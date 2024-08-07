SUPPLEMENTAL SLIDES 2Q 2024 RESULTS

NISOURCE VALUE PROPOSITION DRIVING SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

6%-8%

8%-10%

Annual

Annual 2023-2028 Rate

Adj EPS (1) Growth

Base Growth(4)

14%-16%

2023-2028

60%-70%

Annual FFO/

Dividend Payout Ratio

Debt(1) Target

Target

Through 2028

$18.8B

$16.4B

YE 2023 Regulated

10-12%

Base Plan Capex

Net Zero

Electric and Gas Rate

2024-2028

Base

By 2040(2)

Expected Annual

Flat O&M

90% Reduction in

(3)

Operational excellence drives

GHG Emissions by 2030

Total Shareholder Return

customer affordability

Superior Regulatory & Stakeholder

Balance Sheet Flexibility

Foundation

1) Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share and FFO/Debt (non-GAAP)

2) Goal for Scope 1 and 2 emissions

3) Total shareholder return assumes constant P/E ratio and 4% dividend yield

4) Core business rate base growth; select years may exceed range

KEY PRIORITIES

  • Resilient Financial Commitments
    • Achieved 2Q24 adjusted EPS(1) of $0.21
    • Reaffirming 2024 adjusted EPS(1) guidance of $1.70-1.74
    • Reaffirming 2023-2028 annual adjusted EPS(1) growth of 6-8% and rate base growth of 8-10%(2)
    • $16.4 billion 2024-2028 base plan capital expenditures
    • 14-16%FFO/Debt(3) annually through 2028
  • Superior Regulatory & Stakeholder Foundation
  • Balance Sheet Flexibility
  • Programmatic Investment Plans Plus Accelerated Upside
    • Future data center load & investment not in 2024-28 financial plan
      1. Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (Non-GAAP)
      2. Core business rate base growth; select years may exceed range
      3. Funds from Operations / Debt (Non-GAAP)

Note: For the GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share and GAAP Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities/Debt and

the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and GAAP Net Cash Flows from Operating

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Prioritizes Safety, Assures Predictable, Reliable Operations and a Culture of Continuous Improvement

SAFETY

RELIABILITY

Gas and Electric Probabilistic Risk Modeling being

Work and Asset Management System standardizing work,

used to maximize risk reduction in our work plans

system reliability and data quality

Advanced Leak Survey Technology and Repair

Distribution & Substation Automation

accelerating the elimination of large-volume leaks

(Vipers) enhancing system awareness

with greater precision

and reducing customer impacts

Accelerated In-Line Inspection Capabilities ensuring

Underground Storage Modernization

the health of our most critical transmission assets

maintains NiSource's ability to keep gas

moving during times of supply constraints

System Hardening via large scale substation

and circuit rebuilds

EFFICIENCY

CULTURE

Enterprise Continuous Improvement Organization

Human Performance Training equipping

driving process efficiencies and waste reduction and

employees with the tools and skills to minimize error

ensuring spend is delivering value for our customers

and foster a culture of continuous improvement

and shareholders

SUPERIOR REGULATORY AND STAKEHOLDER FOUNDATION

2021

2022

2023

2024

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Rate Case

Filed

Settled

Approved

Step 2

Step 1

NIPSCO

+$292M

Rates

Rates

Electric

Trackers

TDSIC 9

TDSIC 1

TDSIC 2

TDSIC 3

TDSIC 5(2)

Approved

Approved

Approved

Approved

Rate Case

Settled

Approved

Step 2

Filed

Settled

Approved

Step 1

Step 1

+$72M

Rates

+$162M

+$121M

NIPSCO Gas

Rates

Rates

Trackers

TDSIC 3

FMCA 7

TDSIC 4

FMCA 1

FMCA 2

TDSIC 6

FMCA 1

TDSIC 7

FMCA 2

TDSIC 8(2)

Approved

Approved

Approved

Approved

Approved

Approved

Approved

Approved

Approved

Rate Case

Settled

Approved

Columbia Gas

+$68M

In Rates

of Ohio

Trackers

IRP

CEP

IRP

CEP

IRP +$29M

CEP (2)

Approved

Approved

Approved

Approved

PHMSA

Columbia Gas

Rate

Approved

Approved

Filed

of

Filed

Settled

Cases

In Rates

In Rates

+$124M

Pennsylvania

Columbia Gas

Rate Case

Filed

Rates

Settled

Approved

Filed

Effective

+$37M(1)

of Virginia

Trackers

SAVE

SAVE

SAVE

Approved

Approved

Approved

Rate Case

Settled

In Rates

Filed

Columbia Gas

Approved

+$24M

of Kentucky

Trackers

SMRP

SMRP

Approved

Approved

Rate

Approved

Filed

Settled

Approved

Filed

Settled

Approved

Columbia Gas

Cases

In Rates

In Rates

+$4M

In Rates

of Maryland

Trackers

STRIDE

STRIDE

In Rates

Approved

Approved

1) Net of $15.4M SAVE Rider

2) Pending commission approval

Select capital trackers and associated revenue shown; does not include expense trackers

See appendix for detailed regulatory program names

ROBUST RENEWABLE INVESTMENTS IN INDIANA

BTA Projects

In-Service(1)

Ownership

NIPSCO

Investment

Status

Structure

($M)

Rosewater Wind

2020

Tax Equity JV

Indiana Crossroads Wind

2021

Tax Equity JV

~$1.0B

Dunns Bridge I Solar

2023

Tax Equity JV

Complete

(In Rate base)

Crossroads Solar

2023

Tax Equity JV

Transmission Projects

2023

Full Ownership

Cavalry Solar + Storage

2024

Full Ownership

Dunns Bridge II Solar + Storage

2025

Full Ownership

~$2.1B(2)

Construction

Fairbanks Solar

2025

Full Ownership

Gibson Solar

2025

Full Ownership

Total

~$3.1B

PPA Projects

In-Service(1)

Status

Jordan Creek Wind

2020

Complete

Crossroads II Wind

2023

Complete

Green River Solar

2025

Construction

Templeton Wind

2025

Construction

Carpenter Wind

2025

Construction

Appleseed Solar

2025

Construction

  1. Represents anticipated in-service timing for projects in construction statuses
  2. Investment amounts represent base capital plan only. Assumes full ownership of the Cavalry, Dunns Bridge II, Fairbanks, and Gibson projects

Dunns Bridge II Solar + Storage: 435 MW+75 MW

Dunns Bridge I Solar: 265 MW

Carpenter Wind: 200 MW

Indiana Crossroads II Wind: 200 MW

Cavalry Solar + Storage: 200 MW+45 MW

Rosewater Wind: 100 MW

IN Crossroads Wind: 300 MW

IN Crossroads Solar: 200 MW

Jordan Creek Wind: 400 MW

Templeton Wind: 200 MW

Appleseed Solar: 200 MW

Fairbanks Solar: 250 MW

Gibson Solar: 200 MW

Green River Solar: 200 MW

KY

BTA Project PPA Project

SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CUSTOMERS AND COMMUNITIES

$ in Billions

$3.3 -

$3.5 -

$3.9B

$3.5B

$2.9 -

$2.9 -

$2.9 -

$3.5

$3.2B

$3.2B

$3.2B

$3.0

$2.5

$2.0

$1.5

$1.0

$0.5

$-

2024E

2025E

2026E

2027E

2028E

Growth (Within 0-3 Months)

Tracker (Within 0-18 Months)

Maintenance (Periodic Rate Cases)

Generation (Electric Rate Case)

Capital expenditures include 100% of NIPSCO

Figures exclude upside capex

ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Near-Term (Through 2028)

Longer-Term (2028+)

~$1.6B Upside Opportunity Not Included In Base Plan

Investment opportunities that can enhance our

Longer-term investment themes beyond our

current financial plan

current financial plan

  • Increased ownership of electric generation investments utilizing the IRA's tax transferability provision
  • New gas system modernization programs focused on replacing legacy plastic mains and services installed prior to early 1980s
  • Gas transmission programs focused on inspection retrofits and reconfirmations to comply with PHMSA regulations
  • New programs to deploy advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) for gas systems
  • Investments in Renewable Natural Gas production and transportation infrastructure
  • Infrastructure to support growing communities and manufacturing revitalization across the region, including onshoring and new technology innovation
  • Electric T&D reliability and performance investments focused on infrastructure replacement, continued grid modernization, system hardening and transportation electrification
  • Generation investments to ensure ongoing reliability and support incremental demand, asset retirements and decarbonization
  • FERC regulated electric transmission projects included in MISO's multi- year Long Range Transmission Planning initiative
  • Continuation of investments in gas system modernization and AMI programs and Renewable Natural Gas infrastructure
  • Investments to support Hydrogen production, transportation, storage and consumption in our territories

SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED & SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS

GAAP

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

Diluted Earnings Per Share

NON-GAAP

Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

Adjusted Earnings Per Share(1)

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME(1)

Columbia Operations

NIPSCO Operations

Corporate & Other

Consolidated Adjusted Operating Income

SECOND QUARTER

2024

2023

Change

Fav/(Unfav)

$85.8

$39.9

$45.9

$0.19

$0.09

$0.10

Second Quarter

2024

2023

Change

Fav/(Unfav)

$94.7

$50.3

$44.4

$0.21

$0.11

$0.10

SECOND QUARTER

2024

2023

Change

Fav/(Unfav)

$108.0

$105.6

$2.4

$143.0

$65.2

$77.8

($1.9)

$4.0

($5.9)

$249.1

$174.8

$74.3

YTD

2024

2023

Change

Fav/(Unfav)

$430.1

$359.1

$71.0

$0.95

$0.80

$0.15

YTD

2024

2023

Change

Fav/(Unfav)

$477.5

$393.3

$84.2

$1.06

$0.88

$0.18

YTD

2024

2023

Change

Fav/(Unfav)

$489.0

$478.0

$11.0

$373.3

$253.9

$119.4

$3.1

$6.2

($3.1)

$865.4

$738.1

$127.3

Note: figures in millions except per share data

1) Non-GAAP; for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP earnings per share, see Schedule 1 in the appendix to this presentation

