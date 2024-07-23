By Kosaku Narioka

Nippon Yusen shares surged after it raised its fiscal-year earnings forecasts, citing stronger container-shipping business.

Shares were 6.9% higher at 4,771 yen on Tuesday morning after rising as much as 7.6% earlier.

The Japanese shipping company said after Monday's market close that it expected net profit to increase 71% to Y390.00 billion ($2.48 billion) for the fiscal year ending March 2025, higher than its previous forecast of Y245.00 billion.

Nippon Yusen now projects revenue to grow 7.7% to Y2.570 trillion, up from its previous view of Y2.290 trillion.

The shipping company expects higher earnings from its container-shipping affiliate Ocean Network Express thanks to the tighter container-shipping market and higher freight rates.

Strong market conditions in the logistics business and the bulk-shipping business along with a weaker yen were also helping earnings, it said.

