Sempra sees decision on new Cameron LNG train in Louisiana in 2023

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. energy company Sempra Energy
said on Thursday that the venture that owns the Cameron
liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Louisiana remains on track
to make a final investment decision in 2023 to build a new
liquefaction train at the plant.
Sempra said in its first quarter earnings release that
Cameron LNG plans to complete development work on the fourth
liquefaction train in the summer of 2023 and expects the company
"to be in a position to make a final investment decision
thereafter."
Separately, the company said its Sempra Infrastructure
Partners unit entered into a non-binding agreement with
TotalEnergies SE for Sempra's Vista Pacífico LNG
project under development in Mexico.
The Vista Pacífico agreement contemplates TotalEnergies
contracting for approximately one-third of the long-term export
production, as well as TotalEnergies' participation as a
minority equity investor in the project.
Sempra said it expects to close the sale of a
non-controlling 10% interest in Sempra Infrastructure to a
subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for $1.785 billion
in cash in the second quarter, subject to customary closing
adjustments and conditions.
Upon closing, Sempra said it will own a 70% controlling
interest in Sempra Infrastructure.
In other LNG news, Japanese officials meeting in Washington
on Thursday are expected to propose new investment in existing
U.S. LNG plants.
Several Japanese companies are already partners in Cameron
LNG, including units of Mitsui & Co, Mitsubishi Corp
and Nippon Yusen KK (NYK Line).
In addition to its stake in Cameron LNG, Sempra
Infrastructure and partners are building an LNG export plant at
its Costa Azul LNG import plant in Mexico and are developing LNG
export projects at Port Arthur in Texas and Vista Pacifico in
Mexico.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Marguerita Choy)