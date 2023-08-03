FACT BOOK 2023

Financial Data and Shipping Market Data

August 3, 2023

Contents

page

  1. Comparison of Consolidated Performance to Forecasts
  2. Consolidated Financial Highlights and Indicators
  1. Financial Information by Industrial Segment
  1. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
  2. Breakdown of Consolidated Non-Operating Income (Expenses) Breakdown of Consolidated Extraordinary Gains (Losses)
  3. (Reference) Non-Consolidated Operating Expenses
  4. Consolidated Number of Employees
  1. Number of containers ONE transported Number of cargoes YLK transported Number of Cars NYK Transported
  2. Container Market Freight Rate Index
    12 BDI and WS Trends
    13 Dry Bulk Market

Comparison of Consolidated Performance to Forecasts

Comparison of Fiscal Years March 31, 2023 and 2024 (forecast)

and First Quater ended June 30, 2023

Consolidated

(Millions of yen)

(Years ended March 31)

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023/1Q

2023

2024/1Q

2024

Change

(Forecast)

(2023 vs 2024(Forecast))

Revenues

1,897,101

2,237,239

2,401,820

2,272,315

1,923,881

2,183,201

1,829,300

1,668,355

1,608,414

2,280,775

673,050

2,616,066

567,515

2,170,000

-446,066

-17.1%

Consolidated/

1.92

1.91

1.90

1.89

2.03

2.01

2.60

2.49

2.86

2.93

-

2.66

-

-

-

-

Non-Consolidated

Operating income

17,434

44,995

66,192

48,964

-18,078

27,824

11,085

38,696

71,537

268,939

89,174

296,350

47,103

146,000

-150,350

-50.7%

Consolidated/

-

3.25

3.85

-

-

-

-

3.95

-

3.44

-

3.41

-

-

-

-

Non-Consolidated

Recurring profit

17,736

58,424

84,010

60,058

1,039

28,016

-2,052

44,486

215,336

1,003,154

377,726

1,109,790

89,403

220,000

-889,790

-80.2%

Consolidated/

1.97

1.56

1.14

1.27

-

0.67

-

0.91

2.37

2.31

-

1.77

-

-

-

-

Non-Consolidated

Net Income attributable to

18,896

33,049

47,591

18,238

-265,744

20,167

-44,501

31,129

139,228

1,009,105

343,377

1,012,523

73,490

220,000

-792,523

-78.3%

owners of the parent company

Consolidated/

1.13

2.47

3.79

6.13

-

0.34

-

1.37

3.64

2.07

-

1.69

-

-

-

-

Non-Consolidated

Non-Consolidated

(Millions of yen)

(Years ended March 31)

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Revenues

987,688

1,168,438

1,264,761

1,201,339

947,758

1,087,926

703,078

669,905

561,745

777,239

983,554

Operating income

-3,038

13,847

17,215

-6,525

-54,234

-19,707

-23,356

9,808

-15,445

78,249

87,031

Recurring profit

9,003

37,558

73,530

47,419

-34,091

41,700

7,663

48,935

90,960

434,140

628,651

Net income

16,707

13,380

12,565

2,974

-266,930

59,509

-24,501

22,647

38,252

488,220

600,344

* Non-consolidated figures are disclosed on full year basis.

Consolidated Financial Highlights and Indicators

(Millions of yen)

(Years ended March 31)

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023/1Q

2023

2024/1Q

1)

Revenues

1,897,101

2,237,239

2,401,820

2,272,315

1,923,881

2,183,201

1,829,300

1,668,355

1,608,414

2,280,775

673,050

2,616,066

567,515

2)

Operating income

17,434

44,995

66,192

48,964

-18,078

27,824

11,085

38,696

71,537

268,939

89,174

296,350

47,103

3)

Recurring profit

17,736

58,424

84,010

60,058

1,039

28,016

-2,052

44,486

215,336

1,003,154

377,726

1,109,790

89,403

4)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent company

18,896

33,049

47,591

18,238

-265,744

20,167

-44,501

31,129

139,228

1,009,105

343,377

1,012,523

73,490

5)

Interest expenses

17,457

18,985

17,755

16,924

15,557

17,787

24,343

25,958

15,978

12,279

2,987

15,388

3,577

6)

Interest and dividends income

6,653

6,792

8,348

9,023

9,993

10,491

11,949

11,402

7,937

8,407

2,942

16,544

4,540

7)

Net interest expense 5) - 6)

10,803

12,192

9,406

7,900

5,563

7,296

12,393

14,556

8,041

3,872

45

-1,156

-962

8)

Depreciation and amortization

97,522

105,956

101,045

103,347

92,004

87,839

89,713

104,057

98,803

101,596

-

121,658

-

9)

Total assets

2,430,138

2,551,236

2,569,828

2,244,772

2,044,183

2,071,636

2,001,704

1,933,264

2,125,480

3,080,023

3,504,816

3,776,797

3,950,363

10)

Total liabilities

1,731,663

1,777,337

1,688,905

1,400,502

1,452,247

1,483,380

1,479,978

1,434,424

1,458,068

1,320,949

1,475,971

1,251,803

1,313,266

11)

Interest-bearing debt

1,292,191

1,241,963

1,098,357

940,576

945,391

983,432

1,046,182

1,049,853

951,143

808,299

853,371

694,091

711,575

12)

Shareholders' equity

650,490

720,270

810,311

773,678

522,471

551,887

487,432

462,664

625,332

1,713,713

1,983,529

2,478,641

2,590,915

13)

EBITDA 2) + 8)

114,956

150,951

167,237

152,311

73,926

115,663

100,798

142,753

170,340

370,535

-

418,008

-

14)

EV/EBITDA ((Market Capitalization+ 11) - Cash and deposits) / 13) )

13.29

10.15

8.52

7.03

64.46

10.73

13.18

8.30

8.70

6.46

-

4.93

-

15)

Debt-equity ratio (times)

1.99

1.72

1.36

1.22

1.81

1.78

2.15

2.27

1.52

0.47

0.43

0.28

0.27

16)

Shareholders' equity ratio (%)

26.8%

28.2%

31.5%

34.5%

25.6%

26.6%

24.4%

23.9%

29.4%

55.6%

56.6%

65.6%

65.6%

17)

Return on equity (ROE) (%)

3.1%

4.8%

6.2%

2.3%

-41.0%

3.8%

-8.6%

6.6%

25.6%

86.0%

-

48.3%

-

18)

Recurring profit to assets ratio (%)

0.8%

2.3%

3.3%

2.5%

0.0%

1.4%

-0.1%

2.3%

10.6%

38.5%

-

32.4%

-

19)

Return on assets (ROA) (%)

0.8%

1.3%

1.9%

0.8%

-12.4%

1.0%

-2.2%

1.6%

6.9%

38.8%

-

29.5%

-

20)

Recurring profit to revenues ratio (%)

0.9%

2.6%

3.5%

2.6%

0.1%

1.3%

-0.1%

2.7%

13.4%

44.0%

56.1%

42.4%

15.8%

21)

Interest coverage ratio (times) *1

5.4

7.1

7.6

8.3

1.8

5.1

1.9

4.5

9.4

43.0

-

57.1

-

22)

Shares issued and outstanding (thousand of shares) *2

1,696,216

1,696,088

1,695,969

1,695,879

1,686,500

168,658

168,705

168,830

168,860

168,934

169,250

508,173

508,171

23)

Earnings per share (EPS) (yen) *3

37

65

94

36

-524

40

-88

61

275

1,991

677

1,994

145

24)

Dividends per share (yen) *3

13

17

23

20

-

10

7

13

67

483

-

520

-

25)

Dividend payout ratio (%) *4

35.9%

25.7%

24.9%

55.8%

-

25.1%

-

21.7%

24.3%

24.3%

-

26.1%

-

26)

Price book value ratio (PBR)

0.6

0.7

0.7

0.5

0.8

0.7

0.6

0.5

1.0

1.1

-

0.6

-

27)

Price-earnings ratio (PER)

21.8

15.4

12.3

20.2

-14.9

18.0

-6.1

7.0

4.6

1.8

-

1.5

-

28)

Foreign exchange

Average exchange rates per US$1 for period (yen)

82.33

99.75

109.19

120.78

108.76

111.19

110.67

109.13

105.79

112.06

126.49

135.07

135.81

March 31 rate (yen)

94.05

102.92

120.17

112.68

112.19

106.24

110.99

108.83

110.71

122.39

136.68

133.53

144.99

29)

Average bunker oil price per metric ton (US dollars)

673.27

624.11

557.28

298.66

253.75

341.41

442.49

454.97

362.95

531.19

789.48

760.72

611.22

30)

Number of consolidated companies

645

610

574

560

552

538

510

501

502

488

498

493

502

31)

Number of companies to which equity method applies

127

143

145

166

200

203

202

206

206

213

212

208

219

32)

Capital expenditures

302,326

248,230

199,343

115,791

155,993

200,443

170,776

139,232

101,778

205,140

-

198,865

-

33)

Invested capital *5

1,794,574

1,952,457

1,935,451

1,811,461

1,591,058

1,501,591

1,534,467

1,523,066

1,544,496

2,049,244

-

2,847,372

-

34)

Operating income plus interest and dividend income after tax

27,454

45,538

64,294

64,631

-240,367

46,735

-2,911

56,501

180,427

965,065

-

1,016,990

-

35)

ROIC (%) *6

1.5%

2.3%

3.3%

3.6%

-15.1%

3.1%

-0.2%

3.7%

11.7%

47.1%

-

35.7%

-

36)

Fleet size on March 31 (vessels)

844

877

832

782

758

755

710

702

684

658

-

656

-

tens of kilotons deadweight)

6,415

6,803

6,636

6,206

5,939

6,127

5,874

6,009

5,848

5,644

-

5,710

-

*1: "Interest coverage ratio" is not indicated when cash flow from operating activities was negative.

*2: "Shares issued and outstanding" is the figure at the end of the period, regardless the reverse stock split and the stock split of *3. Accordingly, it is not consistent with the computation of "Earnings per share (EPS)" and "Dividends per share".

*3: "Earnings per share (EPS)" and "Dividends per share" are indicated in the amount after taking into account the 1-for-10 reverse stock split on October 1, 2017 and the 3-for-1 stock split on October 1, 2022. (Rounded to the nearest 1 yen)

*4: "Dividend payout ratio" is not indicated when Net income was negative.

*5Invested Capital = Average interest-bearing debt during the period + average shareholders' equity during the period

*6ROIC=(Operating income after tax Extraordinary profit & loss after tax Equity in earnings of affiliates Dividend income) ÷ (Invested capital)

(Millions of yen)

3,000,000

2,500,000

2,000,000

1,500,000

1,000,000

1,897,101

500,000

0

Revenues

2,237,239

2,401,820

2,272,315

1,923,881

2,183,201

1,829,300

1,668,355

1,608,414

2,280,775

2,616,066

(Millions of yen)

300,000

250,000

200,000

150,000

100,000

50,000

17,434

0

-50,000

Operating Income

44,995

66,192

48,964

-18,078

27,824

11,085

38,696

71,537

268,939

296,350

(Millions of yen) Recurring Profit, Recurring Profit to Revenues

Net Income attibutable to owners of the parent company,

(Millions of yen) Return on Shareholders' Equity

55%

1,100,000

900,000

86.0%

90%

44.0%

45%

900,000

700,000

70%

42.4%

700,000

35%

500,000

50%

33,049

47,591

48.3%

25%

300,000

18,896

18,238

20,167

25.6%

1,009,105

1,012,523

30%

500,000

6.6%

100,000

6.2%

10%

4.8%

2.3%

3.8%

13.4%

3.1%

15%

300,000

17,736

58,424

84,010

60,058

1,039

28,016

-2,052

44,486

-265,744

139,228

-100,000

-10%

-8.6%

215,336

1,003,154

1,109,790

-44,501 31,129

100,000

2.6%

3.5%2.6%

2.7%

5%

-300,000

-30%

1.3%

0.9%

0.1%

-100,000

-0.1%

-5%

-500,000

-41.0%

-50%

(Millions of yen)

Shareholders' Equity, Shareholders' Equity Ratio

(Millions of yen)

Interest-Bearing Debt, Debt-Equity Ratio

2.5

(Millions of yen)

Invested Capital, ROIC

550

(Yen)

Dividends per Share, Dividend Payout Ratio

2,500,000

70%

1,500,000

3,000,000

60%

60%

2.27

55.8%

2,250,000

65.6%

2.15

500

1.99

2,500,000

47.1%

50%

60%

450

50%

2,000,000

55.6%

1,200,000

1.81

2.0

1.72

2,000,000

40%

1,750,000

50%

400

1.78

1.52

35.7%

40%

350

1,500,000

31.5%

900,000

1.36

1.5

1,500,000

1,794,574

1,952,457

1,935,451

1,811,461

1,591,058

1,501,591

1,534,467

1,523,066

1,544,496

2,049,244

30%

35.9%

30%

34.5%

40%

300

1,250,000

1,000,000

20%

250

25.1%

26.1%

28.2%

29.4%

1.22

2,847,372

24.3%

750,000

30%

600,000

1.0

1.5%2.3%

24.3%

24.4%

21.7%

1,000,000

26.6%

500,000

3.6%

11.7%

10%

200

25.7%

24.9%

26.8%

25.6%

23.9%

3.3%

3.1%

3.7%

20%

20%

0.47

0

0%

150

-0.2%

500,000

300,000

1,292,191

1,241,963

1,098,357

1,046,182

1,049,853

0.28

0.5

100

1,713,713

2,478,641

10%

650,490

720,270

810,311

773,678

522,471

551,887

487,432

462,664

625,332

940,576

945,391

983,432

951,143

808,299

694,091

13

17

23

20

0

10

7

13

67

483

520

10%

250,000

-500,000

-10%

50

0

0%

0

0.0 -1,000,000

-15.1%

-20%

0

0%

* "Dividends per share" are indicated in the amount after taking into account the 1-for-10 reverse stock split on October 1, 2017 and the 3-for-1 stock split on October 1, 2022. (Rounded to the nearest 1 yen)

