09/2023 | 02:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Jun. 09, 2023

NYK is pleased to announce its participation in the GX League, an initiative established by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). Expected to be fully operational this fiscal year, the GX League is a place where companies that are working to realize sustainable growth through GX (Green Transformation) will work together with similar companies, government agencies, and universities to take on the challenges of GX (Green Transformation) and put them into practice to transform economic and social systems and create new markets.

In September 2021, the NYK Group set a long-term goal of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the Group's oceangoing shipping business to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, and the company has since been implementing various fuel-saving and GHG reduction activities with the cooperation of various stakeholders, including customers. We are actively engaged in fuel-saving and GHG-reduction activities, the promotion of the use of LNG as marine fuel, and research and demonstration projects for the practical use of zero-emission fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia.

On March 10, the NYK Group released its medium-term management plan "Sail Green, Drive Transformations 2026 - A Passion for Planetary Wellbeing." The NYK Group is promoting growth strategies with ESG at the core, based on the Group's basic philosophy of "Bringing value to life" and a new corporate vision for 2030, which reads, "we go beyond the scope of a comprehensive global logistics enterprise to co-create value required for the future by advancing our core business and growing new ones."

We believe that our efforts are in line with the objectives of the GX League following our endorsement of the "GX League Basic Concept" announced by METI in 2022.

Through our participation in the GX League, we will further accelerate co-creation with various stakeholders and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society and the transformation of economic and social systems.

An outline of GX and the GX League is as follows (taken from METI website):

GX (Green Transformation) Aims to transform the entire economic and social system by taking up the challenge of quickly transitioning to decarbonization, viewing the response to achieving decarbonization in Japan and the world as a growth opportunity.
GX League A place where companies actively engaged in GX are invited to collaborate with government, academia, and financial institutions to take up the challenge of GX, and engage in discussions for the transformation of the entire economic and social system and the creation of new markets.
Reference
Related Press Releases
Related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The news on this website is as of the date announced and may change without notice.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nippon Yusen KK published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 06:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
02:48aNippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK to Join Japanese Ministry's GX League
PU
06/02Quebec Court Of Appeal Confirms National Classes Still Possible
AQ
05/30EU Commission Approves Joint Acquisition of Patimban International Car Terminal
MT
05/30Hino Motors, Ltd. (TSE:7205) concluded a Memorandum of Understand..
CI
05/25Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK Exhibits Zero-Emission Vessel at G7 Hiroshima Summit
PU
05/22Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : Notice of the 136th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholde..
PU
05/20Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : Other electronic provision measures matters of the 136th O..
PU
05/16Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK Concludes Long-Term Charter Agreement for Four New LNG..
PU
05/15Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK LNG-Fueled PCTC Makes First Visits to Nagoya and Yokka..
PU
05/10Nippon Yusen Logs Slight Uptick in Fiscal Year Profit, Forecast 80% Drop in Year-Ahead ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 573 B 18 514 M 18 514 M
Net income 2023 1 000 B 7 196 M 7 196 M
Net Debt 2023 439 B 3 159 M 3 159 M
P/E ratio 2023 1,57x
Yield 2023 16,3%
Capitalization 1 573 B 11 319 M 11 319 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 35 165
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
Duration : Period :
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3 096,00 JPY
Average target price 3 098,89 JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitoshi Nagasawa Manager-LNG Group
Takaya Soga Executive Officer
Tadaaki Naito Chairman
Tomoyuki Koyama Chief Information Officer & GM-Technology
Yutaka Higurashi Executive Officer & Manager-Legal Affairs Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-0.45%11 319
HAPAG-LLOYD AG5.57%34 377
AP MOLLER MAERSK-22.76%29 192
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.92%21 793
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-29.89%8 324
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES LTD-2.22%8 310
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer