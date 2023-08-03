Consolidated Financial Highlights and Indicators

(Millions of yen) (Years ended March 31) 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023/1Q 2023 2024/1Q 1) Revenues 1,897,101 2,237,239 2,401,820 2,272,315 1,923,881 2,183,201 1,829,300 1,668,355 1,608,414 2,280,775 673,050 2,616,066 567,515 2) Operating income 17,434 44,995 66,192 48,964 -18,078 27,824 11,085 38,696 71,537 268,939 89,174 296,350 47,103 3) Recurring profit 17,736 58,424 84,010 60,058 1,039 28,016 -2,052 44,486 215,336 1,003,154 377,726 1,109,790 89,403 4) Net income attributable to owners of the parent company 18,896 33,049 47,591 18,238 -265,744 20,167 -44,501 31,129 139,228 1,009,105 343,377 1,012,523 73,490 5) Interest expenses 17,457 18,985 17,755 16,924 15,557 17,787 24,343 25,958 15,978 12,279 2,987 15,388 3,577 6) Interest and dividends income 6,653 6,792 8,348 9,023 9,993 10,491 11,949 11,402 7,937 8,407 2,942 16,544 4,540 7) Net interest expense 5) - 6) 10,803 12,192 9,406 7,900 5,563 7,296 12,393 14,556 8,041 3,872 45 -1,156 -962 8) Depreciation and amortization 97,522 105,956 101,045 103,347 92,004 87,839 89,713 104,057 98,803 101,596 - 121,658 - 9) Total assets 2,430,138 2,551,236 2,569,828 2,244,772 2,044,183 2,071,636 2,001,704 1,933,264 2,125,480 3,080,023 3,504,816 3,776,797 3,950,363 10) Total liabilities 1,731,663 1,777,337 1,688,905 1,400,502 1,452,247 1,483,380 1,479,978 1,434,424 1,458,068 1,320,949 1,475,971 1,251,803 1,313,266 11) Interest-bearing debt 1,292,191 1,241,963 1,098,357 940,576 945,391 983,432 1,046,182 1,049,853 951,143 808,299 853,371 694,091 711,575 12) Shareholders' equity 650,490 720,270 810,311 773,678 522,471 551,887 487,432 462,664 625,332 1,713,713 1,983,529 2,478,641 2,590,915 13) EBITDA 2) + 8) 114,956 150,951 167,237 152,311 73,926 115,663 100,798 142,753 170,340 370,535 - 418,008 - 14) EV/EBITDA ((Market Capitalization+ 11) - Cash and deposits) / 13) ) 13.29 10.15 8.52 7.03 64.46 10.73 13.18 8.30 8.70 6.46 - 4.93 - 15) Debt-equity ratio (times) 1.99 1.72 1.36 1.22 1.81 1.78 2.15 2.27 1.52 0.47 0.43 0.28 0.27 16) Shareholders' equity ratio (%) 26.8% 28.2% 31.5% 34.5% 25.6% 26.6% 24.4% 23.9% 29.4% 55.6% 56.6% 65.6% 65.6% 17) Return on equity (ROE) (%) 3.1% 4.8% 6.2% 2.3% -41.0% 3.8% -8.6% 6.6% 25.6% 86.0% - 48.3% - 18) Recurring profit to assets ratio (%) 0.8% 2.3% 3.3% 2.5% 0.0% 1.4% -0.1% 2.3% 10.6% 38.5% - 32.4% - 19) Return on assets (ROA) (%) 0.8% 1.3% 1.9% 0.8% -12.4% 1.0% -2.2% 1.6% 6.9% 38.8% - 29.5% - 20) Recurring profit to revenues ratio (%) 0.9% 2.6% 3.5% 2.6% 0.1% 1.3% -0.1% 2.7% 13.4% 44.0% 56.1% 42.4% 15.8% 21) Interest coverage ratio (times) *1 5.4 7.1 7.6 8.3 1.8 5.1 1.9 4.5 9.4 43.0 - 57.1 - 22) Shares issued and outstanding (thousand of shares) *2 1,696,216 1,696,088 1,695,969 1,695,879 1,686,500 168,658 168,705 168,830 168,860 168,934 169,250 508,173 508,171 23) Earnings per share (EPS) (yen) *3 37 65 94 36 -524 40 -88 61 275 1,991 677 1,994 145 24) Dividends per share (yen) *3 13 17 23 20 - 10 7 13 67 483 - 520 - 25) Dividend payout ratio (%) *4 35.9% 25.7% 24.9% 55.8% - 25.1% - 21.7% 24.3% 24.3% - 26.1% - 26) Price book value ratio (PBR) 0.6 0.7 0.7 0.5 0.8 0.7 0.6 0.5 1.0 1.1 - 0.6 - 27) Price-earnings ratio (PER) 21.8 15.4 12.3 20.2 -14.9 18.0 -6.1 7.0 4.6 1.8 - 1.5 - 28) Foreign exchange Average exchange rates per US$1 for period (yen) 82.33 99.75 109.19 120.78 108.76 111.19 110.67 109.13 105.79 112.06 126.49 135.07 135.81 March 31 rate (yen) 94.05 102.92 120.17 112.68 112.19 106.24 110.99 108.83 110.71 122.39 136.68 133.53 144.99 29) Average bunker oil price per metric ton (US dollars) 673.27 624.11 557.28 298.66 253.75 341.41 442.49 454.97 362.95 531.19 789.48 760.72 611.22 30) Number of consolidated companies 645 610 574 560 552 538 510 501 502 488 498 493 502 31) Number of companies to which equity method applies 127 143 145 166 200 203 202 206 206 213 212 208 219 32) Capital expenditures 302,326 248,230 199,343 115,791 155,993 200,443 170,776 139,232 101,778 205,140 - 198,865 - 33) Invested capital *5 1,794,574 1,952,457 1,935,451 1,811,461 1,591,058 1,501,591 1,534,467 1,523,066 1,544,496 2,049,244 - 2,847,372 - 34) Operating income plus interest and dividend income after tax 27,454 45,538 64,294 64,631 -240,367 46,735 -2,911 56,501 180,427 965,065 - 1,016,990 - 35) ROIC (%) *6 1.5% 2.3% 3.3% 3.6% -15.1% 3.1% -0.2% 3.7% 11.7% 47.1% - 35.7% - 36) Fleet size on March 31 (vessels) 844 877 832 782 758 755 710 702 684 658 - 656 - （tens of kilotons deadweight) 6,415 6,803 6,636 6,206 5,939 6,127 5,874 6,009 5,848 5,644 - 5,710 -

*1: "Interest coverage ratio" is not indicated when cash flow from operating activities was negative.

*2: "Shares issued and outstanding" is the figure at the end of the period, regardless the reverse stock split and the stock split of *3. Accordingly, it is not consistent with the computation of "Earnings per share (EPS)" and "Dividends per share".

*3: "Earnings per share (EPS)" and "Dividends per share" are indicated in the amount after taking into account the 1-for-10 reverse stock split on October 1, 2017 and the 3-for-1 stock split on October 1, 2022. (Rounded to the nearest 1 yen)

*4: "Dividend payout ratio" is not indicated when Net income was negative.

*5：Invested Capital = Average interest-bearing debt during the period + average shareholders' equity during the period

*6：ROIC=(Operating income after tax ＋ Extraordinary profit & loss after tax ＋ Equity in earnings of affiliates ＋ Dividend income) ÷ (Invested capital)