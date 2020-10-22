NiSource : New video brings Safety Management System to life

Safety is the foundation of our business at NiSource and what drives all of our actions to protect our employees, contractors, customers and communities.

Our Safety Management System, or SMS, is our integrated approach to managing safety, emphasizing continuous improvement and proactive risk identification and mitigation. At our recent Investor Day, we unveiled a new video which covers the significant progress we have made with SMS so far.

Didn't catch Investor Day? You can watch the SMS video. And you can still listen to the Investor Day presentation, including the analyst Q&A, by visiting the Events and Presentations page on our website.

Through SMS we envision a future in the utility industry where emerging technology with enhanced risk reduction becomes mainstream - bringing a new definition to delivering safe and reliable service to our customers.