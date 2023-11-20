On the evening of November 19 in Tokyo (early afternoon local time), NYK was informed by Galaxy Maritime Ltd., which is based in the U.K., that an NYK-chartered pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) named "Galaxy Leader" had been seized near Hodeida, Yemen, while sailing for India. No cargo was on the vessel.



At 8:30 a.m. today, NYK organized a crisis management center at its head office to gather information and manage this incident. As the vessel's charterer, we are prioritizing the safety of the 25 crew members.



We will report additional information as soon as it becomes available.



