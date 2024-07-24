NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) today announced that the company will host a conference call at 11 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT) on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, to review its second quarter 2024 financial results and provide a general business update. NiSource will release its first quarter 2024 financial results before U.S. financial markets open on August 7.

All interested parties may listen to the conference call live on August 7 by logging onto the NiSource website at www.nisource.com. A link on the home page will provide access to the webcast and news release.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on August 7 through 11:59 p.m. ET on August 14, 2024. To access the recording, call +1 (800) 770-2030 and enter conference ID 5571489 followed by the # key. A recording of the call will be archived on the NiSource website.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.3 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. The mission of our approximately 7,400 employees is to deliver safe, reliable energy that drives value to our customers. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index, has been named as one of TIME Magazine’s World’s Best Companies and is on Forbes’s list of America’s Best Employers for Women and Diversity. Learn more about NiSource’s record of leadership in sustainability, investments in the communities it serves and how we live our vision to be an innovative and trusted energy partner at www.NiSource.com. NI-F

