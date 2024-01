Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the scientific research and development of therapeutic products derived from psychedelics. The Company is also focused on developing methodologies for standardized, quality-controlled extraction and purification of psychoactive compounds. The Company operates in a single segment: research and development of therapeutic products derived from psychedelics. The Company products include Two Products and Therapeutic Products. Two Products is a one-per-day slow-release gel cap that assists the transition from opioids to non-addictive pain relief therapies. The Company is also engaged in growing several genera and species of fungi (including rare and hybrid varieties) with a batch consistency.