Greetings from the President

I would like to thank all of our company's shareholders and investors for your continued support.

During the current fiscal year (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), the unique conditions caused by the COVID-19-induced tight logistics situation in the liner trade business ended, and profit fell significantly over the previous year due to weak vessel supply and demand conditions. However, due to continued strong performance in the automotive business due to the recovery in finished-car production volumes and strong sales demand in each country, as well as robust market conditions in the energy business, we recorded consolidated recurring profit of ¥261.3 billion and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥228.6 billion, both of which exceeded our initial forecasts.

With a desire to create a brighter, more stable future for people around the world, the Group has positioned initiatives that address current social issues at the center of its growth strategies, and planted various seeds and promoted its businesses in the current fiscal year as well. As part of our decarbonization initiatives, we are engaged in technological development on new vessels, etc. for the transport of new energy, which will support stability in our lifestyles moving forward, as well as systematic fuel conversion to reduce CO2 emissions from the Company-owned vessels, etc. We are also promoting initiatives aimed at the commercialization of various support operations in the future, including those for offshore wind power projects planned in seas around Japan and other parts of Asia, and the establishment of waste-free circular economies in space-related businesses. In terms of human resources, who are the foundation for promoting these initiatives, we have begun reviewing our environments and systems with a view to ensuring that every Group employee throughout the world can take pride and confidence in their role and work with energy and enjoyment.

In our medium-term management plan "Sail Green, Drive Transformations 2026 - A Passion for Planetary Wellbeing," the Group's vision reads as follows: "We go beyond the scope of a comprehensive global logistics enterprise to co-create value required for the future by advancing our core business and growing new ones." To achieve this vision, this year we will continue to implement effective growth investments and ensure that profits are returned to our shareholders for their continued support.

Going forward, I ask all of the shareholders and investors for your continued understanding and support for the Group's businesses.

May 2024

Takaya Soga

President, Representative Director,

President and Chief Executive Officer