NIRECO CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of facility equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Process segment offers process control equipment, automatic identification printing equipment, edge position control equipment for metal, level gauges for vortex molten steel and wide board gauges, among others. The Web segment provides edge position control equipment for printing and films, tension control equipment, registration control equipment and starch equipment. The Inspection Equipment segment offers plain inspection equipment, image processing and analyzing equipment, near-infrared analyzing system and fruit sorting equipment, among others. As of March 31, 2014, the Company had three subsidiaries.