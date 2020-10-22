Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NiSource, Inc.    NI

NISOURCE, INC.

(NI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NiSource : New video brings Safety Management System to life

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 12:50pm EDT
Safety is the foundation of our business at NiSource and what drives all of our actions to protect our employees, contractors, customers and communities.

Our Safety Management System, or SMS, is our integrated approach to managing safety, emphasizing continuous improvement and proactive risk identification and mitigation. At our recent Investor Day, we unveiled a new video which covers the significant progress we have made with SMS so far.

Didn't catch Investor Day? You can watch the SMS video. And you can still listen to the Investor Day presentation, including the analyst Q&A, by visiting the Events and Presentations page on our website.

Through SMS we envision a future in the utility industry where emerging technology with enhanced risk reduction becomes mainstream - bringing a new definition to delivering safe and reliable service to our customers.

Disclaimer

NiSource Inc. published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 16:49:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NISOURCE, INC.
12:50pNISOURCE : New video brings Safety Management System to life
PU
10/21NISOURCE : NIPSCO Announces New Indiana-Based Solar Projects To Power 270,000 Ho..
PR
10/20Atmos Energy, Xcel Energy Will Join Dow Jones Utility Average
DJ
10/12NISOURCE : Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call for Nov. 2
PR
10/09NISOURCE INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/29NISOURCE INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
09/29NISOURCE : Outlines Progress on Long-term Growth Strategy at Virtual Investor Da..
PR
09/16NISOURCE : to Host Virtual Investor Day on September 29, 2020
PR
08/26NISOURCE INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/26NISOURCE INC. : Announces Pricing of its Maximum Tender Offer
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 356 M - -
Net income 2020 467 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 446 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,62%
Capitalization 9 032 M 9 032 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,45x
EV / Sales 2021 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 8 363
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart NISOURCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
NiSource, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISOURCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 26,21 $
Last Close Price 23,58 $
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph J. Hamrock President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin T. Kabat Chairman
Donald Eugene Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carolyn Y. Woo Independent Director
Michael E. Jesanis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISOURCE, INC.-15.30%9 032
NATIONAL GRID PLC-1.26%43 135
SEMPRA ENERGY-14.64%37 401
ENGIE-20.94%32 606
E.ON SE-0.63%29 286
RWE AG21.06%26 572
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group