SUPPLEMENTAL SLIDES 2Q 2024 RESULTS
August 7, 2024
NISOURCE VALUE PROPOSITION DRIVING SUSTAINABLE GROWTH
6%-8%
8%-10%
Annual
Annual 2023-2028 Rate
Adj EPS (1) Growth
Base Growth(4)
14%-16%
2023-2028
60%-70%
Annual FFO/
Dividend Payout Ratio
Debt(1) Target
Target
Through 2028
$18.8B
$16.4B
YE 2023 Regulated
10-12%
Base Plan Capex
Net Zero
Electric and Gas Rate
2024-2028
Base
By 2040(2)
Expected Annual
Flat O&M
90% Reduction in
(3)
Operational excellence drives
GHG Emissions by 2030
Total Shareholder Return
customer affordability
Superior Regulatory & Stakeholder
Balance Sheet Flexibility
Foundation
1) Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share and FFO/Debt (non-GAAP)
2) Goal for Scope 1 and 2 emissions
3
3) Total shareholder return assumes constant P/E ratio and 4% dividend yield
4) Core business rate base growth; select years may exceed range
KEY PRIORITIES
- Resilient Financial Commitments
- Achieved 2Q24 adjusted EPS(1) of $0.21
- Reaffirming 2024 adjusted EPS(1) guidance of $1.70-1.74
- Reaffirming 2023-2028 annual adjusted EPS(1) growth of 6-8% and rate base growth of 8-10%(2)
- $16.4 billion 2024-2028 base plan capital expenditures
- 14-16%FFO/Debt(3) annually through 2028
- Superior Regulatory & Stakeholder Foundation
- Balance Sheet Flexibility
- Programmatic Investment Plans Plus Accelerated Upside
- Future data center load & investment not in 2024-28 financial plan
- Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (Non-GAAP)
- Core business rate base growth; select years may exceed range
- Funds from Operations / Debt (Non-GAAP)
Note: For the GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share and GAAP Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities/Debt and
the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and GAAP Net Cash Flows from Operating
4
Activities/Debt to non-GAAP FFO/Debt, see Schedule 1 and 2 in the appendix to this presentation
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
Prioritizes Safety, Assures Predictable, Reliable Operations and a Culture of Continuous Improvement
SAFETY
RELIABILITY
Gas and Electric Probabilistic Risk Modeling being
Work and Asset Management System standardizing work,
used to maximize risk reduction in our work plans
system reliability and data quality
Advanced Leak Survey Technology and Repair
Distribution & Substation Automation
accelerating the elimination of large-volume leaks
(Vipers) enhancing system awareness
with greater precision
and reducing customer impacts
Accelerated In-Line Inspection Capabilities ensuring
Underground Storage Modernization
the health of our most critical transmission assets
maintains NiSource's ability to keep gas
moving during times of supply constraints
System Hardening via large scale substation
and circuit rebuilds
EFFICIENCY
CULTURE
Enterprise Continuous Improvement Organization
Human Performance Training equipping
driving process efficiencies and waste reduction and
employees with the tools and skills to minimize error
ensuring spend is delivering value for our customers
and foster a culture of continuous improvement
and shareholders
5
SUPERIOR REGULATORY AND STAKEHOLDER FOUNDATION
2021
2022
2023
2024
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Rate Case
Filed
Settled
Approved
Step 2
Step 1
NIPSCO
+$292M
Rates
Rates
Electric
Trackers
TDSIC 9
TDSIC 1
TDSIC 2
TDSIC 3
TDSIC 5(2)
Approved
Approved
Approved
Approved
Rate Case
Settled
Approved
Step 2
Filed
Settled
Approved
Step 1
Step 1
+$72M
Rates
+$162M
+$121M
NIPSCO Gas
Rates
Rates
Trackers
TDSIC 3
FMCA 7
TDSIC 4
FMCA 1
FMCA 2
TDSIC 6
FMCA 1
TDSIC 7
FMCA 2
TDSIC 8(2)
Approved
Approved
Approved
Approved
Approved
Approved
Approved
Approved
Approved
Rate Case
Settled
Approved
Columbia Gas
+$68M
In Rates
of Ohio
Trackers
IRP
CEP
IRP
CEP
IRP +$29M
CEP (2)
Approved
Approved
Approved
Approved
PHMSA
Columbia Gas
Rate
Approved
Approved
Filed
of
Filed
Settled
Cases
In Rates
In Rates
+$124M
Pennsylvania
Columbia Gas
Rate Case
Filed
Rates
Settled
Approved
Filed
Effective
+$37M(1)
of Virginia
Trackers
SAVE
SAVE
SAVE
Approved
Approved
Approved
Rate Case
Settled
In Rates
Filed
Columbia Gas
Approved
+$24M
of Kentucky
Trackers
SMRP
SMRP
Approved
Approved
Rate
Approved
Filed
Settled
Approved
Filed
Settled
Approved
Columbia Gas
Cases
In Rates
In Rates
+$4M
In Rates
of Maryland
Trackers
STRIDE
STRIDE
In Rates
Approved
Approved
1) Net of $15.4M SAVE Rider
2) Pending commission approval
6
Select capital trackers and associated revenue shown; does not include expense trackers
See appendix for detailed regulatory program names
ROBUST RENEWABLE INVESTMENTS IN INDIANA
BTA Projects
In-Service(1)
Ownership
NIPSCO
Investment
Status
Structure
($M)
Rosewater Wind
2020
Tax Equity JV
Indiana Crossroads Wind
2021
Tax Equity JV
~$1.0B
Dunns Bridge I Solar
2023
Tax Equity JV
Complete
(In Rate base)
Crossroads Solar
2023
Tax Equity JV
Transmission Projects
2023
Full Ownership
Cavalry Solar + Storage
2024
Full Ownership
Dunns Bridge II Solar + Storage
2025
Full Ownership
~$2.1B(2)
Construction
Fairbanks Solar
2025
Full Ownership
Gibson Solar
2025
Full Ownership
Total
~$3.1B
PPA Projects
In-Service(1)
Status
Jordan Creek Wind
2020
Complete
Crossroads II Wind
2023
Complete
Green River Solar
2025
Construction
Templeton Wind
2025
Construction
Carpenter Wind
2025
Construction
Appleseed Solar
2025
Construction
- Represents anticipated in-service timing for projects in construction statuses
- Investment amounts represent base capital plan only. Assumes full ownership of the Cavalry, Dunns Bridge II, Fairbanks, and Gibson projects
Dunns Bridge II Solar + Storage: 435 MW+75 MW
Dunns Bridge I Solar: 265 MW
Carpenter Wind: 200 MW
Indiana Crossroads II Wind: 200 MW
Cavalry Solar + Storage: 200 MW+45 MW
Rosewater Wind: 100 MW
IN Crossroads Wind: 300 MW
IN Crossroads Solar: 200 MW
Jordan Creek Wind: 400 MW
Templeton Wind: 200 MW
Appleseed Solar: 200 MW
Fairbanks Solar: 250 MW
Gibson Solar: 200 MW
Green River Solar: 200 MW
KY
BTA Project PPA Project
7
SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CUSTOMERS AND COMMUNITIES
$ in Billions
$3.3 -
$3.5 -
$3.9B
$3.5B
$2.9 -
$2.9 -
$2.9 -
$3.5
$3.2B
$3.2B
$3.2B
$3.0
$2.5
$2.0
$1.5
$1.0
$0.5
$-
2024E
2025E
2026E
2027E
2028E
Growth (Within 0-3 Months)
Tracker (Within 0-18 Months)
Maintenance (Periodic Rate Cases)
Generation (Electric Rate Case)
Capital expenditures include 100% of NIPSCO
Figures exclude upside capex
8
ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES
Near-Term (Through 2028)
Longer-Term (2028+)
~$1.6B Upside Opportunity Not Included In Base Plan
Investment opportunities that can enhance our
Longer-term investment themes beyond our
current financial plan
current financial plan
- Increased ownership of electric generation investments utilizing the IRA's tax transferability provision
- New gas system modernization programs focused on replacing legacy plastic mains and services installed prior to early 1980s
- Gas transmission programs focused on inspection retrofits and reconfirmations to comply with PHMSA regulations
- New programs to deploy advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) for gas systems
- Investments in Renewable Natural Gas production and transportation infrastructure
- Infrastructure to support growing communities and manufacturing revitalization across the region, including onshoring and new technology innovation
- Electric T&D reliability and performance investments focused on infrastructure replacement, continued grid modernization, system hardening and transportation electrification
- Generation investments to ensure ongoing reliability and support incremental demand, asset retirements and decarbonization
- FERC regulated electric transmission projects included in MISO's multi- year Long Range Transmission Planning initiative
- Continuation of investments in gas system modernization and AMI programs and Renewable Natural Gas infrastructure
- Investments to support Hydrogen production, transportation, storage and consumption in our territories
9
SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED & SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS
GAAP
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
Diluted Earnings Per Share
NON-GAAP
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
Adjusted Earnings Per Share(1)
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME(1)
Columbia Operations
NIPSCO Operations
Corporate & Other
Consolidated Adjusted Operating Income
SECOND QUARTER
2024
2023
Change
Fav/(Unfav)
$85.8
$39.9
$45.9
$0.19
$0.09
$0.10
Second Quarter
2024
2023
Change
Fav/(Unfav)
$94.7
$50.3
$44.4
$0.21
$0.11
$0.10
SECOND QUARTER
2024
2023
Change
Fav/(Unfav)
$108.0
$105.6
$2.4
$143.0
$65.2
$77.8
($1.9)
$4.0
($5.9)
$249.1
$174.8
$74.3
YTD
2024
2023
Change
Fav/(Unfav)
$430.1
$359.1
$71.0
$0.95
$0.80
$0.15
YTD
2024
2023
Change
Fav/(Unfav)
$477.5
$393.3
$84.2
$1.06
$0.88
$0.18
YTD
2024
2023
Change
Fav/(Unfav)
$489.0
$478.0
$11.0
$373.3
$253.9
$119.4
$3.1
$6.2
($3.1)
$865.4
$738.1
$127.3
Note: figures in millions except per share data
1) Non-GAAP; for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP earnings per share, see Schedule 1 in the appendix to this presentation
10
