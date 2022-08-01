Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
  News
  Summary
    9101   JP3753000003

NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA

(9101)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:21 2022-08-01 am EDT
10690.00 JPY   +2.79%
01:04aNIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : New Coal Carrier Enters Domestic Coastal Service for JERA
PU
07/29UBS Adjusts Nippon Yusen's Price Target to 12,000 Yen From 10,900 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
07/26NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : NYK and Shin-Nippon Kaiyosha Start Japan's First 100% Biofuel Supply Trial for Ships
PU
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : New Coal Carrier Enters Domestic Coastal Service for JERA

08/01/2022 | 01:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Aug. 01, 2022

On July 31, the coal carrier Ushio, which NYK had ordered from Honda Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (headquarters: Tokyo), was delivered at the Saiki Shipyard (Saiki City, Oita prefecture). A naming ceremony was attended by Masato Mizutani, executive officer, head of fuel operation management group of JERA Co., Inc. (headquarters: Tokyo); Nobuhiro Kashima, managing executive officer of NYK; and a number of related parties.

This vessel is the NYK Group's first coal carrier for domestic coastal transport by JERA. The ship will be operated by the NYK Group's Asia Pacific Marine Corporation based on a transportation contract between JERA and NYK. The vessel will serve as secondary transportation of overseas-delivered coal from a relay station within Tokyo Bay to the Yokosuka Thermal Power Station. The ship is designed to be environment-friendly and includes a hatch cover that can be kept closed during discharging operation as a dust-prevention measure.

The NYK Group will provide new services that seamlessly link oceangoing shipping and domestic coastal shipping through the operation of this vessel and realize an efficient secondary transportation network within Tokyo Bay to contribute to stable energy transportation.

In addition, with a view to address issues that are expected to affect future domestic coastal shipping around Japan, such as a decrease in the number of seafarers and long working hours of seafarers, the operation data of this vessel will be collected and utilized for research and development to realize autonomous ships in the future.

Naming ceremony
Seventh from left in front row; Masato Mizutani, executive officer, head of fuel operation management group of JERA
Fifth from left in front row; Nobuhiro Kashima, managing executive officer of NYK
*Face masks were removed immediately prior to the photo.

Ushio

On February 3, 2021, NYK released the "NYK Group ESG Story," which aims to further integrate ESG into the company's management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs through business activities. On March 24, 2022, NYK released the updated "NYK Group ESG Story 2022," which introduces initiatives for integrating ESG into the Group's management strategies set forth in the "NYK Group ESG Story" and provides a partial explanation of the Group's sustainable growth strategy from a long-term perspective. To strongly promote ESG management, NYK will continue to create new value as a Sustainable Solution Provider.


A guideline detailing concrete efforts to integrate ESG into management strategies of the NYK Group. Details: https://www.nyk.com/english/news/2021/esg-story_01.html


Details: https://www.nyk.com/english/news/2022/20220324_01.html


Length overall: 126.99 m
Breadth: 24.00 m
Gross tonnage: 9,714 tons
Deadweight tonnage: 8,647 tons
Shipbuilder: Honda Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
Flag: Anan-shi, Tokushima, Japan

The news on this website is as of the date announced and may change without notice.

Disclaimer

Nippon Yusen KK published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 05:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 2 428 B 18 192 M 18 192 M
Net income 2023 1 018 B 7 628 M 7 628 M
Net Debt 2023 416 B 3 118 M 3 118 M
P/E ratio 2023 1,73x
Yield 2023 14,6%
Capitalization 1 757 B 13 167 M 13 167 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
EV / Sales 2024 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 35 165
Free-Float 95,6%
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 10 400,00 JPY
Average target price 13 381,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitoshi Nagasawa Manager-LNG Group
Takaya Soga Executive Officer
Tadaaki Naito Chairman
Tomoyuki Koyama Chief Information Officer & GM-Technology
Yutaka Higurashi Executive Officer & Manager-Legal Affairs Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA18.72%13 167
HAPAG-LLOYD AG20.94%60 057
AP MOLLER MAERSK-15.61%48 993
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-22.35%30 882
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED42.71%22 966
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION-25.95%10 411