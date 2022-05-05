Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9101   JP3753000003

NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA

(9101)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/02 02:00:00 am EDT
9790.00 JPY   +3.49%
01:07pSempra sees decision on new Cameron LNG train in Louisiana in 2023
RE
05/02NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : NYK Signs Long-Term Charter with CNOOC for Six New LNG Carrier
PU
05/02CSSC Bags $1.2 Billion LNG Carrier Order From Japan’s Nippon Yusen
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sempra sees decision on new Cameron LNG train in Louisiana in 2023

05/05/2022 | 01:07pm EDT
May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. energy company Sempra Energy said on Thursday that the venture that owns the Cameron liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Louisiana remains on track to make a final investment decision in 2023 to build a new liquefaction train at the plant.

Sempra said in its first quarter earnings release that Cameron LNG plans to complete development work on the fourth liquefaction train in the summer of 2023 and expects the company "to be in a position to make a final investment decision thereafter."

Separately, the company said its Sempra Infrastructure Partners unit entered into a non-binding agreement with TotalEnergies SE for Sempra's Vista Pacífico LNG project under development in Mexico.

The Vista Pacífico agreement contemplates TotalEnergies contracting for approximately one-third of the long-term export production, as well as TotalEnergies' participation as a minority equity investor in the project.

Sempra said it expects to close the sale of a non-controlling 10% interest in Sempra Infrastructure to a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for $1.785 billion in cash in the second quarter, subject to customary closing adjustments and conditions.

Upon closing, Sempra said it will own a 70% controlling interest in Sempra Infrastructure.

In other LNG news, Japanese officials meeting in Washington on Thursday are expected to propose new investment in existing U.S. LNG plants.

Several Japanese companies are already partners in Cameron LNG, including units of Mitsui & Co, Mitsubishi Corp and Nippon Yusen KK (NYK Line).

In addition to its stake in Cameron LNG, Sempra Infrastructure and partners are building an LNG export plant at its Costa Azul LNG import plant in Mexico and are developing LNG export projects at Port Arthur in Texas and Vista Pacifico in Mexico.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) -1.10% 189.45 Delayed Quote.-19.72%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 0.32% 4397 Delayed Quote.20.40%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 1.33% 3192 Delayed Quote.17.20%
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA 3.49% 9790 Delayed Quote.11.76%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 3.59% 408.1375 Real-time Quote.125.60%
SEMPRA ENERGY -1.23% 162.415 Delayed Quote.24.37%
TOTALENERGIES SE 1.41% 49.515 Real-time Quote.9.40%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 223 B 17 104 M 17 104 M
Net income 2022 944 B 7 265 M 7 265 M
Net Debt 2022 545 B 4 196 M 4 196 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,75x
Yield 2022 11,9%
Capitalization 1 654 B 12 727 M 12 727 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 35 057
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
Duration : Period :
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 9 790,00 JPY
Average target price 13 428,89 JPY
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitoshi Nagasawa President & Representative Director
Takaya Soga CFO, Head-Public Relations, Accounting & IR
Tadaaki Naito Chairman
Tomoyuki Koyama Chief Information Officer & GM-Technology
Yutaka Higurashi Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA11.76%12 727
HAPAG-LLOYD AG46.93%75 562
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-10.45%54 115
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.81%33 148
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED16.57%18 762
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION7.44%15 357