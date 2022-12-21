Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9101   JP3753000003

NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA

(9101)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-21 am EST
3175.00 JPY   +1.02%
12:37aNippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : The NYK Group's Top News Stories for 2022
PU
12/14Samudera Shipping Line to Increase Stake in LNG Transportation Company
MT
12/14Samudera Shipping Line Ltd (SGX:S56) agreed to acquire additional 25% of stake in LNG East-West Shipping Company (Singapore) Pte Ltd from Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (TSE:9101) for $14.8 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : The NYK Group's Top News Stories for 2022

12/21/2022 | 12:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Dec. 21, 2022

In March 2022, NYK released "NYK Group ESG Story 2022," which introduces initiatives for integrating ESG into the Group's management strategies set forth in the "NYK Group ESG Story" and provides a partial explanation of the Group's sustainable growth strategy from a long-term perspective.

NYK also made efforts in 2022 to implement ESG management by promoting the introduction of an LNG-fueled ship, taking measures to promote the use of next-generation fuels such as ammonia, and entering the CO2 transportation business - effectively taking the lead in the shipping industry.

Furthermore, NYK concluded a comprehensive partnership agreement with Akita Prefecture (February) and opened the Akita branch (May), the company's fifth domestic branch.

In addition, digitalization through collaborative creation with partners has produced results, such as the launch of the "Maritime and Ocean Digital Engineering Cooperation Program," which is a joint laboratory at the University of Tokyo that includes a consortium of seven companies, including our group company MTI Co. Ltd. (October). We also saw the investment participation of Mitsubishi UFJ Bank Ltd. in MarCoPay.

Going forward, we will work to promote renewable energy projects, human resource development, environmental conservation, and regional development.

Here are the top NYK Group news stories for 2022.

Financial results
■ NYK recorded the highest revenue ever for a full fiscal year (FY2021) and the first half of a fiscal year (FY2022)
ESG management
■ Penetration and results of ESG management
■ Safe operation initiatives through digital technology
■ Challenges toward a decarbonized society
Establishment of ammonia supply chain
Establishment of CCUS value chain
Expansion of offshore wind power generation business
■ Efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050
Promoting introduction of LNG-fueled vessels
Creating new value through decarbonization efforts
■ Initiatives for regional development
■ The Challenge to Solve Social Issues
Digitalization Initiatives

The news on this website is as of the date announced and may change without notice.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nippon Yusen KK published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 05:36:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
12:37aNippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : The NYK Group's Top News Stories for 2022
PU
12/14Samudera Shipping Line to Increase Stake in LNG Transportation Company
MT
12/14Samudera Shipping Line Ltd (SGX:S56) agreed to acquire a..
CI
12/11Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK Selected for Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 20th..
PU
12/07Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK Offers Support to Victims of Indonesia's West Java Ear..
PU
12/02MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 2, 202..
MS
12/01Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK Concludes Investment and Strategic Partnership Agreeme..
PU
12/01Pt Pertamina International Shipping announced that it has received funding from Nippon ..
CI
11/30Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK Coal Carrier Conducts Rescue Operation off the Coast o..
PU
11/30Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : The 136th NYK Group Interim Report Fiscal 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 564 B 19 522 M 19 522 M
Net income 2023 987 B 7 517 M 7 517 M
Net Debt 2023 424 B 3 229 M 3 229 M
P/E ratio 2023 1,62x
Yield 2023 15,9%
Capitalization 1 597 B 12 160 M 12 160 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
EV / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 35 165
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
Duration : Period :
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3 143,00 JPY
Average target price 3 700,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitoshi Nagasawa Manager-LNG Group
Takaya Soga Executive Officer
Tadaaki Naito Chairman
Tomoyuki Koyama Chief Information Officer & GM-Technology
Yutaka Higurashi Executive Officer & Manager-Legal Affairs Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA7.60%12 160
AP MOLLER MAERSK-36.78%37 097
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-32.71%34 552
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-47.42%23 254
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-27.86%11 716
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES LTD17.51%8 822