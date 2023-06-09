Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK to Join Japanese Ministry's GX League

NYK is pleased to announce its participation in the GX League, an initiative established by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). Expected to be fully operational this fiscal year, the GX League is a place where companies that are working to realize sustainable growth through GX (Green Transformation) will work together with similar companies, government agencies, and universities to take on the challenges of GX (Green Transformation) and put them into practice to transform economic and social systems and create new markets.



In September 2021, the NYK Group set a long-term goal of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the Group's oceangoing shipping business to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, and the company has since been implementing various fuel-saving and GHG reduction activities with the cooperation of various stakeholders, including customers. We are actively engaged in fuel-saving and GHG-reduction activities, the promotion of the use of LNG as marine fuel, and research and demonstration projects for the practical use of zero-emission fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia.



On March 10, the NYK Group released its medium-term management plan "Sail Green, Drive Transformations 2026 - A Passion for Planetary Wellbeing." The NYK Group is promoting growth strategies with ESG at the core, based on the Group's basic philosophy of "Bringing value to life" and a new corporate vision for 2030, which reads, "we go beyond the scope of a comprehensive global logistics enterprise to co-create value required for the future by advancing our core business and growing new ones."



We believe that our efforts are in line with the objectives of the GX League following our endorsement of the "GX League Basic Concept" announced by METI in 2022.



Through our participation in the GX League, we will further accelerate co-creation with various stakeholders and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society and the transformation of economic and social systems.



An outline of GX and the GX League is as follows (taken from METI website):



GX (Green Transformation) Aims to transform the entire economic and social system by taking up the challenge of quickly transitioning to decarbonization, viewing the response to achieving decarbonization in Japan and the world as a growth opportunity. GX League A place where companies actively engaged in GX are invited to collaborate with government, academia, and financial institutions to take up the challenge of GX, and engage in discussions for the transformation of the entire economic and social system and the creation of new markets.

