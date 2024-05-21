Financial Position and Results of Operation and Their Changes in the Last Three Fiscal Terms

Consolidated Financial Position and Results of Operation

(In millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Category The 134th term The 135th term The 136th term The 137th term (current term) FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 Revenues 1,608,414 2,280,775 2,616,066 2,387,240 Recurring profit (loss) 215,336 1,003,154 1,109,790 261,341 Profit (loss) attributable to 139,228 1,009,105 1,012,523 228,603 owners of parent Profit (loss) per share 824.55 (yen) 5,973.76 (yen) 1,993.71 (yen) 468.13 (yen) Total Assets 2,125,480 3,080,023 3,776,797 4,254,770 Equity 667,411 1,759,073 2,524,993 2,693,365 Equity per share 3,703.27 (yen) 10,144.29 (yen) 4,877.55 (yen) 5,772.5 (yen)

Notes: 1. Profit (loss) per share is calculated on the basis of the average number of shares outstanding in each fiscal year, and equity per share is calculated on the basis of the total number of shares outstanding at each term end. In addition, the total number of issued shares excludes the number of treasury stock.

2. The Company shares held by the Board Incentive Plan Trust are recorded as treasury stock in Consolidated Financial Statements. Accordingly, the Company shares held by the said Trust are included in shares of treasury stock to be excluded from the average number of shares outstanding in each fiscal year and the total number of shares outstanding at each term end.

3. The Company has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29 issued on March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the 135th term. The figures for the 135th term and thereafter reflect these accounting standards.

4. Profit (loss) per share and equity per share for the 136th term are calculated on the assumption that the three-for-one stock split of the Company's common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022 was conducted at the beginning of the term.

2) Unconsolidated Financial Position and Results of Operation

(In millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Category The 134th term The 135th term The 136th term The 137th term (current term) FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 Revenues 561,745 777,239 983,554 1,024,291 Recurring profit (loss) 90,960 434,140 628,651 272,871 Profit (loss) 38,252 488,220 600,344 259,059 Profit (loss) per share 226.54 (yen) 2,890.16 (yen) 1,182.09 (yen) 530.49 (yen) Total Assets 1,333,529 1,592,888 1,726,420 1,938,047 Equity 249,490 678,184 884,221 835,968 Equity per share 1,477.48 (yen) 4,014.44 (yen) 1,739.97 (yen) 1,820.71 (yen)

Notes: 1. Profit (loss) per share is calculated on the basis of the average number of shares outstanding in each fiscal year, and equity per share is calculated on the basis of the total number of shares outstanding at each term end. In addition, the total number of issued shares excludes the number of treasury stock.

2. The Company shares held by the Board Incentive Plan Trust are recorded as treasury stock in Unconsolidated Financial Statements. Accordingly, the Company shares held by the said Trust are included in shares of treasury stock to be excluded from the average number of shares outstanding in each fiscal year and the total number of shares outstanding at each term end.

3. The Company has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29 issued on March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the 135th term. The figures for the 135th term and thereafter reflect these accounting standards.