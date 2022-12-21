Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : The NYK Group's Top News Stories for 2022

In March 2022, NYK released "NYK Group ESG Story 2022," which introduces initiatives for integrating ESG into the Group's management strategies set forth in the "NYK Group ESG Story" and provides a partial explanation of the Group's sustainable growth strategy from a long-term perspective.



NYK also made efforts in 2022 to implement ESG management by promoting the introduction of an LNG-fueled ship, taking measures to promote the use of next-generation fuels such as ammonia, and entering the CO 2 transportation business - effectively taking the lead in the shipping industry.



Furthermore, NYK concluded a comprehensive partnership agreement with Akita Prefecture (February) and opened the Akita branch (May), the company's fifth domestic branch.



In addition, digitalization through collaborative creation with partners has produced results, such as the launch of the "Maritime and Ocean Digital Engineering Cooperation Program," which is a joint laboratory at the University of Tokyo that includes a consortium of seven companies, including our group company MTI Co. Ltd. (October). We also saw the investment participation of Mitsubishi UFJ Bank Ltd. in MarCoPay.



Going forward, we will work to promote renewable energy projects, human resource development, environmental conservation, and regional development.



Here are the top NYK Group news stories for 2022.



Financial results

■ NYK recorded the highest revenue ever for a full fiscal year (FY2021) and the first half of a fiscal year (FY2022)

ESG management

■ Penetration and results of ESG management

■ Safe operation initiatives through digital technology

■ Challenges toward a decarbonized society

Establishment of ammonia supply chain

Establishment of CCUS value chain

Expansion of offshore wind power generation business

■ Efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050

Promoting introduction of LNG-fueled vessels

Creating new value through decarbonization efforts

■ Initiatives for regional development

■ The Challenge to Solve Social Issues

Digitalization Initiatives