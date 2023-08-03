FACT BOOK Ⅱ 2023
Financial Data and Shipping Market Data
August 3, 2023
Ticker Code
9101
Contents
page
- Comparison of Consolidated Performance to Forecasts
- Consolidated Financial Highlights and Indicators
- Financial Information by Industrial Segment
- Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
- Breakdown of Consolidated Non-Operating Income (Expenses) Breakdown of Consolidated Extraordinary Gains (Losses)
- (Reference) Non-Consolidated Operating Expenses
- Consolidated Number of Employees
- Number of containers ONE transported Number of cargoes YLK transported Number of Cars NYK Transported
- Container Market Freight Rate Index
12 BDI and WS Trends
13 Dry Bulk Market
NYK FACT BOOK II
Comparison of Consolidated Performance to Forecasts
Comparison of Fiscal Years March 31, 2023 and 2024 (forecast)
and First Quater ended June 30, 2023
● Consolidated
(Millions of yen)
(Years ended March 31)
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023/1Q
2023
2024/1Q
2024
Change
(Forecast)
(2023 vs 2024(Forecast))
Revenues
1,897,101
2,237,239
2,401,820
2,272,315
1,923,881
2,183,201
1,829,300
1,668,355
1,608,414
2,280,775
673,050
2,616,066
567,515
2,170,000
-446,066
-17.1%
Consolidated/
1.92
1.91
1.90
1.89
2.03
2.01
2.60
2.49
2.86
2.93
-
2.66
-
-
-
-
Non-Consolidated
Operating income
17,434
44,995
66,192
48,964
-18,078
27,824
11,085
38,696
71,537
268,939
89,174
296,350
47,103
146,000
-150,350
-50.7%
Consolidated/
-
3.25
3.85
-
-
-
-
3.95
-
3.44
-
3.41
-
-
-
-
Non-Consolidated
Recurring profit
17,736
58,424
84,010
60,058
1,039
28,016
-2,052
44,486
215,336
1,003,154
377,726
1,109,790
89,403
220,000
-889,790
-80.2%
Consolidated/
1.97
1.56
1.14
1.27
-
0.67
-
0.91
2.37
2.31
-
1.77
-
-
-
-
Non-Consolidated
Net Income attributable to
18,896
33,049
47,591
18,238
-265,744
20,167
-44,501
31,129
139,228
1,009,105
343,377
1,012,523
73,490
220,000
-792,523
-78.3%
owners of the parent company
Consolidated/
1.13
2.47
3.79
6.13
-
0.34
-
1.37
3.64
2.07
-
1.69
-
-
-
-
Non-Consolidated
● Non-Consolidated
(Millions of yen)
(Years ended March 31)
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Revenues
987,688
1,168,438
1,264,761
1,201,339
947,758
1,087,926
703,078
669,905
561,745
777,239
983,554
Operating income
-3,038
13,847
17,215
-6,525
-54,234
-19,707
-23,356
9,808
-15,445
78,249
87,031
Recurring profit
9,003
37,558
73,530
47,419
-34,091
41,700
7,663
48,935
90,960
434,140
628,651
Net income
16,707
13,380
12,565
2,974
-266,930
59,509
-24,501
22,647
38,252
488,220
600,344
* Non-consolidated figures are disclosed on full year basis.
NYK FACT BOOK II _ 1
Consolidated Financial Highlights and Indicators
(Millions of yen)
(Years ended March 31)
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023/1Q
2023
2024/1Q
1)
Revenues
1,897,101
2,237,239
2,401,820
2,272,315
1,923,881
2,183,201
1,829,300
1,668,355
1,608,414
2,280,775
673,050
2,616,066
567,515
2)
Operating income
17,434
44,995
66,192
48,964
-18,078
27,824
11,085
38,696
71,537
268,939
89,174
296,350
47,103
3)
Recurring profit
17,736
58,424
84,010
60,058
1,039
28,016
-2,052
44,486
215,336
1,003,154
377,726
1,109,790
89,403
4)
Net income attributable to owners of the parent company
18,896
33,049
47,591
18,238
-265,744
20,167
-44,501
31,129
139,228
1,009,105
343,377
1,012,523
73,490
5)
Interest expenses
17,457
18,985
17,755
16,924
15,557
17,787
24,343
25,958
15,978
12,279
2,987
15,388
3,577
6)
Interest and dividends income
6,653
6,792
8,348
9,023
9,993
10,491
11,949
11,402
7,937
8,407
2,942
16,544
4,540
7)
Net interest expense 5) - 6)
10,803
12,192
9,406
7,900
5,563
7,296
12,393
14,556
8,041
3,872
45
-1,156
-962
8)
Depreciation and amortization
97,522
105,956
101,045
103,347
92,004
87,839
89,713
104,057
98,803
101,596
-
121,658
-
9)
Total assets
2,430,138
2,551,236
2,569,828
2,244,772
2,044,183
2,071,636
2,001,704
1,933,264
2,125,480
3,080,023
3,504,816
3,776,797
3,950,363
10)
Total liabilities
1,731,663
1,777,337
1,688,905
1,400,502
1,452,247
1,483,380
1,479,978
1,434,424
1,458,068
1,320,949
1,475,971
1,251,803
1,313,266
11)
Interest-bearing debt
1,292,191
1,241,963
1,098,357
940,576
945,391
983,432
1,046,182
1,049,853
951,143
808,299
853,371
694,091
711,575
12)
Shareholders' equity
650,490
720,270
810,311
773,678
522,471
551,887
487,432
462,664
625,332
1,713,713
1,983,529
2,478,641
2,590,915
13)
EBITDA 2) + 8)
114,956
150,951
167,237
152,311
73,926
115,663
100,798
142,753
170,340
370,535
-
418,008
-
14)
EV/EBITDA ((Market Capitalization+ 11) - Cash and deposits) / 13) )
13.29
10.15
8.52
7.03
64.46
10.73
13.18
8.30
8.70
6.46
-
4.93
-
15)
Debt-equity ratio (times)
1.99
1.72
1.36
1.22
1.81
1.78
2.15
2.27
1.52
0.47
0.43
0.28
0.27
16)
Shareholders' equity ratio (%)
26.8%
28.2%
31.5%
34.5%
25.6%
26.6%
24.4%
23.9%
29.4%
55.6%
56.6%
65.6%
65.6%
17)
Return on equity (ROE) (%)
3.1%
4.8%
6.2%
2.3%
-41.0%
3.8%
-8.6%
6.6%
25.6%
86.0%
-
48.3%
-
18)
Recurring profit to assets ratio (%)
0.8%
2.3%
3.3%
2.5%
0.0%
1.4%
-0.1%
2.3%
10.6%
38.5%
-
32.4%
-
19)
Return on assets (ROA) (%)
0.8%
1.3%
1.9%
0.8%
-12.4%
1.0%
-2.2%
1.6%
6.9%
38.8%
-
29.5%
-
20)
Recurring profit to revenues ratio (%)
0.9%
2.6%
3.5%
2.6%
0.1%
1.3%
-0.1%
2.7%
13.4%
44.0%
56.1%
42.4%
15.8%
21)
Interest coverage ratio (times) *1
5.4
7.1
7.6
8.3
1.8
5.1
1.9
4.5
9.4
43.0
-
57.1
-
22)
Shares issued and outstanding (thousand of shares) *2
1,696,216
1,696,088
1,695,969
1,695,879
1,686,500
168,658
168,705
168,830
168,860
168,934
169,250
508,173
508,171
23)
Earnings per share (EPS) (yen) *3
37
65
94
36
-524
40
-88
61
275
1,991
677
1,994
145
24)
Dividends per share (yen) *3
13
17
23
20
-
10
7
13
67
483
-
520
-
25)
Dividend payout ratio (%) *4
35.9%
25.7%
24.9%
55.8%
-
25.1%
-
21.7%
24.3%
24.3%
-
26.1%
-
26)
Price book value ratio (PBR)
0.6
0.7
0.7
0.5
0.8
0.7
0.6
0.5
1.0
1.1
-
0.6
-
27)
Price-earnings ratio (PER)
21.8
15.4
12.3
20.2
-14.9
18.0
-6.1
7.0
4.6
1.8
-
1.5
-
28)
Foreign exchange
Average exchange rates per US$1 for period (yen)
82.33
99.75
109.19
120.78
108.76
111.19
110.67
109.13
105.79
112.06
126.49
135.07
135.81
March 31 rate (yen)
94.05
102.92
120.17
112.68
112.19
106.24
110.99
108.83
110.71
122.39
136.68
133.53
144.99
29)
Average bunker oil price per metric ton (US dollars)
673.27
624.11
557.28
298.66
253.75
341.41
442.49
454.97
362.95
531.19
789.48
760.72
611.22
30)
Number of consolidated companies
645
610
574
560
552
538
510
501
502
488
498
493
502
31)
Number of companies to which equity method applies
127
143
145
166
200
203
202
206
206
213
212
208
219
32)
Capital expenditures
302,326
248,230
199,343
115,791
155,993
200,443
170,776
139,232
101,778
205,140
-
198,865
-
33)
Invested capital *5
1,794,574
1,952,457
1,935,451
1,811,461
1,591,058
1,501,591
1,534,467
1,523,066
1,544,496
2,049,244
-
2,847,372
-
34)
Operating income plus interest and dividend income after tax
27,454
45,538
64,294
64,631
-240,367
46,735
-2,911
56,501
180,427
965,065
-
1,016,990
-
35)
ROIC (%) *6
1.5%
2.3%
3.3%
3.6%
-15.1%
3.1%
-0.2%
3.7%
11.7%
47.1%
-
35.7%
-
36)
Fleet size on March 31 (vessels)
844
877
832
782
758
755
710
702
684
658
-
656
-
（tens of kilotons deadweight)
6,415
6,803
6,636
6,206
5,939
6,127
5,874
6,009
5,848
5,644
-
5,710
-
*1: "Interest coverage ratio" is not indicated when cash flow from operating activities was negative.
*2: "Shares issued and outstanding" is the figure at the end of the period, regardless the reverse stock split and the stock split of *3. Accordingly, it is not consistent with the computation of "Earnings per share (EPS)" and "Dividends per share".
*3: "Earnings per share (EPS)" and "Dividends per share" are indicated in the amount after taking into account the 1-for-10 reverse stock split on October 1, 2017 and the 3-for-1 stock split on October 1, 2022. (Rounded to the nearest 1 yen)
*4: "Dividend payout ratio" is not indicated when Net income was negative.
*5：Invested Capital = Average interest-bearing debt during the period + average shareholders' equity during the period
*6：ROIC=(Operating income after tax ＋ Extraordinary profit & loss after tax ＋ Equity in earnings of affiliates ＋ Dividend income) ÷ (Invested capital)
NYK FACT BOOK II _ 2
(Millions of yen)
3,000,000
2,500,000
2,000,000
1,500,000
1,000,000
1,897,101
500,000
0
Revenues
2,237,239
2,401,820
2,272,315
1,923,881
2,183,201
1,829,300
1,668,355
1,608,414
2,280,775
2,616,066
(Millions of yen)
300,000
250,000
200,000
150,000
100,000
50,000
17,434
0
-50,000
Operating Income
44,995
66,192
48,964
-18,078
27,824
11,085
38,696
71,537
268,939
296,350
(Millions of yen) Recurring Profit, Recurring Profit to Revenues
Net Income attibutable to owners of the parent company,
(Millions of yen) Return on Shareholders' Equity
55%
1,100,000
900,000
86.0%
90%
44.0%
45%
900,000
700,000
70%
42.4%
700,000
35%
500,000
50%
33,049
47,591
48.3%
25%
300,000
18,896
18,238
20,167
25.6%
1,009,105
1,012,523
30%
500,000
6.6%
100,000
6.2%
10%
4.8%
2.3%
3.8%
13.4%
3.1%
15%
300,000
17,736
58,424
84,010
60,058
1,039
28,016
-2,052
44,486
-265,744
139,228
-100,000
-10%
-8.6%
215,336
1,003,154
1,109,790
-44,501 31,129
100,000
2.6%
3.5%2.6%
2.7%
5%
-300,000
-30%
1.3%
0.9%
0.1%
-100,000
-0.1%
-5%
-500,000
-41.0%
-50%
(Millions of yen)
Shareholders' Equity, Shareholders' Equity Ratio
(Millions of yen)
Interest-Bearing Debt, Debt-Equity Ratio
2.5
(Millions of yen)
Invested Capital, ROIC
550
(Yen)
Dividends per Share, Dividend Payout Ratio
2,500,000
70%
1,500,000
3,000,000
60%
60%
2.27
55.8%
2,250,000
65.6%
2.15
500
1.99
2,500,000
47.1%
50%
60%
450
50%
2,000,000
55.6%
1,200,000
1.81
2.0
1.72
2,000,000
40%
1,750,000
50%
400
1.78
1.52
35.7%
40%
350
1,500,000
31.5%
900,000
1.36
1.5
1,500,000
1,794,574
1,952,457
1,935,451
1,811,461
1,591,058
1,501,591
1,534,467
1,523,066
1,544,496
2,049,244
30%
35.9%
30%
34.5%
40%
300
1,250,000
1,000,000
20%
250
25.1%
26.1%
28.2%
29.4%
1.22
2,847,372
24.3%
750,000
30%
600,000
1.0
1.5%2.3%
24.3%
24.4%
21.7%
1,000,000
26.6%
500,000
3.6%
11.7%
10%
200
25.7%
24.9%
26.8%
25.6%
23.9%
3.3%
3.1%
3.7%
20%
20%
0.47
0
0%
150
-0.2%
500,000
300,000
1,292,191
1,241,963
1,098,357
1,046,182
1,049,853
0.28
0.5
100
1,713,713
2,478,641
10%
650,490
720,270
810,311
773,678
522,471
551,887
487,432
462,664
625,332
940,576
945,391
983,432
951,143
808,299
694,091
13
17
23
20
0
10
7
13
67
483
520
10%
250,000
-500,000
-10%
50
0
0%
0
0.0 -1,000,000
-15.1%
-20%
0
0%
* "Dividends per share" are indicated in the amount after taking into account the 1-for-10 reverse stock split on October 1, 2017 and the 3-for-1 stock split on October 1, 2022. (Rounded to the nearest 1 yen)
NYK FACT BOOK II _ 3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nippon Yusen KK published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 03:10:08 UTC.