LEGAL DISCLAIMER
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Investors and prospective investors should understand that many factors govern whether any forward-looking statement contained herein will be or can be realized. Any one of those factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial guidance; plans, strategies, objectives, expected performance, expenditures, recovery of expenditures through rates, stated on either a consolidated or segment basis; and any and all underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact. Expressions of future goals and expectations and similar expressions, including "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "aims," "seeks," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "targets," "forecast," and "continue," reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management believes to be reasonable; however, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations discussed in this presentation include, among other things: our ability to execute our business plan or growth strategy, including utility infrastructure investments; potential incidents and other operating risks associated with our business; our ability to work successfully with our third party investors; our ability to adapt to, and manage costs related to, advances in technology, including alternative energy sources and changes in laws and regulations; our increased dependency on technology; impacts related to our aging infrastructure; our ability to obtain sufficient insurance coverage and whether such coverage will protect us against significant losses; the success of our electric generation strategy; construction risks and supply risks; fluctuations in demand from residential and commercial customers; fluctuations in the price of energy commodities and related transportation costs or an inability to obtain an adequate, reliable and cost- effective fuel supply to meet customer demand; our ability to attract, retain or re-skill a qualified, diverse workforce and maintain good labor relations; our ability to manage new initiatives and organizational changes; the actions of activist stockholders; the performance and quality of third-party suppliers and service providers; potential cybersecurity attacks or security breaches; increased requirements and costs related to cybersecurity; any damage to our reputation; the impacts of natural disasters, potential terrorist attacks or other catastrophic events; the physical impacts of climate change and the transition to a lower carbon future; our ability to manage the financial and operational risks related to achieving our carbon emission reduction goals, including our Net Zero Goal; our debt obligations; any changes to our credit rating or the credit rating of certain of our subsidiaries; adverse economic and capital market conditions, including increases in inflation or interest rates, recession, or changes in investor sentiment; economic regulation and the impact of regulatory rate reviews; our ability to obtain expected financial or regulatory outcomes; economic conditions in certain industries; the reliability of customers and suppliers to fulfill their payment and contractual obligations; the ability of our subsidiaries to generate cash; pension funding obligations; potential impairments of goodwill; the outcome of legal and regulatory proceedings, investigations, incidents, claims and litigation; compliance with changes in, or new interpretations of applicable laws, regulations and tariffs; the cost of compliance with environmental laws and regulations and the costs of associated liabilities; changes in tax laws or the interpretation thereof; and other matters set forth in Item 1, "Business," Item 1A, "Risk Factors" and Part II, Item 7, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, some of which risks are beyond our control. In addition, the relative contributions to profitability by each business segment, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements relating thereto, may change over time.
All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. We undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or changes to the future results over time or otherwise, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Disclosure Statement
Beginning with the first quarter of 2024, NiSource Inc. changed its disclosure of non-GAAP results and guidance for net operating earnings available to common shareholders to adjusted net income available to common shareholders and for net operating EPS to adjusted EPS to better align with the presentation used by many companies to report their non-GAAP results. The change reflects a name change only and the calculations of each of these non-GAAP metrics remains consistent with the historical calculations.
This presentation includes financial results and guidance for NiSource with respect to adjusted net income available to common shareholders and adjusted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC. The company includes these measures because management believes they permit investors to view the company's performance using the same tools that management uses and to better evaluate the company's ongoing business performance. With respect to guidance on adjusted EPS, NiSource reminds investors that it does not provide a GAAP equivalent of its guidance on adjusted net income available to commons shareholders due to the impact of unpredictable factors such as fluctuations in weather, impact of asset sales and impairments and other unusual or infrequent items included in the comparable GAAP measures. The company is not able to estimate the impact of such factors on the comparable GAAP measures and, as such, is not providing guidance on a GAAP basis. In addition, the company is not able to provide a reconciliation of its non-GAAP adjusted EPS guidance to the comparable GAAP equivalents without unreasonable efforts.
Segment Reporting
Beginning with the period ended March 31, 2024 our operations are now evaluated through two primary reportable segments, Columbia Operations and NIPSCO Operations rather than Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation
NISOURCE VALUE PROPOSITION DRIVING SUSTAINABLE GROWTH
6%-8%
8%-10%
Annual
Annual 2023-2028 Rate
Adj EPS (1) Growth
Base Growth(4)
14%-16%
2023-2028
60%-70%
Annual FFO/
Dividend Payout Ratio
Debt(1) Target
Target
Through 2028
$18.8B
$16.4B
YE 2023 Regulated
10-12%
Base Plan Capex
Net Zero
Electric and Gas Rate
2024-2028
Base
By 2040(2)
Expected Annual
Flat O&M
90% Reduction in
(3)
Operational excellence drives
GHG Emissions by 2030
Total Shareholder Return
customer affordability
Superior Regulatory & Stakeholder
Balance Sheet Flexibility
Foundation
1) Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share and FFO/Debt (non-GAAP)
2) Goal for Scope 1 and 2 emissions
KEY PRIORITIES
- Resilient Financial Commitments
- Achieved 1Q24 adjusted EPS(1) of $0.85
- Reaffirming 2024 adjusted EPS(1) guidance of $1.70-1.74
- Reaffirming 2023-2028 annual adjusted EPS(1) growth of 6-8% and rate base growth of 8-10%(2)
- $16.4 billion 2024-2028 base plan capital expenditures
- 14-16%FFO/Debt(3) annually through 2028
- Superior Regulatory & Stakeholder Foundation
- NIPSCO gas rate case settlement filed
- Fairbanks & Gibson CPCNs filed
- Balance Sheet Flexibility
- Programmatic and Enduring Investment Plans Plus Upside Opportunities
- Base capex raised to $16.4 billion
- Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (Non-GAAP)
- Core business rate base growth; select years may exceed range
- Funds from Operations / Debt (Non-GAAP)
Note: For the GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share and GAAP Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities/Debt and
the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and GAAP Net Cash Flows from Operating
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
Prioritizes Safety, Assures Predictable, Reliable Operations and a Culture of Continuous Improvement
SAFETY
RELIABILITY
Gas and Electric Probabilistic Risk Modeling being
Work and Asset Management System standardizing work,
used to maximize risk reduction in our work plans
system reliability and data quality
Advanced Leak Survey Technology and Repair
Distribution & Substation Automation
accelerating the elimination of large-volume leaks
(Vipers) enhancing system awareness
with greater precision
and reducing customer impacts
Accelerated In-Line Inspection Capabilities ensuring
Underground Storage Modernization
the health of our most critical transmission assets
maintains NiSource's ability to keep gas
moving during times of supply constraints
System Hardening via large scale substation
and circuit rebuilds
EFFICIENCY
CULTURE
Enterprise Continuous Improvement Organization
Human Performance Training equipping
driving process efficiencies and waste reduction and
employees with the tools and skills to minimize error
ensuring spend is delivering value for our customers
and foster a culture of continuous improvement
and shareholders
SAFETY JOURNEY SINCE 2017
Program
EOY 2017
EOY 2023
Status/
Improvement
Remaining Priority Pipe(1) (Miles)
4,490
2,875
36%
Regulator Station Isometric Drawings(2)
0%
100%
Complete
Advanced Mobile Leak Detection Distribution Miles Surveyed(3)
0%
51%
51%
Low Pressure System Automatic Shutoff Valve Installation(4)
0%
100%
Complete
Service Lines Mapped
4%
98%
94%
System Visibility/SCADA(5)
19%
41%
22%
Legacy Cross Bore Inspection(6) (Miles)
5,876
8,849
51%
In-Line Inspection Capable Transmission Pipeline(7)
6%
30%
24%
1)
Cast Iron, wrought iron, bare steel
2)
3D renderings of regulating stations with engineering specs
3)
Highly sensitive surveying of entire ~55K mile gas distribution system
4)
Automatic Shutoff valves - secondary over pressurization protection for low pressure systems
5)
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition - monitoring and controlling pressure on the gas system
SUPERIOR REGULATORY AND STAKEHOLDER FOUNDATION
2021
2022
2023
2024
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Rate Case
Filed
Settled
Approved
Step 2
+$292M
Step 1 Rates
Rates
NIPSCO Electric
Trackers
TDSIC 8
TDSIC 9
TDSIC 1
TDSIC 2
TDSIC 3
Approved
Approved
Approved
Approved
Approved
Rate Case
Filed
Settled
Approved
Step 2
Filed
Settled
NIPSCO Gas
+$72
Step 1 Rates
Rates
+$162M
+$121M
Trackers
FMCA 6
TDSIC 3
FMCA 7
TDSIC 4
FMCA 1
FMCA 2
TDSIC 6
FMCA 1
TDSIC 7
FMCA 2
Approved
Approved
Approved
Approved
Approved
Approved
Approved
Approved
Approved
Approved
Rate Case
Settled
Approved
Columbia Gas of
+$68M
In Rates
Ohio
Trackers
CEP
IRP
CEP
IRP
CEP
IRP +$29M
Approved
Approved
Approved
+$38M
+$31M
PHMSA
Columbia Gas of
Rate Cases
Settled
Approved
Filed
Settled
Approved
Filed
Pennsylvania
In Rates
In Rates
+$124M
Columbia Gas of
Rate Case
Filed
Rates
Settled
Approved
Filed
Effective
+$37M(2)
Virginia
Trackers
SAVE
SAVE
SAVE
Approved
Approved
Approved
Rate Case
Settled
In Rates
Columbia Gas of
Approved
Kentucky
Trackers
SMRP
SMRP(1)
Approved
Rate Cases
Settled
Approved
Filed
Settled
Approved
Filed
Settled
Approved
Columbia Gas of
In Rates
In Rates
+$4M
In Rates
Maryland
Trackers
STRIDE
STRIDE
In Rates
Approved
Approved
1) Rates implemented subject to refund
2) Net of $15.4M SAVE Rider
SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CUSTOMERS AND COMMUNITIES
$ in Billions
$3.3 -
$3.5 -
$3.9B
$3.5B
$2.9 -
$2.9 -
$2.9 -
$3.5
$3.2B
$3.2B
$3.2B
$3.0
$2.5
$2.0
$1.5
$1.0
$0.5
$-
2024E
2025E
2026E
2027E
2028E
Growth (Within 0-3 Months)
Tracker (Within 0-18 Months)
Maintenance (Periodic Rate Cases)
Generation (Electric Rate Case)
Capital expenditures include 100% of NIPSCO
Figures exclude upside capex
ROBUST RENEWABLE INVESTMENTS IN INDIANA
BTA Projects
In-Service
(1)
Ownership
NIPSCO
Investment
Status
Structure
($M)
Rosewater Wind
2020
Tax Equity JV
Indiana Crossroads Wind
2021
Tax Equity JV
~$1.0B
Dunns Bridge I Solar
2023
Tax Equity JV
Complete
Crossroads Solar
2023
Tax Equity JV
(In Rate base)
Transmission Projects
2023
Full Ownership
Cavalry Solar + Storage
2024
Full Ownership
Dunns Bridge II Solar + Storage
2024
Full Ownership
~$2.1B(2)
Construction
Fairbanks Solar
2025
Full Ownership
Gibson Solar
2025
Full Ownership
Total
~$3.1B
Dunns Bridge II Solar + Storage: 435 MW+75 MW
Dunns Bridge I Solar: 265 MW
Carpenter Wind: 200 MW
Indiana Crossroads II Wind: 204 MW
Cavalry Solar + Storage: 200 MW+60 MW
Rosewater Wind: 100 MW
IN Crossroads Wind: 300 MW
IN Crossroads Solar: 200 MW
Jordan Creek Wind: 400 MW
Templeton Wind: 200 MW
Appleseed Solar: 200 MW
PPA Projects
In-Service(1)
Status
Jordan Creek Wind
2020
Complete
Fairbanks Solar: 250 MW
Crossroads II Wind
2023
Complete
Green River Solar
2024
Construction
Gibson Solar: 200 MW
Templeton Wind
2025
Construction
BTA Project
Green River Solar: 200 MW
Carpenter Wind
2025
Construction
KY
PPA Project
Appleseed Solar
2025
Construction
- Represents anticipated in-service timing for projects in construction statuses
- Investment amounts represent base capital plan only. Assumes full ownership of the Cavalry, Dunns Bridge II, Fairbanks, and Gibson projects
ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES
Near-Term (Through 2028)
Longer-Term (2028+)
~$1.6B Upside Opportunity Not Included In Base Plan
Investment opportunities that can enhance our
Longer-term investment themes beyond our
current financial plan
current financial plan
- Increased ownership of electric generation investments utilizing the IRA's tax transferability provision
- New gas system modernization programs focused on replacing legacy plastic mains and services installed prior to early 1980s
- Gas transmission programs focused on inspection retrofits and reconfirmations to comply with PHMSA regulations
- New programs to deploy advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) for gas systems
- Investments in Renewable Natural Gas production and transportation infrastructure
- Infrastructure to support growing communities and manufacturing revitalization across the region, including onshoring and new technology innovation
- Electric T&D reliability and performance investments focused on infrastructure replacement, continued grid modernization, system hardening and transportation electrification
- Generation investments to ensure ongoing reliability and support incremental demand, asset retirements and decarbonization
- FERC regulated electric transmission projects included in MISO's multi- year Long Range Transmission Planning initiative
- Continuation of investments in gas system modernization and AMI programs and Renewable Natural Gas infrastructure
- Investments to support Hydrogen production, transportation, storage and consumption in our territories
