NiSource : Investor Day News Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

November 7, 2022

NiSource announces results of its business review, top-tier

long-term growth plan and 2040 net zero goal

Pursuing sale of minority stake in NIPSCO to strengthen the balance sheet and provide financing flexibility

Annual 6-8% NOEPS long-term growth plan represents best-in-class investment proposition

Investor Day event scheduled for noon ET today

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) today announced actions it plans to take based on its previously announced business review, an extension to its long-term growth plan, and a 2040 net zero goal that puts it among the industry leaders, as it positions itself for a future of continued top-tier financial performance, safety and sustainability. The company will share details at an Investor Day event today at the New York Stock Exchange.

Business review identifies performance improvement opportunities and strategic initiatives to strengthen the company

The business review initiated in February 2022 has identified opportunities to drive value to all stakeholders while maintaining service that is affordable for customers. Acting on the review, the company intends to sell a minority interest in its NIPSCO business.

"Our commitment to Indiana remains unchanged. This financial mechanism will have no impact on NIPSCO's strategic direction in the state or on our commitment to our customers," said Lloyd Yates, president and CEO. "A minority sale provides a financially efficient opportunity to strengthen our balance sheet and provides flexibility to finance our growth investments as we continue to invest in and serve our customers."

In addition to strengthening the balance sheet, the proposed minority sale, when completed, is expected to minimize future external capital market needs and is expected to eliminate all equity needs until at least 2025, at which time a modest ATM program is expected to be put in place to maintain credit metrics as growth investments continue.

The review also identified opportunities to optimize NiSource's cost profile and approach to work. These opportunities will increase productivity through improved processes and technology while enhancing safety, customer service, employee experience, and will reduce the company's overall cost profile.

The scope of the business review included: benchmarking of other utilities, assessments of legislative and regulatory support for long term investments in each of NiSource's states, robust analysis of options to optimally finance the growth plan (including portfolio optimization), and strategic merger and acquisition opportunities. The review concluded that the company's existing diverse portfolio of businesses best positions NiSource for long-term value creation. Among the